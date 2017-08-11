BioLife Is On The Rise After Earnings - Here's Why

Subscribers to ALR's Trading Ideas received early access to this article featuring BioLife Solutions (BLFS), and much more.

In this article, we revisit BLFS. We initially wrote a bullish PRO article on the company when BLFS traded at approximately $1.86 per share, and we have continued to have a bullish opinion of it ever since.

What

BLFS reported Q2 2017 earnings on Thursday. The stock is trading around 3% to 4% higher Friday morning. Here's why.

Why

Wall Street liked the earnings report, and so did we. EPS stood at -$0.06, a miss of $0.02. However, it's not as if an EPS miss wasn't expected, considering BLFS has missed EPS estimates in three of the last four quarters. But, more importantly, why does BLFS continue to miss EPS estimates?

The reason that BLFS continues to miss EPS estimates appears to be the Company's continued loss from the equity method accounting for BLFS' ownership in SAVSU. The loss is estimated between $250,000 to $300,000 on a quarterly basis. It doesn't seem that coverage of BLFS has ever accounted for this loss.

Aside from EPS, revenues stood at $2.56 million, a beat of $0.08 million (+29% YOY). In my BLFS earnings preview, I projected revenues to be at least around a 27.3% increase YoY, so I was pleased to see that the actual figure was a bit higher. However, this revenue increase doesn't factor in the recent market approval for Invossa. Kolon Life, one of BLFS' end customers, obtained market approval for Invossa for knee osteoarthritis in the geographic region of Korea. Invossa is a first-in-class cell and gene therapy that treats osteoarthritis of the knee through a single intra-articular injection.

BLFS has estimated that approximately 150 million people suffer from knee osteoarthritis, approximately five million of which reside in the geographic region of Korea. If Invossa could penetrate 1% of this market, it would represent at least $5 million in revenue for BLFS. These figures are encouraging, as BLFS has an impressive revenue opportunity in Invossa.

In the meantime, investors can expect the possible approval of several other of BLFS end customers' clinical products. After solidifying Priority Review with the FDA, Kite Pharma's CAR-T candidate KTE-C19 has a PDUFA date of November 29, 2017. BLFS expects several other approval decisions to occur later this year. As noted above, each of these opportunities represents a $500,000 to $2 million annual revenue opportunity for BLFS. Of course, this range is subject to change depending on the commercial conditions for each end customer.

Another important highlight is that BLFS expects that its biopreservation media will exceed $10 million for the full year. BLFS raised gross margin guidance to 58% to 62% for 2017, compared to previous guidance of 55% to 60%. Expenses are expected to be in the range of $8 million to $8.5 million, compared to previous guidance of $8 million to $9 million. BLFS reached positive adjusted EBITDA this quarter, and expects to realize positive adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2017.

Conclusion

We're very pleased with BLFS' Q2 earnings report. We're optimistic that revenues will substantially increase with the market approval of Invossa. BioLife appears to be well positioned for historic growth in 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BLFS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.