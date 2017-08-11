Folli Follie: Expensive Products But An Undervalued Company

FF Group (OTCPK:FLLIY), or Folli Follie, as known by its customers, is one of the companies that I have had my eyes on in these not-so-popular markets. It is a retail company that operates on the luxury end of the market, making jewelry, bags, watches, sunglasses, and even a pen that you can pick up for a ripe price of 40 euros just in case you are not satisfied with simply writing with an eight-cent Bic pen.

The company operates under three different segments: a.) Jewelry, Watches, and Accessories; b.) Department Stores; and c.) Retail & Wholesale. Under Jewelry, Watches and Accessories, the company designs the articles with some of the best designers from around Europe under the Folli Follie name in 30 different countries. It also sells under the Links of London name in this segment; FF Group acquired the company in 2006 for 45 million euros, a great investment so far. Under its Department Stores segment, it operates five brick-and-mortar stores located in various prime mall locations throughout Greece. Finally, its Retail & Wholesale division relates to the company's distribution network in Greece, Romania, and Bulgaria. A breakdown of its revenue from each segment is provided below as well as the growth of each segment from the last year:

FF Group has been washed in the stigma of the Greece crisis simply from being listed on the Athens Stock Exchange, as only about 25% of the revenues the company receives comes from Greece and 75% comes from aboard. Ever since 2013, when the company sold half its subsidiary that operated in the travel retail sector, Hellenic Distributions, the gap between Greek revenues and International revenues has widened, meaning that the risk from Greece has become even smaller than before.

Throughout most of the crises that Greece, Europe, and the world for that matter have went through over the last two decades, FF Group has been fairly consistent in its growth as shown by the spreadsheet I've provided below. We see a brief disruption and only a very slight decline in sales growth in the period between 2009 and 2010, which is understandable. We also see a drop in net income that is far more drastic than the percentage drop in sales during that time of about 26%, the only year in the last 15 years where there has been a drop. Interestingly enough when the company ended up selling off the 50% interest in Hellenic Distributions, it had a very significant increase in its net income. Also, when you look at 2013 results, when you subtract out the sales of the subsidiary from 2012, there was an increase in sales from continued operations.

Another piece to look at is the growth of book value that the company has had over this same period; the market cap sits at 1.36 billion euros while book value is 1.94 billion euros with 226 million euros in earnings. The P/E of the company is 5.9x; this number is growing at a clip of 23% on average a year. The company has a fantastic balance sheet with over 1.8 billion euros in current assets and 700 million euros in total liabilities. The 821 million euros of assets get you some property and investments held for sale; a pretty good deal all in all.

Folli Follie has continued to prove strong in 2017 even after the dismal macro outlook the chairman gave in the 2016 annual report. For the first quarter of this year, sales increased about 8% compared to Q1 2016 or from 293 million euros to 317 million euros. Profit during the period also continued its pattern with a reported net income of 54 million euros during the quarter compared to 45 million euros in 2016. This comes out to .81 cents a share compared to .64 cents a share last year.

Retail has been an industry that I have taken a keen look at as of recent because of my studying of some of the cigar butts that operate here. With some of my research, I have concluded that it is way too hard to determine whether or not a cigar butt in the retail industry is really a cigar butt and the valuation that the company has might be warranted. Not too many retail companies trade below working capital because of accounts payable, but they can trade significantly below book value. This means you're buying the real estate for less than the intrinsic value. Unfortunately, what I've noticed when it comes to retail companies is that they can look cheap but run out of cash rather quickly and, as a result, end up in Chapter 11; all of a sudden the real estate you bought is worth nothing.

hhgregg (NYSE:HGG) is the best example of this. I would take some time to go back and review the company's downfall to get a good reference on my opinion above. When sales start to fall and cash flow slows down, you still have to pay suppliers, but for doing so, you need enough money to purchase inventory. As suppliers smell blood, they no longer give retailers the same credit terms to purchase inventory and end up forcing the retailers to purchase inventory only with cash. It’s a nasty cycle that is almost impossible to stop when you’re a retailer, and when the cycle starts, it gains steam in a matter of months, and it's very hard to stop. Those who still allow Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) to operate on life support have yet to learn that lesson.

When retail companies are still in their growth mode, much like Folli Follie is, they require large cash expenditures when it comes to inventory stocking, new stores, as well as making sure new customers that a growing company adds everyday can have a temporary impact on the company's operating cash flow. You'll see this pattern over and over in companies that meet this description; Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is one. During the early 2000s, you'll see Home Depot operating cash flow negative, primarily due to the hundreds of millions and billions spent on inventory growth. This is also found in Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) during the '80s. Folli Follie happens to be no different; inventory expenditures have gone up as the company adds more to its top line. As of late though, the company has been able to slow the growth in inventory outflows, yet, at the same time, grow the top line at an average of 14% over the last year.

The glue that holds Folli Follie together is the Koutsolioutsos family, which founded the company and still plays the same active part in operations as it did when the company was started. The two brothers, Dimitris and Georgios, are the CEO and chairman of the company; Dimitris being the latter and Georgios being the former. Dimitris happens to own around 36% of the company so the family has control of the company for the foreseeable future. Management has said that it plans to continue making investments outside of Greece, and in 2016, Folli Follie opened a store in New York City at the Westfield World Trade Center as well as a concept store in South Africa. A large portion of its sales comes from Asia; around 58% of its sales comes from the continent with the lion's share from China.

Luxury brands have struggled in China, yet Folli Follie has thrived; with over 200 stores located in the country, it has been successful adapting its strategy to meet the Chinese consumer market needs. It understands the culture and puts out collections that incorporate this year's Chinese zodiac animal. It also picks out ambassadors who live in the countries it operates in so it can make sure whatever it is creating will work in the said market. When it comes to luxury brands, this is key to execution when expanding in countries other than your base. The style that might work in the US might not work in Greece or China. For example, CEO Georgios mentioned that while both Greek and Chinese women love jewelry that incorporates ethnic references and rose gold, Greek women like to purchase oversized and bulk pieces, while Chinese women commonly prefer discrete pieces.

In conclusion, this company is far too undervalued. If anything, it should at least be trading in line with book value. A conservative fair estimate based on profits, because 25% of revenues still come from Greece, would be 12 times earnings, or 42 euros per share.

