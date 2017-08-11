Is Cheniere The Next Vitol For The LNG Market?

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) reported second quarter earnings this week, and we've been parsing their financial statements these past few days to see what's been happening. We'll provide an update in the next few days, but one thing piqued our interest. A few months back there was an article in the Guardian about a little known trading firm (outside of the oil market) that was one of the dominant players in oil. This firm, Vitol, has consistently been able to generate trading profits because of its vast network of contacts, control of physical inventory and experience. It's able to not only take directional bets with better information; their control of the actual physical commodity means they're able to arbitrage prices, essentially creating risk-free trades. From the quarterly conference call and the second quarter Form 10Q, it appears Cheniere is beginning to develop this capability in the LNG market, and we thought we'd explore it further.

LNG Arbitrage

In the Q2 conference call, Christine Cho from Barclay's Capital asked how much of Cheniere's marketing contributions year-to-date came from lifting third-party volumes and doing displacement. Cheniere's management team responded that the details are now provided in the latest Form 10Q for Q2.

In a follow-up question later, Michael Webber from Wells Fargo asked about the sustainability of this business. Michael Wortley, Cheniere's CFO, answered:

"Yeah. It's like Jack [Fusco] said. It's really taking what the market gives you, so it's really totally unpredictable but the marketing folks have set up these short positions in Asia, and occasionally you can source that cargo in Asia, free up our cargo in the Atlantic Basin and sell it locally basically, and make good margins doing that. But it's really tough to predict. So I can't answer your question now, but I think it's something we can think about going forward. But I think it's going to be quite unpredictable."

What Mr. Wortley is describing is arbitraging the price difference between the various LNG markets. Unlike oil, there currently is no ubiquitous price like Brent or WTI, and the various differences in each geographic location can fluctuate based on local supply and demand.

Cheniere with its integrated supply and marketing chain is able to exploit that. Cheniere's Marketing group has access to readily available LNG supplies and vessels. Although some of these volumes are pre-sold under Cheniere's long-term Sales and Purchase Agreements ("SPAs"), Cheniere merely has to deliver the promised volumes. Thus, it can simply acquire LNG in nearby countries, deliver them to satisfy its obligations under the SPAs, and reroute the original cargos from the SPA to other locations where LNG is commanding a higher price, capturing the difference. Cheniere could also lift excess volumes from producers and resell them to their customers given their marketing reach.

In Q2, we see these activities beginning to take shape as LNG volumes procured from third parties accounted for close to 9% of the total LNG volumes sold (15 TBtu out of 175 TBtu delivered). Just based on a rough calculation, we believe such arbitrage can yield gross margins of over 60%. Let's step through how we arrive at that number, here's a chart (all information from Cheniere's Forms 10K and 10Q, with our comments):

First, Cheniere's Q2 2017 report for the first time broke out LNG revenues. Thus, we know that in Q1 and Q2, LNG third party revenue was $49M and $155M respectively. For cost of sales, we know that cost of sales increased from Q1 to Q2 from $624M to $692M, a 11% increase. This increase isn't surprising because the volume of LNG delivered also increased by 20% from 144 TBtu to 175TBtu (excluding the LNG procured from third parties) during this time. Let's assume that total cost of sale was attributable to all of the LNG delivered (i.e., 144 TBTu and 175 TBtu), which means each TBTu of LNG cost approximately $4.3M to $4M per TBTu. Given that Cheniere delivered 4 TBtu and 15 TBtu of LNG procured from third parties, we have a rough cost of sale figure of $17M and $60M. For Q1 and Q2, Cheniere generated close to $31M and $96M, respectively, in gross profits in this third party procurement business, a business with a conservative 60% profit margin (i.e., more than 50% higher than Cheniere's existing 40% gross margin business).

Cheniere's management was understandably coy about discussing this business, likely because there's no need to highlight it if it will be opportunistic. Given that it's also a developing one, forecasting may be difficult, and therefore risky if Cheniere were to try and provide any guidance on it. Cheniere explained that they're not sure if it will be a regular part of the company's business, but we doubt that. With 4 LNG Trains now in operation, Cheniere has the physical inventory and marketing infrastructure to compete as a trading firm, padding their profits when the opportunities present themselves. As the LNG market is still evolving, the inefficiencies will continue to exist, even more so as higher demand coupled with more supplies means more liquidity in the market. We'll see in the next few quarters if this business continues to show robust growth.

We haven't factored in the potential upside of this business into our Cheniere valuation, but will certainly do so if we see it continue to evolve throughout the year and into early next year (with the heavier winter demand season). For now, it's a high-margin business with little to no capex needed. Sometimes the best things really do come for free.

