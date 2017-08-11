Nvidia Makes Case For $200

Sometimes, all it takes is one negative number in a tremendous earnings report for a stock to take a hit. That's what's going on Friday with chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA), which is pulling back after the company's Q2 earnings report. Fortunately for investors, the overall numbers were strong, meaning the pullback could provide a great entry point.

In an article this morning, CNBC talked about the company missing estimates for its data center segment as the primary reason for the stock's decline. The $7 million miss was definitely a disappointment, but the segment represented less than 19% of the company's revenues. Additionally, the data center group came in at 175% growth over last year's period.

Even with this, the company as a whole blew away overall estimates by more than $250 million, announcing 56% growth compared to street estimates for just 37%. This was led by gaming revenues that grew nearly 52%, accelerating sequential from Q1's growth despite working off a nearly $100 million higher base number. Bottom line numbers came in well ahead as well.

One item that really matters in my opinion was the company's guidance. It was last year's Q3 period where Nvidia's results really started to take off, meaning the company is now facing very tough comparisons to year-ago periods. Analysts were looking for just 6.1% revenue growth in Q3 2017, but the company guided to more than 17% growth at the midpoint. That's a sizable difference when estimates are calling for mid single digit growth.

With the company's profits taking off, free cash flow has soared as well, jumping by more than $400 million over last year's period. Nvidia's balance sheet is in solid shape with around $4 billion in net cash, allowing the company to return $1.25 billion to shareholders this year through dividends and share repurchases. I believe that number will increase further next year as the company continues to grow its bottom line and cash flow.

Even though a fair number of analysts are still bearish on the stock, pretty much all of them were raising their price targets on the stock after this report. Between the Q1 and Q2 report, the average street target went from $104 to $145, but that number will shoot above $150 once all the new targets are in. Overall, the street target has generally lagged the stock, so if another good report in Q3 gets the average target towards $175, I expect the stock will likely be closer to $200 by then.

Perhaps the analysts over at Citi said it best when they called the pullback in Nvidia shares a gift. While data center revenues missed a little, they still showed tremendous growth. Additionally, gaming revenues showed growth acceleration, leading to a tremendous top and bottom line beat for the company in Q2. For the current period, guidance was well above the single-digit growth the street was looking for. As more and more analysts try to play catch up, investors should look to add to their positions. With Nvidia having growth well above many industry peers, I think this stock can easily hit $200 over the next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.