Looking Abroad for Alternative Energy Returns

With the recent shift in the U.S. administration's energy policies regarding spending, investments and subsidies in the alternative energy sector, it's tempting to look elsewhere for the best returns on invested capital. This doesn't restrict the U.S. market from industry gains being that the majority of U.S. citizens and companies are still committed to reducing emissions and shifting over to clean and renewable energy.

That said, we are likely to see a de-federalization of efforts to push clean energy investments in the U.S. in favor of the return to the fossil fuel power generation industry. Presented below are companies elsewhere around the globe where the federal government is pushing investments and efforts to clean up their energy business in the near future, and are investing billions of dollars to do so.

Canadian Solar

Starting with Canada, Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has taken a bumpy road in recent years, joining the industry wide correction from its 2014 highs.

Canada, along with other nations, has renewed its pledge to cut emissions by promoting non-polluting energies, such as wind and solar power. This investment and push to switch over fossil fuels to clean and renewable energies presents a bright spot for companies in the area for the long run. As evidence of such, the company has recently gained a slew of projects around the world to supply power through its photovoltaic (PV) power generating technologies. The most recent news involved a deal reached with EDF Energies Nouvelles to create a 92.5 MWp project in Brazil.

Financials

After an industry-wide stagnation in 2016, Canadian Solar is expected to return to substantial revenue growth in the years to come. After reporting a slowdown in sales for 2016, analysts are expecting the company to report a 6.3% YoY increase in sales for 2017 and a further 24.5% YoY increase for 2018. Sales and expectations are as follows:

2015 2016 2017 (est.) 2018 (est.) $3,467.63M $2,853.08M $3,031.25M $3,774.30M

2016 saw a rise in SG&A, pressuring Net Income and Margins. The company reported a fall of 71.8% in EPS for 2016. However, net income is expected to normalize over the next three years, with an expected 120.3% rise in 2017 and a further 26.9% rise in 2018 followed by a 10.6% increase for 2019, as follows:

2015 2016 2017 2018 (est.) 2019 (est.) $2.27 $0.64 $1.41 $1.79 $1.98

We believe the company will beat revenue expectations on behalf of the aforementioned market share review and up guidance in the to-be-reported quarters. The Canadian alternative energy company will be reporting earnings on Monday, Aug. 14th, before the opening bell. We expect the company to report a solid quarter with consistent revenue growth on behalf of renewed investment and market share gains.

JinkoSolar Holdings

Looking to Asia, China has recently taken charge in fighting climate change. It has committed to investments to turn the world's second largest economy from coal-powered electricity and high-polluting automobiles to clean solar and wind energy and electric vehicles.

After the U.S. pulled out of the Paris Climate Accord, China has joined the European Union in pledging an increase in spending toward battling pollution. A key beneficiary of such efforts are Chinese-based companies specializing in alternative energy power generation.

Financials

After decades of China being the largest contributor to climate change, it's investing a huge amount of money and resources to promote clean energy. JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) is expected to continue to outperform the industry's revenue growth in the years to come. After reporting a 38.5% increase in sales for 2016, analysts are expecting the company to report a 3.6% YoY increase in sales for 2017 and then a 5.7% YoY decline for 2018. Sales and expectations are as follows:

2015 2016 2017 (est.) 2018 (est.) $2,321.00M $3,214.04M $3,329.01M $3,139.80M

2016 saw an exceptional rise due to some nonrecurring items, where the company reported a 128.7% rise in EPS. However, net income is expected to normalize with a YoY decrease of 66.57% in 2017 and a further YoY 39.6% decline in 2018, as follows:

2015 2016 2017 (est.) 2018 (est.) $3.27 $7.48 $2.50 $1.51

We strongly believe that these estimates do not yet reflect the massive investments the Chinese government has committed to for the years to come. Sales guidance should get a significant boost in the to-be-reported quarters.

JinkoSolar is expected to report earnings on Aug. 24th, 2017. We expect the company to report good numbers on behalf of new investments and projects. All eyes will be on any updates regarding Chinese alternative energy demand and company guidance.

The U.S. Alternatives

For those looking for U.S.-based companies in the alternative energy sector, there are several companies worth taking a look at.

First Solar

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) has outperformed the general market in the past year, gaining 41% YTD vs. the S&P 500's 9% gain, with blockbuster earnings and all-around growth prospects. The company has been gaining market share and revenue sources for the past year, after its recent descent within the solar industry. Revenue, however, has been all over the place and expectations are set to continue that trend. Here are revenue estimates for First Solar:

2015 2016 2017 (est.) 2018 (est.) $3,578.99M $2,951.33M $2,792.94M $2,566.68M

Even though we expect a healthier demand for alternative energy projects throughout the U.S. in the years to come, lower oil prices, less federal support and a high degree of competition will likely limit further price gains for the company. However, we do expect it to outperform other solar companies within the industry.

Pattern Energy

Looking at wind technology power generation, we see Pattern Energy (NASDAQ:PEGI) -- with its leading brand and market penetration -- as a clear winner within the U.S. wind energy generation industry. The company also has an international presence in Chile and Canada, which will help it offset some of the headwinds present in the U.S. Pattern Energy's sales have seen a steady increase, and it has been picking up projects and enjoying price increases across the board. Here are the sales growth prospects for the company:

2015 2016 2017 (est.) $329.83M $354.05M $405.15M

We expect the company to gain market share and new projects throughout the year and therefore beat the current expectations by about 10%. This increase in sales and guidance, we believe, will have a positive impact on its share price. It will likely outperform its industry peers and potentially the market as a whole.

Conclusion

In the overall alternative energy market, we believe that a better return on invested capital will be found outside the U.S. for the time being. The two largest investing countries, China and Canada, have a multitude of companies enjoying the outcome of such investments. We believe CSIQ and JKS will outperform the general market and the alternative energy industry at large.

