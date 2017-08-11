Argonaut Gold's (ARNGF) CEO Peter Dougherty on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCPK:ARNGF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 11, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Peter Dougherty - President and CEO

Bill Zisch - COO

Dan Symons - VP of IR

Dave Ponczoch - CFO

Analysts

Rahul Paul - Canaccord Genuity

Jeff Killeen - CIBC

Peter Dougherty

Good morning, and thank you, Kelly. Thank you all for tuning in today to hear the conference call for the second quarter of Argonaut Gold. I have with me here today in the office, Bill Zisch, our COO for the Company; Dan Symons, our Vice President of Investor Relations; and Dave Ponczoch, our CFO.

Please turn to slide number three, Q2 2017 Results Conference Call. We'll begin with a brief overview, followed by a deeper dive into the financial performance during the quarter, and the first half of the year. A review of the operations during the quarter and a thorough update on the San Agustin project and its construction, and then walk through what we feel are catalysts for the company over the next six to 12 months.

Please turn to the next slide, slide number four. Simply put, we had a solid quarter, both operationally and financially. We beat analysts' estimates on both cash flow earning per share. We beat the analysts' estimates on production, and we are in line with the expectations for operating and total all-in sustaining costs. On this slide you will see those four quadrants that we believe represent the foundation of our business. We had, in the upper left-hand quadrant a solid financial performance for the quarter, with $6.2 million being raised. We had strong production during the quarter of nearly 30,000 ounces of gold produced. In the lower quadrants, on the left-hand side, you will see the San Agustin project. We made significant growth here, as well as on our longer-term growth project, Magino, during this quarter.

On a short-term side of things, at the El Castillo mining complex through exploration on the recently acquired Fresnillo concessions, we have seen significant drill results and growth we believe in the resource to come. At San Agustin we have seen the project now nearly at 75% complete, and tracking 10% to 15% below budget with the first ore being loaded to the pads during June. And we are on target to be pouring gold here during the quarter. Our longer-term growth initiative, or the Magino project, we have been actively working through the feasibility and permitting stage for this project. We made significant progress on the feasibility study, and anticipate publishing this during the second half of this year. We are evaluating two cases at a feasibility level; they are a 30,000 ton per day operation, and a 10,000 ton per day operation. I'll go into further detail on this later in the presentation.

We also continued to advance the environmental assessment process, and negotiations with several of our indigenous communities during the quarter. We are happy to announce that we have reached an impact benefit agreement with the Missanabie Cree First Nation. Last but certainly not least, we received the ESR, or the Environmentally Socially Responsible, recognition for the company for the fifth consecutive year in a row at our Mexican operations. And our La Colorada mine received the highest level of distinction for the third consecutive year in a row. This says that we are doing things not only right financially and operationally, but we are operating in our environments in a responsible nature for all stakeholders.

Please turn to the next slide, slide number five, Financial Performance. We had a very strong Q2, as I said before, and a first half of the year. Within significant change in the gold price, we've increased our revenue, net income, and earnings per share, as well as cash flow from operations. And as you can see during the quarter, cash flow from our operations is up 47% year-over-year. And when we look at the full year, we're up 57%. That helped build the cash balance to then in turn look to the future as we build out this company.

Please turn to the next slide, slide number six, Q2 2017 Capital Spending and Cash Flow. We invested nearly $20 million in capital during Q2, of which nearly half of this went towards construction efforts at the San Agustin operation, and nearly a quarter towards the stripping of the El Creston pit at La Colorada as bring online that third mine, and then in turn open up the second operating pit at the La Colorada operations; both significant improvements for us as a company. Despite the capital investment in these growth initiatives, our cash balance remain nearly the same quarter-over-quarter due to the strong cash flow that I talked about from operating activities.

With the last $500,000 paid off on our leases of our mining equipment, we now have zero debt on this company. With a cash balance of $54 million and our un-drawn $30 million revolver, we clearly believe we have a strong balance sheet with tremendous financial flexibility for the organization.

I will now pass the call on to Bill Zisch, our COO, to walk through the operational results. Bill?

Bill Zisch

Thanks, Pete, and good morning everyone. I'm pleased to report that we had our third consecutive quarter of solid operational performance. Production in Q2 year-over-year remained relatively the same despite a reduction in crushing capacity at El Castillo as the West crusher was relocated to San Agustin. So also in spite of a slight reduction in grade from Q2 2016 to Q2 2017 that was offset by mining more oxides with higher recovery than sulfides with lower recoveries in this quarter versus the same period in the prior year quarter. Additionally, costs were in line with budget expectations. Year-to-date, our all-in sustaining costs are $887 per ounce, well within our corporate goal to maintain all-in sustaining cost at or below $950 per ounce.

With strong production during the first half, we are well positioned to achieve the upper end of our production guidance range, and have therefore adjusted our guidance from 115,000 to 130,000 gold equivalent ounces to between 122,000 and 130,000 GEOs. While we had another strong -- and now, move to slide eight, please. While we had another strong operational quarter, I want to be clear that some of the reasons for strong production are likely to be one-time benefits, while others we hope to be able to sustain. At both El Castillo and La Colorada we experienced positive grade reconciliation. And at La Colorada we also experienced a positive reconciliation of tons.

At El Castillo, our model shows that we would mine approximately 75% oxide ore, 15% transitional ore, and 10% sulphide ore during the first half of 2017 when in fact we encountered in mind 80% oxide, 14% transitional and 6% sulphide ore. As many of you know, we get an increased recovery when processing oxide ores versus sulphide ore. So this was a positive development that does not alter our plans for the second half of the year with regard to the type of ore we expect to mine.

We also experienced some benefits over Q2 2016 that I hope will be sustainable. Similar to Q1 this year, we continue to experience less downtime at our El Castillo crushers due to previous changes made in our maintenance program. Additionally, we continue to benefit from modifications to blasting practices that increased rock fragmentation in the pits and aided crusher throughput at both El Castillo and La Colorada.

Q3 is our rainy season. And while we budget accordingly for the season, this will be the first time we have run the Castillo CR2 crusher at this higher throughput and higher utilization. So, we will continue to monitor crushing performance during Q3. Given the reduction in crushing capacity realized in Q2 at El Castillo when we relocated the West crusher to San Agustin, we anticipate that reduced Q3 crushing capacity will result in -- in the lowest quarterly production for the year.

The West crusher has been installed, tested and commissioned at San Agustin. At the same time by the end of Q3, we anticipate ramping up from the current 20,000 ton per day throughput rate at El Castillo to approximately 37,000 ton per day at El Castillo and San Agustin. And then Q4 will provide a strongest quarterly production this year. I am happy to answer any questions during the Q&A session following this presentation. But for now, I'll turn it back to Pete.

Peter Dougherty

Thank you, Bill. If we have everybody turn to Slide number 9, the 2017 production and cost guidance. As Bill previously mentioned, due to our strong first half of the year, we have moved our guidance for 2017 from this 115 to 130,000 ounce range. Now up to the upper end of the 122 to 130,000 ounce range. We are well on track to meet that. We are not anticipating making any changes to our cash cost guidance or all-in sustaining cost guidance. We see that we are within the targeted range and doing well ahead of where we had anticipated at this point in time.

Please turn to the next slide, Slide number 10, 2017 gold equivalent ounce production guidance. As you can see from the three pin wheels on the slide, you'll see production as both operations and on a consolidated basis. We also show what production is expected to be achieved at each operation on a consolidated basis for the second half of the year. You can see from both slides that we are well on our way towards achieving those results. We expect to achieve production of roughly 55 to 63,000 gold equivalent ounces during the second half of 2017. And also expect Q4 will be our strongest quarter of the year as Bill talked about by bringing back that full crushing capacity at the El Castillo complex.

Please turn to the next slide. Slide number 11; Optimization of San Agustin project. When we acquired the San Agustin project, it was because we first saw the synergies between this project and our El Castillo mine that could really benefit from the company adding value to our shareholders by combining these two together. If you look at the San Agustin project on a standalone basis, the after tax internal rate of return comes in at 22%. As part of the El Castillo complex, we have been able to reduce the initial capital by nearly 36%. And this is before considering the 10% to 15% reduction in initial capital that we announced yesterday and we're seeing today in our current cost.

Whilst that was important, it changed the internal rate of return on this project from 22% by upwards 29%, and the NPV or net present value of this project by 27%, and the overall life of mine production by nearly 57%. So those are substantial changes in the operation. We are able to achieve those by combining with the nearby El Castillo operation. We are now getting close to being able to deliver on our vision from when we first acquired this project as this project is nearing completion.

Please turn to 12 -- slide number 12. Slide number 12, San Agustin project construction schedule. We broke ground on the San Agustin project in November 2016 with a budget of $43 million. And as of July 31, we are at nearly 75% of the way through construction and have spent or committed to spend $27 million on this project to date. We are currently tracking approximately 10 to 15% under budget on the project. During Q2, we relocated the West crusher from El Castillo and reinstalled it at San Agustin.

We added a secondary crushing system to this. And we have completed the heap leach pad, the pond construction and began producing and placing over liner and the installation of the recovery plant. We also have begun mining and loading board to this leach pad. I am happy to say that through all this process, we have been able to achieve an outstanding safety record. We have had no major incidence at this particular project. And that is something that to say when we are building and doing this in such a short period of time.

Needless to say, we have been busy. And I am very happy to report that the team has done an excellent job on this project. We are on track, as I said earlier, to achieve our first gold production here during this quarter. Please turn to the next slide. On Slide number 13, San Agustin construction, you'll see four pictures of the operation. In the upper left-hand quadrant, you will see the current mining that is going.

We are just underway in my mining in this particular project. You'll next see the crushing circuit. You'll see that it's already being commissioned as Bill talked about and we are currently stacking the pad. In the lower quadrant, you will see as we have been starting to low the pad and running the crushing and over line conveying and stacking system. And in the bottom right-hand corner, you'll see the process plant as it is nearing completion.

As we have said, we are very happy with the project; happy to see that it has started up on time and is starting to move forward at this point in time. Please turn to Slide number 14. Achieving our objectives and delivering value. With San Agustin coming online and the acquisition of the San Juan concession from Fresnillo earlier this year, we see a clear path towards achieving 60% growth and a 200,000 ounce annual production rate with operating cost declining as San Agustin should lower our overall cost profile. And this will all happen by 2019.

This growth profile is fully funded and comes primarily from the additions at the El Castillo complex with a little help from anticipated rate of the Colorada operation as we get into the El Creston deposit. This growth profile does not include our other development assets within our portfolio and is purely based upon the assets in Mexico that are either producing or under construction today.

Please turn to the next slide, Slide number 15; Magino project. One of our key catalysts over the longer term is unlocking value at our Magino development stage project. I want to discuss the status of the feasibility study and our strategy, but first I would like to take a moment and provide an update on what has taken place during Q2 and July of this year.

During Q2, we executed a community benefit agreement with the Missanabie Cree First Nation and held a signing ceremony in Ste. Marie. We continue to advance the discussion with other indigenous groups and are making good progress there. In July, the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency or CEAA completed its conformity review of our environmental impact statement and that we have submitted earlier this year and during July they had completed indigenous and public sessions as the next step of this EA process. Both the environmental assessment process and the indigenous agreements are progressing as planned. And we anticipate completing these activities in the first half of the 2018.

Please look to the left-hand side of slide number 15. We highlight here the results from our previous two prefeasibility studies completed on the Magino project where we looked at two different throughput rates which we believe are relevant as we have been evaluating two separate throughput cases at a feasibility level. First, a 30,000 ton per case and secondly a 10,000 ton per day case. We expect to publish the feasibility study during the second half of 2017, and expect numbers to be somewhat in line with those earlier feasibility studies.

Please turn to slide number 16; Magino feasibility study update. Clearly with the size of the company we are today, we will require partner to advance the 30,000 ton per day project. The good news is that as our January 2016 pre-feasibility study shows at 30,000 ton per day, the operation will yield an annual product rate of 300,000 ounces; certainly enough to share.

Secondly, we've seen and I believe will continue to see joint ventures on a large project scale basis where two companies will share in the risk and reward of a particular project. This is a legitimate option for us to consider at Magino. However, we are also evaluating a 10,000 ton per day case or a going alone option. We believe we would potentially have the ability to advance the smaller project on a standalone basis with requiring a JV partner.

We believe also that we would have the ability to scale up this project to a larger size in the future should economic conditions warrant the investment during that time of the mine. The smaller project would provide us 100% owned long-lived assets in Ontario, Canada, a top tier mining jurisdiction. Our strategy is to complete both throughput cases at a feasibility level and to maximize our optionality.

Then, we will evaluate our options and make the best discission on the best way to unlock shareholder value for Magino. The good news is that we have a solid growth profile from the addition of San Agustin and San Juan concessions purchased earlier this year. So, we don't have rush in to make any decision today. We can be prudent in our evaluation and determine the best way to unlock value for our shareholders.

Please turn to the next slide; slide number 17. Achieving our objectives and delivering value. We have several near term catalysts that along with continued strong operational and financial results should be positive for the company. Since acquiring the San Juan Concessions from Fresnillo in February, we have completed nearly 27,000 meters of drilling, both of north and the south targets with much success. These results will be put into an updated resource model, and we expect to be in a position to announce these updated resources at the El Castillo complex and at our Colorada mines before the end of the year. We've been discussing that we will publish the Magino feasibility study during the second half of the year as well. We believe those two are significant catalysts to move the company forward.

By Q1 of 2018, we can take the new reserve and resource model, and publish a new 43-101 Technical Report for the El Castillo complex which will incorporate not only El Castillo and it's newly acquired San Juan concessions, but also the San Agustin project in Ecuador. Also, over the ensuing 12 months, we think we should be in a good position to wrap up the Magino EA process and start to move forward into a decision process for Magino. Lots of news loads to be expected, and as you can see, we have a lot of items here that we believe can derive value and more the share price in a positive direction.

Please turn to slide number 18, Summary of Investment Case. As I started, I talked about what a strong quarter we had. To conclude, we are in a very strong position as a company. Our balance sheet currently has $54 million worth of cash, and no debt. We have an un-drawn revolver of $30 million. We may have low-grade assets, but we have proven time and time again that we have the ability to make money, and provide solid cash flow from our operations to fuel to growth and production enhancements that we see towards the future. As we look longer term, Magino provides us with tremendous leverage to the goal. As we continue to de-risk this asset through the feasibility work and the environmental assessment process, we are currently underway and striving to unlock value here for all our shareholders.

And finally, we are a proven operator. We anticipate a 60% production growth rate by 2019, with lower operating cost, and an increasing production profile to follow thereafter. It is important to note that this growth comes solely from the El Castillo complex and the La Colorada mine. It does not include our other development assets.

I will now turn the call back over to our operator, who will be happy to take any questions that you might have. Kelly, the call is now yours.

Rahul Paul

Good morning everyone. Congratulations on the strong quarter. Now, if I go back to the beginning of 2015, El Castillo in particular, so that's two-and-a-half years, and look at the difference between projected recoverable ounces loaded on the pad versus actual ounces produced, it looks like you've produced more ounces than you stacked. Now, I do understand that there will be swings from one quarter to the next, but looking at the longer-term trend it still looks like you're getting more ounces from the pad. Is that because you're getting overall better recoveries than expected or is it something else?

Peter Dougherty

So Rahul, I'll and take a run at this. This is Pete. But we do have Bill here, so he's more of our subject expert on this. But Rahul, if you will remember when we look back where we were in 2015, we had stacked up quite a few ounces on the pad. And then we made a run at re-leaching some of the old pads, and we got a good flush of ounces out. And I think that's been one of the big adjustments that you would see. There have been some positive recovery gains within the pads. But primarily the biggest driver would be some of the flushing of some of those early ounces that had been loaded. Bill, would you like to answer that maybe a little further.

Bill Zisch

Yes, Rahul, I guess the other thing I would add is, as we all know, with heap leach there is variability. And we continue to monitor. We have had a re-leach program at El Castillo, and those ounces, as far as accounting for them, need to come into our review. And I think we'll continue to monitor this quarter-over-quarter. But it's pretty much performing as I would expect right now.

Rahul Paul

Okay, thanks. And then now just looking at the potentially expanded operation in the El Castillo complex, so when you do come out with update results and a mine plan taking into account the drilling that has been done in the San Juan side of things, would you also evaluate potentially expanded operations, i.e., on the El Castillo said a bigger fleet or additional crushing. Obviously, I understand this would depend on how much reserves you're able to define, but is that something that you would consider at this time?

Peter Dougherty

Rahul, this is Pete. I think we're all a little bit early in the game here. We just finished off the Phase 2 drilling. So the team needs to pull together all the assays and come up with the modeling. The first phase, as we have outlined, would be the new resources report that would be coming out this year, and then from there, coming out with where the complex might be going. As you are aware, there's more drilling to be done next year at San Agustin as we had widely space drilled up. So I think it's still a little bit early to be talking about where we might go for the longer term at this stage.

Rahul Paul

I understand that. All I am asking is, are you open to considering additional equipment if you do define a much larger than expected -- reserves?

Bill Zisch

Rahul, this is Bill. I think certainly any time we take a look at our planning and optimization of our operations we'll take a look at what makes sense, and we will certainly be open to looking at expanding production. We've challenged ourselves with some growth, and that may mean some additional mining capacity at El Castillo, and/or expansion of some of the crushing capacity. And in San Agustin's plan we've always had a plan to continue to expand production there in the first years.

Rahul Paul

Okay, perfect. That's helpful. And then just moving on to Magino, you previously looked at a smaller operation, 12,500 tons a day, and then after that for the PFS, and then look at a 30,000 ton a day operation for the PA. I mean, we've frequently seen that with lower grade projects. You don't clearly get the economies of scale without going bigger. So I'm just curious as to what's different here that might support a smaller operation considering the overall [indiscernible] the deposits.

Peter Dougherty

Well, when you look at the larger operations, Rahul, the way we calculated the grade for the operations, as you know, is we started with five-meter benches, and then stacked them to a 10-meter bench, and that created this higher 20-type percent dilution. As we look to going back to that five-meter bench we walk away from a lot of that dilution, and that can help change that grade profile. And so that's the one big change that helps us look at Magino in a different light than maybe some of those other projects.

Rahul Paul

Okay, fair enough. Thanks. That's all that I had. Thanks for taking my questions.

Peter Dougherty

Okay, great. Thank you.

Jeff Killeen

Hi, good morning Pete and team. Thanks for your time. Just wanted to confirm one thing, with the resource update and coming in Q4, will that include all of the drilling that you've done in those Fresnillo claims, El Castillo, the San Juan claims. And the two-parter, do you think that the number that comes from that, if they're included, will be representative of what that area holds in the longer-term, or is there still more drilling and potential growth there that you see?

Peter Dougherty

Jeff, this is Pete. As you know, we have to make a cutoff. And we'll put in the Phase 1 and the Phase 2 drilling in that new resource, and that's what will be carried. We can't -- we have to make a cutoff, so that's what will be there as we start this. So is there going to be more drilling? There are some other things that the geologists are mapping right now, and we'll see where that takes us in the future.

Jeff Killeen

Okay, so with that in mind do you expect early next year you'll be able to give us some color on what the future plans are for that drill program?

Peter Dougherty

I would expect the team to identify where they would like to move with things.

Jeff Killeen

Okay, great. And then just switching to the op side at El Castillo, it looks the stacked ore was certainly above our estimate. Just wondering, can you tell us when the crusher was moved over to San Agustin, and what do you think the stack rate at El Castillo might look like now that that switch has been made in, say, through the second half of this year.

Peter Dougherty

Okay. We'll have Bill answer that for you.

Bill Zisch

Morning, Jeff. Yes, as far as the stacked ore being over our estimate, we moved the crusher. We had originally planned to move that on February -- by the end of January or February 1st. We ran it for one more month at the El Castillo complex, so we gained one month of additional tonnage there. The other thing that's happened at our CR2 crusher which remained on the west side of the operation, we've been able to increase the throughput there. And that's benefited us -- continued to benefit us through Q1 and Q2. As we go forward, we would expect we're going to look at expanding the capacity of that CR2 crusher. And then we will be adding additional crushing capacity over the next several years at San Agustin.

Jeff Killeen

Okay, Bill, so with the aim then to be -- to modify that CR2 to try and maintain a similar stack rate to what you have today?

Bill Zisch

Yes, we're looking at going -- when we get back up to full capacity we'll be about 37,000 ton per day by the end of this year when we get San Agustin up and running.

Jeff Killeen

And then lastly from me, would that upgrade -- crusher at El Castillo, is that already included in your capital forecast for this year, or would that be over and above?

Bill Zisch

Some of that is in the capital forecast, and we'll see how much we can get done with that capital. We've got some other ideas to do some other enhancements. And whether we do those this year or next year, we're still reviewing that.

Jeff Killeen

Great. And that's it from me. Thanks for your time.

Peter Dougherty

Thank you for all taking the time this morning and thank you Kelly, as our operator. We appreciate you taking the time. We're grateful for this last quarter, and the results from our operation, and very pleased with the safety result, and then the recognition from the Mexican government with our performance as an organization in Mexico, meeting things from an environmentally socially responsible perspective. And again, we thank you all for your time this morning. And we'll be talking to you in the coming months. Bye now.

