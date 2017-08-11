Uniti Group: Fair Value Of About $40 Based On Asset Value And AFFO

Uniti Group (UNIT) is well known as a high yield REIT in the telecommunications fiber business. Rather than rehashing the basics, this article will take a deeper dive into Uniti’s assets, and we will share our take on the core issues affecting Uniti’s price.

Asset portfolio

The bulk of Uniti’s assets are information conduits consisting of the following:

4.8mm fiber strand miles

96,000 fiber route miles

231,000 copper route miles

The difference between a strand mile and a route mile is the number of parallel fibers, so Uniti averages about 50 fibers of redundancy which provide extra capacity that can be utilized later.

In terms of the breakdown between copper and fiber, we are valuing the 2 categories quite differently. Copper is likely to become obsolete so we are valuing it as a depleting asset, while fiber has a much longer useful life and could even appreciate as data demand accelerates.

Copper and its cash flows are the cherry on top since at an EV of around $7.7B the fiber alone is enough to support UNIT’s price. We can illustrate this point through comparable transactions.

In building out its fiber network, Crown Castle International (CCI) made 2 substantial purchases: Lightower and FiberNet, each detailed in CCI's 10-Q.

The July 18th, 2017 purchase of Lightower consisted of 32,000 fiber route miles and was acquired for $7.1B or a cost of roughly $221,000/route mile. Most of the route miles were in densely populated urban areas in the northeast so we consider this fiber to be among the most valuable on a per-mile basis.

On 11/1/16. CCI bought FiberNet for $1.5B which provided 11,500 route miles for a purchase price of about $130,000 per route mile. The fiber from FiberNet is a much closer comp to Uniti in that about half (6,000 miles) of the fiber is located in densely populated urban areas.

Finally, we can look at Uniti’s purchase of Southern Light in which it got 5,700 fiber route miles for $635mm or about $111,000 per route mile. Each of these transactions also came with certain operating capabilities beyond the physical assets, but I consider this a wash as Uniti has full capability to run lit fiber anywhere across their network.

America’s fiber consists of a vast network of what is termed long haul fiber which are the high capacity cables used to transmit data over great distances. Paul Barford, a professor at the University of Wisconsin, along with his team assembled the map of US fibers shown below.

Source: businessinsider.com

He says there is a total of 113,000 miles of longhaul fiber in the US. This makes up the backbone through which much of our data is transmitted. This fiber is quite different than that owned by Crown Castle and Uniti which is more local in nature. Essentially, Uniti’s fiber will connect individuals and businesses to the backbone where it can then be transmitted long distance. It could be referred to as “last mile” fiber.

Uniti’s fiber network is shown below:

Source: UNIT presentation 2Q17

So, now that we understand Uniti’s asset portfolio, we can begin to understand its valuation.

As the operating capacity works in tandem with the fiber, I tend to lump the value of the op-co in with the hard assets. Keeping in mind that the comparable transactions above were at $221K, $130K and $111K per mile respectively, we can begin to form a range for the value of Uniti’s fiber.

I would consider Lightower to be of superior quality with Uniti’s fiber quality/location closer to that of FiberNet or Southern Light. Since Southern Light is now part of Uniti, I would begin by suggesting a value of $111K/ fiber route mile multiplied across Uniti’s 96,000 miles.

This produces an asset value of $10.66B. While I think this would be a fair valuation for the location of Uniti’s fibers, we must make an adjustment for density. This is where fiber strand miles comes in.

With 4.8mm fiber strand miles, we calculate an average number of fibers per conduit at about 50 for Uniti’s total portfolio. Southern Light has a density of 95 fibers per conduit so it is likely of higher capacity and demand than Uniti’s average. Thus, we must adjust the valuation down a bit, but how much?

Well, for the adjustment I would look to the cost of replacement. Some of the cost is allocated to the physical fibers and cables, but a large portion is related to digging up the ground to bury the cable and digging costs do not change significantly for a slightly thicker cable. In other words, the total cost of a 100 fiber cable is nowhere near double the total cost of a 50 fiber cable. Further, modern optics technology can multiply the transmission capacity of cables by using different wavelengths of light thereby sending multiple signals through the same fiber at the same time. In Fact, Uniti’s fiber is currently only being utilized at about 15%-20% of capacity leaving plenty of room for future growth.

If the cost of replacement is not all that different and the capacity is not much of an issue, we are inclined to make a fairly small adjustment for the lower fiber density of the remainder of Uniti’s asset portfolio.

This brings our asset value assessment down to about $9B for the fiberoptic network and the operations capabilities to run it. Please understand that this valuation is based largely on comparable transactions and adjustments made by a REIT analyst. My expertise lies in REITs, rather than telecom so there may be subtleties to the value of fiber networks that I am missing. Therefore, take my asset value calculation with a grain of salt.

In proposing this asset value, I am comforted by a few key points despite my lack of expertise in the area.

I adjusted the value down quite substantially from the comparable transactions making my analysis conservative in direction. The cash flows produced by the fibers suggest a value north of EV based on cap rate spread to peers.

3. This valuation is attributing $0 value to the 231mm route miles of copper assets which are held on the balance sheet at an undepreciated value of ~$3.6B

4. Uniti’s enterprise value is about $7.3B so even if my estimate is high there is a margin of safety there.

With all these layers providing a margin of safety, I feel confident in suggesting UNIT is undervalued at current market pricing.

How did UNIT get cheap?

Over the past 52 weeks UNIT’s market price has fallen over 30%.

Source: SNL Financial

Visually, the pricing looks erratic, but if we overlay Windstream (WIN), the nature of movement becomes clear.



Source: SNL Financial

Windstream’s fall was greater in magnitude, but each time it dropped UNIT was clearly dragged down with it. Prima facie, the causation is obvious in that Windstream is Uniti’s largest tenant accounting for about 70% of UNIT’s revenues.

Looking at the chart one could reasonably sense danger with such a major tenant appearing to be in trouble. However, stock price decline does not always mean impending insolvency. We analyzed the problems with Windstream and they seem to largely be isolated to harming the value of Windstream shareholders in the following ways:

Major share dilution from equity issuance for M&A activity. Windstream acquired Earthlink and Broadview and issued shares to do it. Many seem to think Windstream got a bad deal, perhaps overpaying. Windstream eliminated its dividend, taking it from a yield over 15% to 0%

I can entirely understand why Windstream’s price is down. Equity issuance for an acquisition that does not appear to be accretive can significantly hurt value per share and the dividend elimination probably scared off investors who were using WIN as an income play.

Importantly, neither of these actions hurts UNIT. In fact, both actions significantly help UNIT.

When WIN issues equity it creates a larger pool of assets subordinate to the UNIT lease. UNIT does not care how much value WIN has on a per share basis, and only cares about the total value. Windstream can dilute their shareholders all day and that only helps UNIT. A similar effect is observed with the dividend elimination as this retains more cash for the payment of the UNIT lease. Let us take a look at Windstream’s ability and willingness to pay.

Windstream lease

With 13 years remaining and many renewal options after that, I don’t think Uniti’s price drop is related to lease expiry. Instead, I think people are concerned that Windstream either can’t pay or won’t pay. To be clear, Windstream is current on payments with Uniti, there has been 0 revenue interruption for Uniti and there is no stated intent by Windstream to cancel or renegotiate the lease. However, due to the clear concerns of the market, we feel inclined to go through step by step why we think there is no problem with the lease.

Ability to pay

Windstream’s 2Q17 earnings showed a sequential increase in OIBDAR to $500mm. It is from this sum that WIN pays UNIT’s master lease which currently has a run rate of $163.4mm per quarter. This provides lease coverage of roughly 3X.

Source: Windstream

With freshly issued 2017 guidance of over $2B OIBDAR, it seems Windstream is anticipating maintaining a similar lease coverage ratio.

Some people may be seeing solvency issues in Windstream's poor cash flows. We would note that this is due to a very high level of capex which is coming in at a pace of roughly $1B per year. Regarding this capex it is important to note 2 things:

Some of this goes to helping WIN maintain and grow revenues making it as much an investment as an expense. A good chunk of the capex directly benefits Uniti

Based on the terms of the master lease agreement with Uniti, if Windstream makes capital improvements to the network, Uniti will automatically become the owner for free.

From Uniti’s 10-Q, we can see that UNIT has to date assumed about $340mm of such improvements.

“Since the inception of the Master Lease, Windstream has invested a total of $339.3 million in such improvements.”

In other words, UNIT gained $340mm of assets without paying for them. The pace of such improvements picked up in the recent quarter and I assume it will be an ongoing thing at varying quarterly rates.

Deteriorating business

The complaint I hear most often is that Windstream’s core business is deteriorating. This appears to be partially true due to the cord cutting trend as WIN provides television and landline voice along with internet services. However, internet is an essential service these days and due to the rural locations of Windstream’s business, it is often the only game in town. There is a certain level below which WIN’s revenues cannot go without large swaths of the country going without internet service. Over time we anticipate WIN’s revenues will decline modestly but its mix will shift to internet and away from voice/TV.

Coverage ratios for UNIT’s lease may decline, but with 3X coverage currently, there is significant padding. Consequently, we find it highly likely that WIN is able to pay UNIT’s lease.

Willingness to pay

A good case study to demonstrate willingness to pay would be CorEnergy which had about 70% of its tenants go through bankruptcy and pay their leases the entire time. CORR’s assets were mission critical to the tenants so the tenants, by their own volition, chose to accept the CORR leases in bankruptcy court so as to be able to maintain operation of the assets.

UNIT’s lease with Windstream is equally critical as WIN simply cannot provide internet services without the use of UNIT’s fiber. Roughly $5B of annual revenue in inextricably linked to UNIT’s assets making it necessary to maintain lease payments to remain in business. In the event WIN goes bankrupt, we think it is likely the secured debt holders would choose to maintain the UNIT lease as so much of WIN’s liquidation value is in the customer contracts which could only be maintained if they continue to provide service to the customers.

Residual value

Another concern about UNIT is that there is minimal residual value to the WIN assets after the lease ends. To some extent, I agree with this concern but I would split it up to differentiate between fiber and copper. As I said at the outset, I consider the copper assets to be depleting such that their value will eventually approximate $0. That being said, the cash flows they bring in until that point are substantial. UNIT’s revenues under contract with WIN are $8.6B to be captured over the next 13 years. Therefore, even if the value of copper drops to $0 this contract will have already paid more than UNIT’s entire EV. Further, copper is only a small portion of UNIT’s assets and as detailed in our asset valuation, the Fiber is worth more than UNIT’s EV. This leads us to our bullish stance on UNIT.

The Buy Thesis

At its currently reduced price, Uniti represents value as measured by AFFO and NAV. We see significantly less risk in the Windstream lease than the market is pricing in and the 11.4% dividend yield is fully covered by AFFO. In my opinion, UNIT provides materially outsized reward for its risk. Further, UNIT has access to similar underlying growth drivers as the other tower REITs and the data center REITs, but trades at a substantially lower multiple.

This superior AFFO relative to price affords a significantly larger dividend.

The tech related REITs have strong fundamentals as so much economic growth is driven by data and the infrastructure that runs it is absolutely essential. Highly demanded assets fetch top dollar leasing revenues and this group of REITs has done extremely well. Unfortunately, it is challenging to invest in the sector as valuations run high after a year of high returns.

Source: SNL Financial

Uniti is the exception to the rule, affording exposure to the same tech infrastructure fundamentals but at a very cheap price. I could sit here and complain that Windstream’s dividend cut hurt the price of my stock, or I could take advantage of the opportunity to build exposure at an opportune entry point.

Upside

Given Uniti's asset value and discount to peers, we feel a higher price would be more appropriate. While the higher debt structure will likely keep UNIT at a discount to peers, a 15X AFFO multiple would be appropriate in my opinion. This implies a fair value of about $40 or nearly a double from the 8/10/17 close at $20.19. It may seem aggressive, but recall that Uniti has traded much higher until the recent drop.

Disclosure: 2nd Market capital and its affiliated accounts are long UNIT. I am personally long UNIT and CCI. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article.

