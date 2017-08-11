Is CB&I Hiding A Debt Problem?

The sale of the Technology business appears to be less about "unlocking shareholder value" and more about getting debt covenants into compliance; CB&I is under pressure.

The biggest red flag is that CB&I is selling it's Technology business to raise cash to handle balance sheet issues in the near term.

New awards, backlog and revenue were all down in addition to significant downward EPS guidance forward for 2017.

I would not invest in Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI). But, I know that if you're reading this you're maybe thinking about it.

Or, perhaps you're wondering what you should do with your CB&I investment because you're still a shareholder. So let's look the options.

Essentially, there are three options here:

Buy

Sell

Hold

If you don't own any shares then you're only consideration is: Should I buy CB&I or not?

If you own shares, all three options are on the table: Should I buy, sell, or hold CB&I?

We'll come back to all three options in a moment. First, if you haven't seen my previous article you should take a look right now: Who Else Made This Mistake With Chicago Bridge & Iron?

In short, I made one of my worst investing mistakes ever by letting my emotions get in the way. I followed Warren Buffett into CB&I but when he sold out, I didn't.

Furthermore, I ignored the warning signs on the way down and I remained ignorant on the growing pile of failures. As a result, I lost many thousands of dollars; I killed a lot of capital. CB&I was my mistake.

But what about CB&I today? What is the biggest issue to consider given the public documents available? Let's dig in.

Setting Expectations

When I invested back in 2014, the numbers looked pretty good on the surface. You can see below that the P/E was very low, the Debt/Cap was reasonable, it was yielding 1.7%, earnings growth was over 20%, and more. I did a lot of due diligence and research. It looked good, and with Buffett on board?

In my previous article, I showed the chart above because it gave me a sense that CB&I was a bargain, I felt there was a margin of safety and there was even some growth in there:

2009: $1.79 EPS

2010: $2.04 EPS

2011: $2.55 EPS

2012: $3.07 EPS

2013: $4.91 EPS

2014: $5.31 EPS

Not too shabby! And again, I was looking at many, many other factors and fundamentals, but simple charts and quick numbers give us a common reference point.

Maybe you feel the same way today about the future of CB&I? The marketing is good and I think that the employees and products are very good, even world class. Take a look at the CB&I home page for quick reference:

We're down nearly 27% in one day, despite the claims of CB&I that:

It's the world leader in fabricated piping systems

It's got a global footprint and it's flexible

It's got an approach to produce very low to zero emissions

It's fully integrated and offers full solutions

Great companies, with great products, with great employees can be broken. In other words, even great companies can be very poor investments.

When I look at the 2017 2nd Quarter Results for CB&I, I see:

"New awards in the second quarter of 2017 totaled $1.1 billion, compared to $1.3 billion in the second quarter of last year."

"Backlog at June 30, 2017, was $13.6 billion, compared to backlog of $14.7 billion at June 30, 2016."

"Revenue was $1.3 billion in the second quarter of 2017, compared to revenue of $2.2 billion in the second quarter of 2016."

Down, down, down.

This doesn't give me any confidence about the future. And the trend is down. Take a look at this picture, which doesn't even include the 27% dive today:

Since 2013, CB&I has been going down, down, and down some more. I held until June, and sold out.

I didn't like what I was seeing back in June 2017 but I really don't like what I've been seeing the last few days.

The Debt Bomb?

From the 2017 2nd Quarter Results, we see this:

"Additionally, we announced today that we are pursuing a sale of our Technology business, which we believe will unlock significant value for stakeholders. We plan to use the proceeds from the sale to significantly enhance CB&I's financial strength and flexibility by eliminating the majority of our debt and reinvesting in our E&C and Fabrication Services businesses. We envision a bright future for CB&I as a highly focused company with tightly integrated EPC and fabrication capabilities serving the LNG, petrochemical, refining and gas power generation markets."

In my opinion, this wasn't a move to unlock shareholder value but instead it was likely required due to debt pressures. In fact, that's almost certainly a fact because we also know this, again from the same press release:

"As of June 30, 2017, the company would not have been in compliance with certain covenants required under CB&I's credit agreements without amending the agreements. Effective August 9, the company amended its credit agreements, which are subject to final documentation, to waive its current non-compliance and to revise future covenants."

So if they didn't promise to sell off the Technology business, they would not have been able to get into compliance.

Same press release; this doesn't matter much:

"The company continues to maintain adequate liquidity with borrowing capacity of approximately $1.4 billion at the end of the second quarter."

...because that didn't prevent CB&I's non-compliance issues. It's like they're saying, we are doing this because we want to, and it's the right thing to do. The truth? There's actually a gun being held to their heads.

To continue, take a look at this from the CB&I Q2 2017 earnings call:

"...let me summarize our recent changes to our lender agreements. At the end of the second quarter, we would not have been in compliance with certain covenants required under our credit agreements without certain waivers and amendments. Effective August 9, we are receiving waivers for the second quarter and amending our future covenants, which are subject to final documentation."

And long term debt is turning into short term debt:

"As of June 30, 2017, our outstanding indebtedness was approximately $1.8 billion. As a result of these amendments and our intention to sell our Technology business and apply the net proceeds towards debt reductions, we have reclassified all of our long-term debt as current."

Let's pretend that all of this was done to unlock shareholder value.

Can you still say that any of this sounds healthy? Even if true?

Does this sound like a company that is ready to grow? It's not likely to happen any time soon. And, we're just looking at debt issues, for a company in an industry with long debt and revenue cycles. This is real pressure with a positive spin.

One last thing about the debt; take a look here again as part of the Q2 call. It's about the $2B in proceeds from the Technology business sale.

"...obviously a large portion of those proceeds would go to extinguishing the debt and really just right-sizing the balance sheet. But even as you go forward, there's no reason that we wouldn't have a modest amount of debt on the books."

Come on, this isn't about unlocking shareholder value. This is about keeping the company from sinking into bankruptcy. This is about the debt monkey. This is survival.

They are simultaneously talking about getting rid of debt and also using debt going forward. Without digging hard into the numbers, this tells me their balance sheet is a mess. They are telling us it isn't clean yet.

I don't need to dig. What I've revealed just now, from public documents, tells me that this is absolutely in the "Too Hard Pile" and therefore I cannot recommend buying. There's too much ambiguity and uncertainty.

CB&I is not a buy unless you are a value investor and you are making a conscious decision to speculate. This is not a dividend growth investment and this is not an income play.

If CB&I can survive, and if you are also currently holding on, then there is a chance for substantial rewards. But, it's a gamble. Unfortunately, you are not the casino in this situation. This is not a wonderful business at a great price. It's a moderate business on the operating table and the outcome is unclear.

Should you sell? I think that depends on your risk tolerance more than anything else. If you are looking to gamble, you might get back to even rather quickly if you recently bought low. You might even make a "killing" if you bought down around $11-12 and you can stomach the risk.

But, if you bought above $30, I don't see the path back any time soon. It might take years, unless M&A activity causes a buyout and a pop in price.

To summarize, holding might work if you're risky and frisky. If you're not, then expect to sweat. The ride is going to be bumpy, maybe even off a cliff.

