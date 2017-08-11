Progenics: Unloved And Undervalued ~$5 Biotech Stock

Reasons why this unloved and undervalued biotech stock should head substantially higher in the months ahead are provided below.

I believe that a good portion of the decline is misinterpretation of key trial results and the potential impact on a possible important new drug approval.

I am getting a lot of questions around Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) this week. The company reported earnings Wednesday. Numbers missed the consensus on the top and bottom lines. Investors/trading programs then oversold the shares down to $4.60 a share at one point in trading Wednesday, before calmer heads came in to boost them back over $5.30 a share to begin trading on Friday (Disclaimer: I added 25% to my core holdings of PGNX at $4.95 a share Wednesday).

The stock has now given up the 120% post-election rally through late March of this year. Most of this is due to disappointment about relistor sales, an overhang caused by having Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) as a distribution and marketing partner for that GI compound and most importantly, too much pessimism about the approval chances of Azedra. This feels very much like the situation in Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) late in 2016 when it was sitting under $4.00 a share after disappointing FDA actions. However, investors were way too pessimistic about the eventual chances of approval of Heplisav-B despite more than solid trial results.

Let's break down the recent earnings report, discuss why Azedra is still on course to be approved in early 2018 and why the market is too gloomy on the prospects on this Tier3 concern. Something I think will be rectified within a month.

Earnings Report:

The company reported a loss of 24 cents a share, 3 cents a share worst than expectations. Net sales of relistor grew to $17.2 million from just $14.1 million in the first quarter. Growth was helped by Valeant's significantly starting to boost its GI salesforce in February. This development should continue to boost sales in the quarters ahead.

That being said, investors seem to over state the importance of relistor to Progenics. the company only booked $2.3 million in royalties in the second quarter and will book less than $10 million in royalties from the compound in 2017. 2018 should continue growth and hopefully also a $10 million sales milestone payment if Valeant delivers $100 million in net sales in a calendar year with seems likely.

Azedra:

However, the key near term value for shareholders to Progrenics is its wholly owned drug Azedra. Thanks to some flimsy communication around a recent key study, investors are not factoring in that this compound is very likely to be approved in the first half of 2018.

The study met all SPA criteria laid out for it to merit accelerated approval by the FDA for two rare forms of kidney cancer. This small segment of the population also should be able to be served by a very small sales force. This should mean a steady rollout for a drug that should have between $150 million to $250 million in peak sales. Revenues not royalties that flow directly to the bottom line.

Management confirmed that the NDA is on track to be filed this month during its earnings conference call. Leadership will also get a chance to do a better job of clarifying Azedra study results and bolster investor confidence around approval when they present at a conference on Sept. 1st.

Outlook:

Progenics currently has a market cap of approximately $360 million. The company also has around $125 million in cash on hand, about 10 quarters of funds at the current burn rate. Given that, the shares are clearly substantially undervalued given the likely approval of Azedra in early 2018. This is also placing no value on some promising cancer imaging agents in development, of which one (1404) will probably be on the market in 2019 or 2020 if trials continue apace.

The current median analyst price target on PGNX is just under $14.00 a share. I don't see the stock rallying to that level by year end. However, once investors realized that Azedra is on track for approval, I do think the shares can recapture a majority of their recent declines since late March.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DVAX,PGNX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.