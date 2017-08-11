Heritage Insurance Holdings: NBIC Acquisition At Expense Of Shareholders

In my opinion the acieved diversification is too costly and dilutes common shares too much if synergies turn out below $25 million.

If the low share price sustains the acquisition will become even more expensive for common shareholders due to further dilution.

Investment Thesis

Thursday shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) dropped by 15.4% after news of the acquisition of Narragansett Bay Insurance (NBIC holdings) for $250 million. I believe that due to the price decline and high amount of goodwill involved in the transaction, the acquisition is at the expense of common shareholders. Synergies are likely not strong enough to justify the acquisition and therefore the drop in share price is a justified response to the acquisition.

Introduction

HRTG has been concerned with diversifying its holdings. The acquisition of NBIC will do just that. By acquiring NBIC, HRTG will diversify into Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The company is now centered around Florida and this is also where the management competences are centered. In my previous article I argued that due to reinsurance the company is not exposed to Florida's hurricane risk to worrying levels. With massive shareholder dilution ahead and its share price having dropped, is the diversification worth the cost?

NBIC Holdings, what are we buying?

HRTG effectively pays 250 million in cash for 104 million of shareholders' equity for NBIC. Aside from the cash payment itself, the balance sheet of HRTG itself deteriorates due to increasing liabilities and the decreased amount of cash. The balance sheet of the acquired company does not show sufficient strength to justify its price by itself so the real value must be related to its revenue and earnings.

The revenues of NBIC account for $68.11 million while comprehensive income is $10.66 million. Unfortunately this is still not enough to justify the acquisition price. The benefits related to the acquisition should be related to synergies between the companies. As HRTG trades at a forward PE of 5.8 I believe that for this acquisition to be worth the costs, the synergies should account for roughly 32 million ((250 million cost/5.8 PE)-10.66 earnings). This is unlikely to happen. The company expects to achieve 25 million in synergies which, by this logic would result in a PE of 7 (250million/7-10.66=25).

Acquisition costs

The acquisition of NBIC will cost HRTG $250 million. To gain enough funds for the acquisition HRTG plans a share offering and offering of convertible notes.

In connection with the Proposed Acquisition, the Company expects to issue $125 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Notes to finance a portion of the cash component of the consideration expected to be paid to NBIC stakeholders.

For the acquisition of NBIC as stated in the SEC filings, HRTG is expected to pay $210 million cash and 1.4 million shares in an estimated consideration.

So the price decline in stock price reflects the issuance of 17.563 million shareholders' equity as well as deterioration of its balance sheet and an excessive amount of goodwill. As HRTG's share price declines the real cost to common shareholders increases. More shares are required to acquire the company which means more shareholder dilution. However at the current share price of $11.26 (August 11th close) this would account to an issuance of 1,559,769 shares. If the firms share price doesn't rebound before closing of the acquisition in Q4 2017, HRTG common shareholders will be strongly diluted.

Changes to the purchase price consideration, including the anticipated purchase price at closing of $250 million, as well as the market price of our common stock at the time of the closing of the Proposed Acquisition will impact the number of shares issued in connection with the Proposed Acquisition.

The costs related to the acquisition are expected to accumulate to $4.7 million dollars as indicated by the notes on the SEC filings:

Acquisition-related transaction costs (e.g., investment banking, advisory, legal, valuation, and other professional fees) and certain merger-related costs and charges have not been included as a component of consideration transferred as they must be expensed as incurred. Total transaction costs incurred for the year ended December 31, 2016 and the six months ended June 30, 2017 are approximately $0 and $0, respectively. The Company estimates that it will incur transaction costs totaling approximately $4.7 million in connection with the Proposed Acquisition.

These costs are also carried by common shareholders as they will directly impact earnings per share.

Conclusion

After news of the acquisition of NBIC holdings, HRTG's share price dropped significantly. If the share price sustains these lower levels until closing in Q4 2017, dilution of common shareholders will increase further. Also there will likely be a large amount of goodwill involved in the transaction. In this case I believe diversification is not worth the strain on common shareholders. The synergies are unlikely to be strong enough to make the acquisition worth the cost. In my opinion the initial share price drop is at least somewhat justified.

