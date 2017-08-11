Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust's (DRETF) CEO Jane Gavan on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:DRETF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 11, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Jane Gavan – Chief Executive Officer

Rajeev Viswanathan – Chief Financial Officer

Michael Cooper – Chairman

Analysts

Sam Damiani – TD Securities

Mark Rothschild – Canaccord

Mike Markidis – Desjardins

Operator

Jane Gavan

Jane Gavan

Thank you, operator, and welcome for Dream Office REIT. With me today are Rajeev Viswanathan, our CFO; and Michael Cooper, Chairman. We have a few brief prepared comments, and then we’re going to open up the call for questions.

With our disposition program now almost complete, well ahead of our expectations, over 70% of our core portfolio by value will now be in downtown Toronto in the GTA. We believe our Toronto portfolio is hard to replicate with excellent locations in the downtown core. We continue to see strong tenant demand for all of these well-connected assets, which are each within five-minute walk of a subway station.

These are some of the assets we’re beginning to evaluate for redevelopment. The leasing demand we continue to see in Toronto is coming from traditional occupiers in the financial, legal and accounting areas and, more recently, technology companies that see Toronto as a base to establish their Canadian operations.

On the leasing front, in Toronto, we substantially completed our 2017 leasing program and are well through our 2018 maturities with almost 100% of next year’s leasing addressed, taking our in-place and committed occupancy to 98%.

We’ll see a temporary decline in Toronto’s in-place occupancy in the third quarter from vacancy at 438 University, which, as you know, has been released to the government of Ontario, but where commencement doesn’t occur till December 2018. Overall, in Toronto, we continue to see positive leasing spreads, given the tight vacancy in Toronto, and strong demand for all of our buildings.

Alberta, which is our next largest region at 22% of GLA but only 15% of our portfolio of value, remains a challenging market for landlords. We’ll be out of the Edmonton market shortly. And with 11 properties remaining in Calgary, we have now substantially derisked the portfolio.

Calgary’s tough, and we expect we’ll continue to see occupancy and rental rate declines. However, we think the worst is behind us, and our assets in Calgary will lease up when the office market there recovers.

Outside of Toronto and Alberta, 700 De la Gauchetiere in downtown Montreal is now our single-largest asset at 1 million square feet. It’s 95% occupied with a six-year WALT. During the second quarter, National Bank became a direct tenant with a 200,000 square-foot lease, which resulted in a minor decrease to rents, but a much longer-term commitment from a strong covenant tenant.

Aviva is our 15-acre site in Scarborough on the planned Eglinton LRT line, which we expect will be completed by 2020. Aviva is vacating 300,000 square feet at the end of next month, providing us the opportunity to pursue redevelopment, which is likely to include residential give.

Saskatchewan represents the majority of our non-core assets and, similar to Alberta, has been challenged from the commodity downturn and government cutbacks, resulting in a difficult leasing environment. We sold some of our Saskatchewan properties during the quarter, and we’re actively looking to sell the remainder over the next year.

In a very few minutes now, we can run through our entire portfolio, describe the assets, understand the tenancies and opportunities much better. Accordingly, we expect 2017 to be a turning point for our company, which we expect will be stabilized in 2019.

And now I’m going to turn it over to Rajeev.

Rajeev Viswanathan

Thanks, Jane. The results for the quarter were as expected. Our IFRS NAV was stable with a slight increase from $22.15 to $22.25 as a result of unit buyback from write-ups in Toronto, including Toronto assets in our held-for-sale category, offset by write-downs in Saskatchewan, reflecting the tough leasing environment out there.

With $0.5 billion of non-core assets remaining, reduced from over 60% of our portfolio of two years ago to just over 15% today, the consequences of the variability to our NAV per unit from asset sales is now greatly diminished. Accordingly, the potential positive impact from our stronger assets has increased with Toronto becoming one of the world’s best leasing markets with the potential for additional value through redevelopment.

Just after the quarter, we also closed on 5- and 10-year mortgages for Sussex Centre and 438 University, two of our core assets, for additional proceeds of $60 million and interest savings of about 150 basis points relative to expiring rates, reflecting strong lender appetite for our core assets.

With the closing of the SIB earlier this week and following the closing of the firm dispositions that we released, which we expect to happen during the third quarter, our balance sheet will be dramatically different with almost $400 million of cash and a debt-to-gross book value in the mid-30s, leaving about $1.5 billion of debt at approximately 4%, which also includes $325 million of our unsecured.

From an operating platform perspective, we are working through the future organizational structure with the aim of scaling our costs for the size of the business going forward with the additional objectives of improving how we service our tenants and making every asset we own great.

We’re confident in the long-term outlook of our business. Its path have changed, and with the balance sheet strong, we can now turn our efforts to – from portfolio repositioning to growth initiatives.

And with that, I’ll now turn it back over to Jane.

Jane Gavan

Thanks, Rajeev. We’ll open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Sam Damiani

Sam Damiani

Thanks and good morning. First off, just on the balance sheet with mid-30s pro forma leverage. And just to confirm, that’s a net debt calculation, not a gross debt, I assume. Is that correct, Rajeev?

Rajeev Viswanathan

Yes.

Sam Damiani

Okay. Is that a level you’re comfortable with, given the ramping up in some redevelopment spending over the next couple of years that you’re talking about? Or is there any desire to repurchase additional units at this stage?

Michael Cooper

It’s Michael, good morning. Quite honestly, the balance sheet follows up from the actions we’ve taken. It’s not designed for our permanent state. We’re going to want to lower debt because I think it matches up well with some of the development we’re going to do. I suspect we’ll be moderately active on the normal course issuer bid. So what is that going to get at is at September 30, it’ll be a snap shot. As a result of selling all these buildings, we will have some cash, a better balance sheet. We’ll be having less debt and no cash.

Sam Damiani

Okay. That’s helpful. And just on the sort of evolving strategy. Can you, at this stage, provide any additional color as to what sort of intensifications or redevelopment activities could take place over the next – or at least get started over the next year? Which assets what – conceptually what you’re thinking of?

Michael Cooper

Yes. I’m happy to tell everybody everything I know. I don’t know how that will help. We spend a lot of time looking at some of the disclosure from other companies who are well ahead of us on development, and we’re in no position to be able to disclose, approved projects or projects under the structure and the times they could come online. We’re just not there yet. What I would say is we’ve done some [Audio Dip] work with the historical consultants, planners, architects, lawyers. We think there’s some tremendous prospects.

Our goal is to focus on a few assets between now and year-end to have a better idea of what’s possible and potentially be ready to make some applications for approval. Today – the assets we’re focused on right now are 250 Dundas West, which is a really interesting building. It’s next door to 488 University. 488 University is making storey office building and added 27 storeys of commerce above it. So its adjacent neighbors now would be 45 storeys. It’s also interesting on that building because they’ve built the addition while they kept tenants in place. So there’s precedent right there.

It’s also kitty corner to 438 University, which is another building what we’re looking at. So at 250 Dundas West, it would be round-up development, if we were successful. 438 University, we think we can investigate whether we can add more floors. 212 King Street West is at the corner of King Street and Simcoe. It’s on the same block as the most easterly building in the Mirvish development, the Gehry project, and it’s in a very desirable place for development.

Another asset we’re looking at is 30 Adelaide, which you guys all know is our head office. That’s a massive piece of land, and we’re looking to see where we’re can attempt to buy it. 357 Bay is – the building is adjacent to the north building of the Bay Adelaide Centre, and it’s not a large building with 67,000 square feet. I don’t know that we’ll add any space to it, but I think we’re going to completely retrofit that building and make it a bit of a code building, a really attractive building on a really beautiful almost private road in downtown Toronto. And then our Eglinton Birchmount site is – we think it’s quite a sighting.

The LRT will be open there in 2020. So we’ve been looking at developing it on our own or with partners. So those six buildings are where we’re focused. The larger Dream organization has quite a bit of experienced with development. Of all the times they developed, this is one of the hardest. We’ve got changes with the OMB, changes with planning in downtown Toronto. So it gets really unpredictable. But we think among those six sites, there’s going to be some great potential to develop.

Sam Damiani

Yes. And with the central and transit-oriented locations, I’m sure the cities will be supportive of anything reasonable.

Michael Cooper

Well, all these sites are like – the 250 Dundas West is 100 feet from the subway, 438 University is clearly on top of it, 212 King is probably 200 feet, 30 Adelaide is 400 feet. Like this is the kind of stuff that should be intensified.

Sam Damiani

Yes. Okay, at this stage, I’ll turn it back.

Mark Rothschild

Mark Rothschild

Thanks and good morning. Maybe just following up on the comments on development and redevelopment. Should we expect any projects to begin over the next 12 months? And then on that point, what type of yield expectations would you say, let’s say, a minimum, or would you expect on invested capital for a project to go ahead?

Michael Cooper

On the timing, we spoke about this at the board yesterday. I mean, it’s really uncertain. It’s uncertain – generally, it’s uncertain now because nobody even know what the process is of the city. But I would say we’re looking at 24 months from the time we applied, probably three years to build. So while it’s very interesting and I think it is real value, I think it’ll be five years before things come online. So that, I think, answers the first question.

The second one, we’re going to have to keep working at it. I think that some opportunities are just to add on extra density and, where there’s build, existing land cost. So it would have to depend on how we look at the value of the land. But generally, 5.5 to 6.25 are the kinds of things we would expect.

Mark Rothschild

Yes. I understand. You mentioned continuing to buy back unit. Can you talk about what you’d like to do? And at what unit price would you maybe say that you would stop buying back units? Is it anything below net asset value? It – because it sounds like, while you have an under-levered balance sheet, you just sold a lot of properties. So I’m now expecting you to be buying assets, and it doesn’t seem like there’s going to be a lot of development spend in the next two years because these projects will take time to get going.

Michael Cooper

Well, it’s no secret that we’ve been prepared to spend $21 a share. I think at this point, we’re not looking to be aggressive on it. And we would buy at this price, and we’ll see what happens. But I mean, I don’t think you’ll see the type of appetite that we had last year with the SIB and the normal course issuer bid. I think we’re going to buy 7.2 million shares this year until…

Mark Rothschild

Would it be fair to say that you’re comfortable sitting with this leverage for the next few years, even if you don’t have a use for capital?

Michael Cooper

Yes. I think we’re going to want to pay off – we got the debentures coming on. So if we have 37% debt but no cash, that would be fine. If we have 41%, that would be fine.

Mark Rothschild

Great. Got it, thank you.

Mike Markidis

Mike Markidis

Hi, everybody. Good morning. Just a couple of quick ones from me. Just curious, so the assets that you have remaining in Calgary, the core assets, you haven’t really mentioned those. Are any of those potential for a residential conversion at all? Couple of your peers have looked down that road on a few office buildings.

Michael Cooper

It’s an interesting question. There’s a lot more that we could do to develop, I would just say, which ones we’re working on right now. We have building called Kensington House. It’s where our land housing head office is. It’s a significant property. It’s not very large in office space, but it’s in an incredibly desirable residential area. And it just keeps getting better. So I mean, here’s an asset where we have holding income for forever. I don’t know if you know the Kensington area, but it’s very nice area to live. You can walk across the bridge and be downtown, and that would be a site that we would look at as having significantly more value than just the current income. So we would look at it in much lower cap rate in terms of value.

Mike Markidis

Okay. And then just shifting back in Toronto. And obviously, the redevelopment intensification and offensive capital is one thing, but locations are great. Just with respect to maybe the physical conditions, not a State Street or 438 University, but some of the stuff up along Bay and some of the stuff on the east side of Yonge, along Victoria, how do you view those assets right now in terms of competitive positioning in the marketplace? And if you were to intensify, how much capital you might need to put into those buildings to remain competitive?

Michael Cooper

Those are great questions, but they’re not one group. It’s not homogenous. Some of the buildings we have on Bay Street are getting net effective rents that are equal to what we’re getting at Scotia Plaza. So look, we think there is tenants out there who like these little buildings and like the feel of it and like that be – adjacent to Bay Adelaide, but not in Bay Adelaide. So we are going to make those buildings better. Some of those buildings may have longer-term development potential, some of them won’t because they’re historical. But I think we’re going to put a lot of time and energy and spending capital on making them places that we hope will continue to able to get some of the better rents in the city on.

Mike Markidis

Okay. Final question from me. And I realize that I think it’s substantially underwater today, but just going back to the transition to the Management Services Agreement notion of aggregate cost or at least historical cost. I think if you look back, CapEx spend wasn’t really contemplated in that calculation. I’m just wondering, as you go forward, will you guys review that calculation? Or will CapEx continue to just be not looked at in terms of historical cost of the asset?

Michael Cooper

I think you’ve looked at it more than we have. I think the number, there’s actually $600 million of gain before there’s any meaning there. I’m not sure. We haven’t looked at it in so far, the money. But I think we’ll make sure that it’s fair.

Mike Markidis

That’s fair. Okay, thanks very much.

Sam Damiani

Sam Damiani

Thank you. Jane, you mentioned, I think, 2019 as the year you view the portfolio as being stabilized or maybe that was Rajeev. I’m not sure. I know the 438 University, at least, obviously kicks in at the end of 2018. Are there any other, I guess, leases or vacancies or whatever that are happening over the course of 2018 that makes sort of 2019 a better stabilized number – or year than 2018?

Rajeev Viswanathan

Yes. Sam, it’s Rajeev here. So as you know, we talked about the 438 vacancy. We’ve got another 8,000 square feet at 700 DLG coming up in Q1 of next year that Bell’s leaving. So we’re hopeful on our prospects at DLG. And obviously, with 438 coming back, that’s why we see – in December of next year, that’s how we see 2019 as that stabilized year.

Michael Cooper

And Sam, further to that, we have a lot of buildings that get quite a bit better, not that – they’re making the move to get full. But I think the Adelaide Place, we get a lot of exposure, and we’re going to pick up maybe 15% on our NOI. So we’ve got a lot of that throughout the portfolio.

Sam Damiani

Okay, that’s helpful. And this sort of thing, the government lease at 438 University, is that a cash rent kicking in right away? Or is there a free rent period for the first few months?

Rajeev Viswanathan

Yes, it kicks in December.

Jane Gavan

December 2018 is when we start collecting rent.

Sam Damiani

Perfect. Thank you.

I am showing no further questions at this time.

Jane Gavan

That’s great. Thank you very much, everybody. We’ll speak with you next quarter.

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. This concludes today’s conference. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.

