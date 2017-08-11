Don't Be Fooled: A Weaker USD Is Approaching And We Are Still In A Currency War

The Fed and the market were overly optimistic for 'Trump's Reflation' policies. What can we expect from the Fed now?

The US dollar has suffered since 2017 began. After 3 years of a strong dollar, it is nearing the descent into a weak dollar. We are still in a currency war.

The Fed had expected more inflation from Washington's fiscal policies. But so far, there have been no tax cuts or infrastructure spending plans.

CPI has missed expectations yet again. This is the fifth straight month. The trend for inflation is clearly downwards.

Clearly, the trend is in decline. And I don't see any catalysts that will change this.

The US dollar is down over 12% since 2017 began...

According to the laws of economics, a weaker currency will cause import prices to increase. The question is, will the dollar's 12% decline (and counting) be enough to bring back some inflation?

My bet - it won't be enough. And the Fed will end up reversing their tightening.

In mid-February, I wrote an article detailing my bearishness on the USD and the market's overwhelming faith in the Fed's inflation targets and Trump's Reflation policies. My investment thesis was to purchase CALL options in order to be "short" the USD. I offered three broad ways that I wanted to play it - that was to go long call options (or shares) on the Japanese Yen Trust (FXY) and the Euro Trust ETF(FXE) and gold (GLD).

Respective gains of the trusts, in order, are +5%, +11%, and +5% since publish.

I want it on the record - I am not bullish the yen or the euro...

In fact, I find they should all be collapsing over-time. There are deep structural problems in the developed world economies, but central banks, at best, can only aid with cyclical problems. Therefore, while they can mask the small ups-and-downs, they can't fix core problems. For instance, with regards to Japan, the country is having a shrinking populace. And as we learn in elementary school, the arithmetic doesn't add up. Too many dependents i.e. retirees, old, sick, etc., with too few new workers to subsidize them.

Sadly, the Bank of Japan can't print youth...

Thus, my thesis wasn't to be long the yen or euro for their fundamentals. But rather, I was bearish the USD and the U.S. economy's fundamentals.

Why? Because we are in the middle of a global debt bubble and currency war and it is the dollars turn to weaken substantially.

Dusting off my copy of Jim Rickards 2011 masterpiece, Currency Wars, we can understand what probably lies ahead.

Countries historically have artificially cheapened their currencies to boost their exports. Rickards calls this phenomenon a 'Currency War'. And including the ongoing post-2008 currency war, there have been two others - during the 1920's - 1940's and the 1970's - 1980's. These are long, multi-decade occurrences. And we are still in one today, and will be for years to come.

The notion holds that if a nation's money is devalued, through lowering interest rates and printing money, their domestic goods become cheaper for other countries to import. Some may remember when Japan's prime minister, Shinzo Abe, drastically campaigned for revitalizing the nation's economy by printing trillions of yen. This is what he was trying to do.

Japan's incoming leader Shinzo Abe has vowed to ram through full-blown reflation policies to pull his country out of slump and drive down the yen, warning Japan's central bank not to defy the will of the people - wrote the Telegraph (2012)

As an example, assume a German BMW is 30,000 euros. Assume that 1 euro = $1.40. This means the dollar price for the BMW is $42,000 (30,000 euros x $1.40 / 1 euro = 42,000).

Now imagine next year the euro falls in value to $1.10. The same exact BMW which was $42,000 last year will now only cost $33,000 (30,000 euros x $1.10 / 1 euro = 33,000). This means that the BMW is now 27% cheaper, and much more attractive to United States consumers.

Rickards goes on to share that countries take turns with each other to get some growth. Since everyone can't weaken at the same time (free-floating exchange rates are relative off each other; if one goes down that means another went up), the one who does weaken their currency will come at the expense of everyone else.

So when Ben Bernanke, Yellen's predecessor, was launching rounds of QE i.e. money printing, it was weakening the dollar relative to the Euro and Yen. The US was able to siphon some growth while the EU economies and Japanese economy stagnated.

Then, once their turn was up, they rotated. The Fed began tightening while the BoJ and ECB simultaneously amped up their stimulus agendas via negative rates and their own QE programs...

It's easy to see the allure of why nations simply forgo investment for innovation in productivity and simply devalue their currency...

It is a fast and relatively easy way to increase growth in the economy. An introductory economic class teaches us what GDP is.



If consumer spending is flat, investment flat, government spending flat, then how can you boost GDP? By increasing net exports.

As I showed above, the central bank can do this by cheapening their respective currency.

But there is another way that involves fiscal policy and Trump is dead set on getting this going...

Some of you may have seen President Trump's election victory speech where he spoke about the trillion dollar infrastructure plan he has. This would go under the 'Government Spending' tab (G) in the GDP equation.

This is classic Keynesian Economics, founded by the 20th century's most popular British economist - John Maynard Keynes.

Keynesian economics was developed by the British economist John Maynard Keynes during the 1930s in an attempt to understand the Great Depression. Keynes advocated increased government expenditures and lower taxes to stimulate demand and pull the global economy out of the Depression. Subsequently, the term "Keynesian economics" was used to refer to the concept that optimal economic performance could be achieved - and economic slumps prevented - by influencing aggregate demand through activist stabilization and economic intervention policies by the government. Keynesian economics is considered to be a "demand-side" theory that focuses on changes in the economy over the short run.

Summing it up for us laymen, Keynes advocated that during depressions the government should intervene and prop up aggregate demand until the market and economy calmed down. His remedy? Print up money and spend it to employ workers that will rebuild infrastructure. This will keep the working man employed, boost demand for commodities and capital equipment that will be needed in construction, and the earnings from work will trickle into the economy as they spend it in grocery stores, clothing departments, etc.

The Fed was worried that through these large government spending projects and tax cuts promised by Trump, inflation may overshoot their target. Hence, Yellen has been tightening monetary policy more aggressively to offset inflation from the expected fiscal policy.

Yes, Fed members seemed convinced that Trump would push through some stimulus measures and that the economy would grow faster under Trump. But they also said Trump's policies increase the risk of higher inflation, and that if so, that would likely cause them to move faster in raising interest rates - wrote Fortune.

The problem? Trump hasn't been able to get anything going on this front. Congress is still squabbling to get health-care reform done. And, worse yet, there is debt-ceiling showdown again in October.

The Fed may have expected too much from Washington. And so have investors.

When will they realize that the their next move is reversing course? The thesis for aggressive tightening was that fiscal policy would be stimulating the economy and pushing inflation higher.

But - it isn't...

And since 2017, the CPI has shown us this.

The dollar seems to have peaked already and now in decline. Historically, a weak CPI, falling growth in loan originations, and a tightening Fed aren't exactly bullish for the economy. Especially without any fiscal policy stimulus around the corner.

The Fed will deal a crushing blow to the strong dollar enthusiasts by reversing sentiment from hawkish to dovish. This will no doubt spark life into commodity prices, foreign currencies, and especially precious metals like gold and silver (SLV).

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLV, GLD, GDXJ, FXE, FXY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.