Dividend Income Update July 2017

We all know what it's like to come off our June highs of dividend income and report on less than spectacular numbers for July. It's all part of dividend investing as we covet those end of quarter months the most and are often less enthusiastic about the first month of every quarter. As long as we can report progress each month and our annual goals are intact, who cares. With that being said, let's take a look back at my July 2017 dividend income.

Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $253.27, up from $239.92; an increase of 5.6% from July of last year.

Dividend income from my ROTH account totaled $129.56, down from $133.56; a decrease of -3.0% from this time last year. Nothing alarming here as KHC changed its payout schedule which resulted in a year-over-year decrease in my ROTH.

Dividend income from my IRA account totaled $1.93, up from $0.00 from this time last year.

Grand total for the month of July: $384.76, an increase of 3.0% from July 2016.

Brokerage Account

Year-to-date dividends: $2,501.48

Date Description Symbol Amount 07/03/2017 DIVIDEND:KO KO $39.26 07/05/2017 DIVIDEND:KMB KMB $42.17 07/07/2017 DIVIDEND:JCI JCI $23.62 07/11/2017 DIVIDEND:PM PM $41.17 07/12/2017 DIVIDEND:ITW ITW $37.41 07/13/2017 DIVIDEND:MDLZ MDLZ $6.18 07/17/2017 DIVIDEND:CAH CAH $12.61 07/21/2017 DIVIDEND:CB CB $6.54 07/25/2017 DIVIDEND:GE GE $44.31 Total: $253.27

ROTH Account

Year-to-date dividends: $1,045.05

Date Description Symbol Amount 07/03/2017 DIVIDEND:KO KO $11.37 07/05/2017 DIVIDEND:KMB KMB $7.21 07/11/2017 DIVIDEND:PM PM $7.90 07/13/2017 DIVIDEND:MDLZ MDLZ $8.34 07/28/2017 DIVIDEND:BNS BNS $94.74 Total: $129.56

IRA Account

Year-to-date dividends: $326.30

Date Description Symbol Amount 07/31/2017 DIVIDEND:LTC LTC $1.93 Total: $1.93

So, there you have it. A big 3.0% year-over-year gain, which is nothing to complain about. It's forward progress, and I'm well on my way to beating my 2016 annual total. With five months left of investing for the year, I'm not at all concerned about this lackluster month. Even with the market grinding even higher, we all know there are plenty of great buying opportunities that seemingly pop up out of nowhere. So, make the best of it and continue finding those deals. I know I will.

How was your July dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above.