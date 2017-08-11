PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund: How Quickly The Tide Turns

The purpose of this article is to determine the attractiveness of the PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO), as an investment option. To do so, I will look at recent fund performance, current holdings and allocation, and trends in the market to attempt to determine how the fund will perform heading for the rest of the year.

First, a little about PKO. PKO is a closed end fund whose investment objective is to seek current income as a primary focus and also capital appreciation. It invests a substantial portion of assets in a variety of mortgage-related securities and also may hold common stocks. Currently, the fund is trading at $25.16/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.19/share, which translates to an annual yield of 9.06%. Year to date, PKO has returned about 13% to investors, when accounting for both stock price appreciation and distributions. In comparison, the iShares Core Total U.S. Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) and Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHZ) have a total return for the year around 2.50%. Therefore, you can see that PKO is properly rewarding investors for the added risk they are taking on. However, a few weeks ago I wrote an article on PKO advising that the fund's valuation was getting stretched and cautioned investors away from initiating positions. Then this week happened, and the market drop has wiped out all of PKO's premium to NAV, putting the fund at a much more attractive level. I decided to re-examine the fund again and have changed course, believing PKO is now in buy territory for the reasons I will outline below.

One, and most notably, PKO now trades at NAV, as I alluded to in the above paragraph. PKO has been a favorite fund of mine for years, as it has consistently paid its distributions for a decade without ever cutting them. With this track record, I always look for opportunities to add to PKO when it trades near, or below, NAV, and the recent market drop has once again presented us with this opportunity. PKO is not a high flying fund, and has never traded at the high premium levels in excess of 20% or 30% like other Pimco funds. Therefore, when I see the fund begin to trade at a 7% or 8% premium I proceed with caution. On the flip side, I aggressively buy when I can purchase at NAV or at a discount, because the fund has a proven track record and I know I am getting value at a great price.

Two, while the funds coverage ratio and investment income have been dropping as of late, PKO still has a year to date distribution coverage ratio of over 100%, clocking in at almost 110%. Therefore, while some important metrics have trended downwards, the fund still has earned 10% more in income so far this year than it owes in distributions, further proving the fund's distribution level is safe. Given its historical record, I feel comfortable we will not see a distribution cut, as we have seen in other Pimco funds earlier this year. Of course, the coverage ratio is something to definitely keep an eye on, but given PKO's track record, I am willing to take a gamble at these levels and count on management to right the ship, as we have seen them do many times in the past.

Three, while higher interest rates are expected to be a net negative for high yield funds, PKO's portfolio puts it in a position to benefit from rising rates. About half its portfolio's composition has a maturity of less than 3 years, with about 30% of the fund maturing in less than 1 year. This is especially attractive in a rising rate environment because as shorter term debt matures, it can be re-invested at the higher rates. If rates are rising, this debt will be re-invested at the prevailing higher rates as it matures, which should help the fund maintain an above-average yield. Furthermore, its total leveraged-adjusted effective duration is just over four years, meaning the fund is not locked in to investments with excessive durations, another positive. Therefore, I believe PKO will be able to do well heading in to the new year regardless if the Fed raises rates in December or not.

Of course, investing in PKO is not without risk. As I have previously stated, investment income is dropping and, if that does not correct, its distribution could be cut. If this were to happen, the fund's drop would probably be substantial, as investors have not had to deal with that scenario for PKO since its inception. Also, PKO is highly leveraged, with a total effective leverage of almost 39% of total managed assets. For comparison, the High Income Fund (PHK) and Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) have total effective leverage percentages of 25% and 20%, respectively, so other options exist for investors not willing to take on additional leverage risk. The risk is that, when interest rate rise, the longer-term securities will fall in value, and the leveraging used may magnify the drop, and, therefore, magnify the losses. However, leverage can work to investors advantage, especially in low rate environments as it compounds overall returns. While it is true we are in a rising rate environment, rates are still very low, and the rate of increases may begin to slow, as Yellen hinted at in her July statement. Therefore, I do not see PKO's high use of leverage having a negative impact on the fund in the short-term, since we won't see a rate hike for at least four more months.

Bottom-line: PKO is a solid closed-end fund that has performed well since the start of the year, and has reliably paid its stated distribution since the fund's inception. While I recently cautioned investors away from the fund, the recent two day drop has wiped out the fund's premium to NAV, making for a great entry point for new positions. When the market drops, investors should be looking for quality at a discount, and that is PKO in a nutshell. Recently, the market has been making swift moves, and I would encourage investors to take advantage of this opportunity before its gone.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PKO; SCHZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.