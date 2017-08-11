Wheaton Precious Metals: Consider This

This article was first available to subscribers of the Gold Bull Portfolio, a premium service offered by Gold Mining Bull.

Wheaton Precious Metals Quarterly Results Analysis

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), the streaming and royalty company formerly known as Silver Wheaton (SLW), has reported its second quarter financial results and declared a quarterly dividend of $.10, raising it by 42.9%.

At first glance, this looks like a solid quarter, with EPS beating analysts' estimates by $.01. However, while the company reported strong cash flow in Q2 and jacked up its dividend by more than 40%, I didn't think this was a good quarter for a few reasons. I think the dividend raise announcement shouldn't distract investors from the other takeaways from this report.

Here's a breakdown of the results:



The company produced 7.2 million ounces of silver and 78,100 ounces of gold, compared with 7.6 million silver ounces and 71,200 gold ounces last year; silver production fell by 5% while gold output rose by 10%.

On a silver equivalent basis, it produced 12.9 million ounces, the same amount as last year.



Revenue was $200 million, compared with $212 million last year, a 6% decrease.



Operating cash flow was $125 million, or $.28 per share, compared with $134 million, or $.31 per share, in Q2 2016. This is the most important metric to pay attention in my opinion, as Silver Wheaton's cash flow is mostly free cash flow, as the streaming/royalty company has little expenses.

Net earnings of $68 million ($.15 per share), compared to $60 million ($.14 per share) last year.

Silver prices of $17.09 and gold prices of $1,263, virtually the same as last year.

The company changed its dividend policy; instead of paying out 20% of operating cash flow, it will now pay out 30%, resulting in the dividend increase of more than 40%. to $.10 per share.

So, Wheaton Precious Metals continues to produce strong cash flow and earnings as its business model leads to high margins. Yet I am not very impressed by these results.

No growth

For one, the company did not grow at all in the past year, producing virtually the same amount of metal. There was no increase in operating cash flow on both total terms and on a per-share basis, even with massive new investments.

This is pretty hard to believe given the 61% increase in gold produced from the Salobo stream (mainly due to the acquisition of another 25% of gold from the mine, completed in Q3 2016, which cost the company $800 million). Its Penasquito stream also saw production grow by 71% relative to Q2 2016, contributing 1.5 million ounces.



San Dimas Issues

One issue this quarter was the San Dimas silver stream, which saw production of just 1 million silver ounces, down 39% from last year. WPM has a deal to by 100% of silver up to 6 million ounces a year and 50% of excess from the mine. It has been one of the company's most profitable streams.

As previously covered here on Seeking Alpha, the mine's operator, Primero Mining (PPP), has had numerous issues at the mine, with production seriously impacted by a worker strike and higher cash costs.

To make matters worse, Primero's financial situation has deteriorated and Primero has been forced it to sell its other producing mine, Black Fox, for pennies on the dollar (for $35 million; the mine cost Primero $220 million!) to McEwen Mining (MUX). While other analysts have expressed bullishness on the stock in the past, I still believe the company will not recover from its issues.

WPM did not paint a pretty picture in its news release:

Primero also notes that despite significant investment at San Dimas, exploration efforts have not identified large replacement veins for the depleting Roberta and Robertita veins, and that without new large veins coming into production or changes to the operating environment, mining rates above 1,800 tonnes per day may not be possible. Primero has indicated that it believes that at lower production rates, it is unable to carry on a sustainable operation at San Dimas while complying with its obligations, including under the Silver Purchase Agreement. Primero has indicated that it believes that the San Dimas mine life will become significantly shorter as a result of Primero's inability to invest in exploration and development, unless revisions to the Silver Purchase Agreement are made. The Company is prepared to consider reasonable alternatives towards a sustainable solution, but there can be no assurance that an acceptable solution will be achieved.

Perhaps a sale of the mine or the company to San Dimas' former owner, Goldcorp (GG), could be in store, or, Silver Wheaton may be amenable to converting the stream into a royalty. But there's no telling what will happen at this point in time.

Other production shortfalls

Vale's Sudbury mine also did not perform well, with 7,000 ounces of attributable gold, a decrease of 53%. WPM says the decline was due to scheduled rebuild and expansion in capacity of Furnace #2, and a 3-week scheduled maintanence in June for all surface operations. Investors should keep an eye on this stream in Q3 to see if production rebounds.

Finally, gold production declined the Constancia mine (down 50%) due to the processing of lower grade ore, while production at other gold mines declined by 29% (mainly due to lower production at the 777 mine).

Operating cash flow was strong, however, it declined from last year, with cash flow per share falling by $.03.

Balance sheet status

Meanwhile, the company has $953 million in debt outstanding on its balance sheet compared to $77 million in cash, giving it less firepower to complete new deals (even though more than $1 billion in available under its revolving credit facility, I don't think the company will take on more debt here; it also has to pay $230 million to Hudbay for its Rosemont stream).



New deal announced

WPM also announced in the news release that it has entered into an early deposit precious metals purchase agreement with a company called Desert Star Resources for its Kutcho project.

This looks like a small deal, with the company paying just $65 million for 100% of the silver and 100% of the gold produced at the Kutcho mine, as the mine also produces copper and zinc. More details can be found at Desert Star's website.

This is a tiny company ($7.4 million market cap) that will still need to raise more money (at least $150-$160 million more, given the $220.7 million initial capital estimate, according to a pre-feasibility study) to get to production. So it seems like a long-term optionality type of play by WPM, which isn't a bad idea. I'm actually not against this deal given the high-upside and low investment, but don't expect it to have much of an impact on the stock.

Bottom Line

In conclusion, I did not think this was a particularly strong quarter for WPM. We did not see any increase in production or cash flow despite the company spending hundreds of millions on new streams. The San Dimas issues will continue in my opinion, and WPM's ability to complete meaningful new deals will likely be limited in the future given its debt balance and cash requirement with Rosemont.

(Wheaton Precious Metals shares are up 3.21% YTD as of writing, compared to a 10.28% gain in the VanEck gold miners index (GDX). To be clear, WPM stock certainly could go higher here with gold and silver prices soaring of late. But in my view, I think the stock will likely underperform the GDX and its streaming peers going forward, for the reasons mentioned above.

