Aug. 11 Natural Gas Weekly: Storage Forecast And Update On Supply/Demand Balance

This report covers the week ending Aug. 11, 2017. Daily data for Aug. 5 to Aug. 10 is estimated. Daily data for Aug. 11 is forecast. To read last week's report, please click here.

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas totaled around 470 bcf this week (down 5.9% WoW and down 6.0% YoY). The deviation from the norm stayed positive, but declined to just over 10.00% from the previous week (see chart below). We believe that national natural gas consumption has been falling for three straight weeks now, a trend which is likely to reverse in the weeks ahead. Currently, we expect daily average consumption rate to reach 60.4 bcf by Aug. 18 and 62.5 bcf by Aug. 25.

In annual terms, however, consumption is likely to decline for another week due to a very high comparison base from last year. Natural gas exports continue to grow rapidly, but the rate is slowing down due to base effects. According to our calculations, based on Marine Traffic data, at least three LNG vessels with a total dry gas capacity of 10.0 bcf departed from the Sabine Pass over the past seven days.

* Norm defined as simple average over the last nine years. Source: Bluegold Research.

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 10 consecutive weeks now. We expect this trend of positive annual growth to continue partly due to base effect and partly due to genuine recovery in output. Steadily rising production is the result of increased output in the Northeast region driven by new infrastructure projects.

However, domestic gas output has been quite erratic lately. We believe producers are much more sensitive and reactive to lower prices this year than at any time in the recent past. Therefore, we do not expect production to accelerate significantly in the near future. Indeed, there is a risk that that market will be seriously undersupplied this withdrawal season. Only warm winter can prevent storage levels from falling below 1,000 bcf by March 2018.

The total supply of natural gas (production plus imports) averaged around 81 bcf per day for the week ending Aug. 11 (down 0.2% WoW and up 1.2% YoY). Overall, total supply/demand balance should be positive and is estimated to reach almost 97 bcf this week, which is the highest seven-day balance since June 30. The volume is 29 bcf higher than a week ago and is actually 6 bcf above the five-year average for this time of the year (see chart below).

In absolute terms, with all other things being equal, this kind of volume is bearish for natural gas prices since it's above last year's level and the historical norm. However, the market is forward-looking and this week's bearish balance has been already processed by the market. As we said in our previous report, lower prices are exacerbating structural imbalance. Indeed, on Thursday morning our end-of-injection season storage index stood at 3,620 bcf, while a very long-term storage forecasting model (with CFSv2 as a major input) returned just 701 bcf in storage by the end of March 2018.

Note that the total SD Balance does not equal storage flows. Source: Bluegold Research.

Storage

This Thursday, the EIA reported an injection of 28 bcf. We expected an injection of 35 bcf (lower than the consensus of 36 bcf). Total storage now stands at 3,038 bcf, which is 61 bcf (or 2.05%) above the five-year average for this time of the year. To see our storage forecasting track record, please click here.

Currently, we expect EIA to report an injection of 55 bcf next week (final estimates will be released next Tuesday). Our latest projection is 4 bcf higher than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EII-U.S. EIA Financial Weekly Index, implying a small potential for a "bearish surprise." Overall, at this point in time, we expect flows to storage to average 45 bcf over the next three reports. Natural gas inventories' deviation from the five-year average should decline from +2.05% today to +0.79% on Aug. 25. We are updating our forecasts on a daily basis. If you wish to receive daily update on key natural gas variables -- production, consumption, exports and imports -- consider signing up for our exclusive content.

You can see the evolution of storage forecasts in the chart below. Note that we have been consistently revising our near-term storage estimates higher since July 28. The total for three reports went up from 112 bcf on July 28 to 142 bcf on Aug. 8.

Source: Bluegold Research

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.