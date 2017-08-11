Accenture Acquires Wire Stone For Interactive Division Scale

The deal is a continuation of Accenture's plan to scale its Interactive division, as advertising and marketing become more programmatic in the digital age.

Wire Stone, with nearly 200 North America-based employees, provides a range of connected consumer marketing and consulting services to medium and large enterprises.

Quick Take

Consulting giant Accenture (ACN) has announced the acquisition of creative agency Wire Stone for an undisclosed sum.

Wire Stone provides a range of strategy and marketing campaign capabilities for fostering digital consumer experiences.

Accenture has been very active on the acquisition front, acquiring several creative agencies and related companies to build out its Accenture Interactive division.

The deal for Wire Stone will assist Accenture in continuing to scale its Interactive footprint as it grows that business.

Target Company

San Francisco-based Wire Stone was founded in 2000 as a digital marketing agency with a focus on the use of technology and data to facilitate better marketing campaign ROI.

Management is headed by CEO Dan Lynch, who has been with the firm since 2003 and was previously head of global business development for Organic Online and SVP Sales and Marketing for Technicolor.

Below is a brief overview video about Wire Stone’s approach:

Wire Stone is most known for its ‘connected customer’, immersive experiences for consumer products and electronics customers, including HP Enterprise (HPE), Microsoft (MSFT), PayPal (PYPL) and eBay (EBAY).

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms. Accenture did not file an 8-K, nor did it change its forward financial guidance, so the transaction appears to be for a non-material amount

Accenture is acquiring Wire Stone as part of its ongoing effort to continue scaling its Accenture Interactive North America division.

Wire Stone has almost 200 employees in the US that are ‘known for creating integrated campaigns and immersive experiences that leverage the latest technologies to tell compelling brand stories.’

These capabilities are directly in line with the goals of the Accenture Interactive division, which is to help ‘clients create the best customer experiences…across the entire customer journey.’

As Accenture stated in the deal announcement,

With the acquisition of Wire Stone, Accenture Interactive scales its capabilities and talent in marketing and creativity, and strengthens its ability to provide leading edge design, strategy and personalized marketing experiences for clients. It also adds expertise in data-driven customer insight to its digital marketing capabilities and complements its core capabilities in design, marketing, content and commerce.

Accenture has been very active in acquiring companies for various divisions, including the Interactive division. The company said that Wire Stone ‘is the fourteenth acquisition Accenture Interactive has made in the last five years to expand the reach, scope, and depth of its end-to-end customer experience services globally.’

As advertising becomes overwhelmingly programmatic, the industry is transitioning to a more technical approach as more consumers move to online purchasing patterns.

Since Accenture is an IT consulting company, building out its interactive consumer experiences capabilities makes complete sense, so I view management’s acquisitive approach to achieving scale as a positive for the stock in the medium-term.

