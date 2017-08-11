Can Mobileye Make It In The Self-Driving Market?

Most of the revenue from self-driving by far will come from autonomous ride-hailing.

Most of the revenue from self-driving by far will come from autonomous ride-hailing. Long-term, vehicle production volumes are likely to decrease as a single self-driving car displaces multiple human-driven cars (between 5 and 11, according to some estimates). This means that the bulk of the automotive value chain will shift away from hardware and into software and services.

Note: “Autonomous mobility-as-a-service” and “autonomous ride-hailing” are synonymous. Source: ARK Invest.

The dream of a company like Mobileye, recently acquired by Intel (INTC), might be to provide the vehicle operating system to car manufacturers, much as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) provides Android to smartphone manufacturers. The Android strategy is to give the operating system away for free and thereby reach billions of users with Google apps and web services like YouTube that generate ad revenue. As far as I can see, no strategy quite so clean is available to Mobileye.

Mobileye’s conundrum

If Mobileye goes after autonomous ride-hailing revenue, manufacturers will have an overpowering motivation to develop their own self-driving software in-house. Instead, Mobileye could sell its software and leave service revenue to the manufacturers. In this case, Mobileye could potentially deliver an excellent return on the $15 billion that Intel paid for it, but it would still miss out on most of the economic opportunity of self-driving. If operating system prices are too high, then manufacturers will be incentivized to develop their own in-house.

Mobileye’s fundamental conundrum is that there is a gold rush of self-driving software startups that manufacturers can acquire for somewhere in the ballpark of $1 billion a pop, including heavy hitters like Aurora Innovation. But there are no large-scale car manufacturers that can be acquired so cheaply. Mobileye then, is in a position of weakness in its attempt to negotiate control of the automotive value chain with manufacturers. Why should manufacturers cede ground to Mobileye when they can buy their own Mobileye?

The default strategy for Mobileye is to simply remain a software and component supplier for car manufacturers, leaving most of the value of self-driving to them.

The gutsy move: buy a car company

The other strategy, perhaps crazy or perhaps brilliant, would be for Intel to double down on self-driving and buy a car company. Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHF), for instance, has a market cap around $27 billion with a production volume of around 1 million cars per year. Given the $15 billion that Intel spent on Mobileye, acquiring Subaru would truly be a double down.

The more I think and write about the self-driving market, the less far-fetched it seems to me that a tech company like Intel might buy a car manufacturer. While it would certainly require conviction in the self-driving opportunity and a hearty appetite for risk, the alternative is likely that tech companies like Intel or Alphabet will be handed their hat by manufacturers — either played out of the game entirely or relegated to a small role as automotive suppliers.

Conclusion

Barring Intel’s acquisition of a car company, Mobileye looks like a relatively small play in the self-driving market. It may be able to carve out a respectable niche in the market, but it is not likely to capture a large share of autonomous ride-hailing revenue. Whether it can indeed even carve out a niche is for others to say; that is not the topic of this article.

Investors who are seeking to gain the best possible returns from the self-driving market should be mindful of which companies will receive the bulk of autonomous ride-hailing revenue. That, in turn, is determined largely by which companies in the value chain are the least dispensable and substitutable.

My belief is that the best bets are on companies developing fully integrated solutions. That means companies that 1) manufacture cars, 2) develop self-driving software, and 3) plan to offer a autonomous ride-hailing service. GM (GM) and Tesla (TSLA) are two examples.

