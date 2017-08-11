Ensco Short Interest Is Surging

Some of the recent weakness can be explained by the general weakness across the offshore drilling industry, but this is still surprising.

On May 30, 2017, Ensco Plc (ESV) and Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (ATW) jointly announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Ensco will acquire Atwood in an all-stock transaction. The definitive merger agreement was unanimously approved by each company's board of directors.

In a recent article, I explained that an unexpected price divergence had appeared between the stocks of the two companies involved in an all-stock transaction with a high-probability to close. I speculated that news may emerge in the following days to explain the price divergence. In a subsequent article, I pointed to a WSJ report that Ensco's bondholders are unhappy with the proposed transaction, and will "agitate against the transaction," which would explain the price action divergence between the two companies' stocks.

Ever since Ensco announced its intention to acquire Atwood, the stocks of both companies have declined precipitously as the following graph illustrates, and the decline has accelerated even further in August.

ESV data by YCharts

What's happening?

Granted, some of the recent weakness can be explained by the general weakness across the offshore drilling industry and energy equities in general:

ESV data by YCharts

This is still surprising, however, since managements of both companies have recently indicated during the most recent round of earnings calls that the two companies remain committed to the deal and that integration talks are well under way.

To confuse matters even more, the short interest in both companies have recently surged. As the following graph illustrates, the surge is a lot more pronounced in Ensco.

ESV data by YCharts

The short interest in Ensco has surged by nearly 50 million shares, or more than $200 million, in just a few weeks. The stock price has declined by nearly one-third during this time period, significantly more than its peers and the energy sector as a whole. Furthermore, the divergence that had emerged between the two companies' stock prices has not only persisted despite the approaching expected close of the transaction in the third quarter, but it has grown even larger to ~8%.

ESV data by YCharts

Does somebody know something, again? We may find out in the coming days.

Bottom Line

Despite this unusual trading activity, however, it is still reasonable to expect the deal to go through due to the concentrated ownership on both sides of the isle, the nature of the all-stock transaction, the improving oil market fundamentals, and the fact that bondholders cannot vote for or against the deal, as the transaction's approval lies in the hands of Ensco's and Atwood's shareholders. Since the boards of both companies have already given their blessing, it is my expectation that the majority of shareholders on both sides will vote for the transaction.

