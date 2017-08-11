Schlumberger: Who Needs $100 Oil?

Investors trade energy related stocks based on the prices of oil and natural gas. However, the fundamentals of oil service stocks like Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) are more closely tied to energy related activity, such as drilling, hydraulic fracturing, formation evaluation, and well completion. Pricing for oil services varies sharply over time, especially when oil service activity changes quickly. That's why oil services company earnings can fluctuate so dramatically. After posting EPS of $4.16 in 2014, SLB earnings fell 60% to $1.16 in '15 following the tumble in oil prices. And even as oil prices and drilling activity levels stabilized in '16, SLB turned in a loss as service industry capacity was more than sufficient to prevent a sharp rebound in service prices.

However, the oil service industry does not need higher oil prices from current levels to ultimately achieve better earnings. As evidence, the charts below illustrate the historical price of WTI crude oil adjusted for inflation as well as SLB's historical ratio of EBIT to invested capital. The average EBIT to invested capital ratio over the 25-year period measured was 17.8%. Note that this average EBIT to invested capital ratio level was crossed in 1998, when crude was roughly $20 per barrel in current dollars, in 2004/2005 when oil crossed $50, and again in 2010 when the oil price was ~$80-100. The direction of oil prices and the velocity of oil price changes have an impact on SLB's capital returns, but the actual level of oil prices seems to be less important.

Crude Oil Prices Adjusted for Inflation

Source: Macrotrends.

SLB EBIT to Average Invested Capital

Source: Company public filings and ArcPoint Advisor.

Yet forward earnings estimates for SLB assume a very slow recovery, due in part to the perception that higher commodity prices are needed for earnings to "normalize." Investor concerns are numerous, including the surprising resilience of global oil production even after the sharp decline in the price of oil in late '14, the recent recovery of U.S. land drilling activity in North America that threatens to prolong the recovery of international land and offshore drilling (where SLB does the majority of its business), and even concerns over cash flow available to fund the company's dividend as activity picks up and requires working capital investment.

Although these concerns may be valid, they all appear to be too short-term focused. The inherently high depletion rates of unconventional wells in North America require high levels of drilling activity simply to avoid overall production declines. And aging reservoirs around the world are seeing higher depletion rates that will require greater investment.

Taking the longer view, it seems likely that SLB's average return on invested capital going forward will be similar to its historical average, at least excluding the extreme period of 2005-2008. On that basis, we estimate mid-cycle earnings of $4.20-4.40 for SLB. We arrive at a fair value range for the stock of $83-87 applying our estimated normalized P/E for U.S. large-cap cyclical stocks of 19.8x and a justified relative P/E of 1.0x (the estimated 5 and 10-year historical relative P/E ratio on ArcPoint Advisor modeled earnings is 0.93x and 1.03x, respectively).

SLB Valuation ($ in millions, except per share data)

low high normalized ebit (ArcPoint estimates) 8,350 8,700 (-) interest expense (2Q17 annualized) 568 568 normalized pre-tax income 7,782 8,132 (-) taxes @ 25% 1,946 2,033 net income 5,837 6,099 diluted shares (2Q17 average) 1,387 1,387 (a) normalized EPS 4.21 4.40 (b) estimated normalized P/E for U.S. large-cap cyclical stocks 19.8 19.8 (based upon ArcPoint Advisor analysis) (c) justified relative P/E 1.0 1.0 (a) x (b) x (c) estimated fair value per share of SLB 83 87

Source: ArcPoint Advisor.

The consensus EPS estimate for 2018 is a little over $2, still only halfway to our estimate of "normal" earnings. Many investors, even if they agree with $4+ mid-cycle earnings, will conclude that "normal" is simply too far away to buy the stock today. We disagree. In our experience, it is unusual for a company to trade at an a discount to intrinsic value that exceeds 30%.

Based on SLB's current stock price, the stock is trading at a roughly 25% discount to our estimate of fair value. In our opinion, the risk/reward balance relative to the average large-cap stock is sharply in favor of buying SLB. The downside scenario appears to market-like performance, while the likelihood is that the stock will outperform over a longer period of time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.