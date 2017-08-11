Wheaton Precious Metals: Why Isn't Anyone Talking About This?

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), formerly known as Silver Wheaton, has just reported earnings and they are worth discussing here as the name is selling off a bit in early trading. This comes despite global tensions rising and gold and silver having their best week in some time. The report reveals that critical metrics are on the rebound. As an aside, be mindful that the name change of the company reflects the diversification away from just silver. For example, more than half of attributable sales are now from gold, not silver. But let's be real, we care about performance, the name doesn't matter. On that note let's discuss what we are seeing.

Silver and gold prices drive the action in WPM. So as metal prices are pressured, so has WPM been pressured over the last few years. But the trend is longer-term as well. What do I mean? Look at the last few quarters here for silver prices. In Q3 2015, average prices fell. They were an average $15.03 per ounce of silver sold. Of course, Q4 2015 was not much better and the price fell almost another quarter, averaging $14.75 per ounce. In Q1 2016, it fell again to $14.70. Then 2016 turned a bit positive. The Q2 2016 price came in at $17.18, rising sharply quarter-over-quarter and up 5% year-over-year. Then the average selling price spiked to $19.53 per ounce last quarter. For Q4 2016, they were lower, in fact they were substantially lower, coming in at $16.95 on average. Back in the sequential Q1 2017 there was a bit of a rebound as average selling prices were $17.45. But I will tell you it was a volatile quarter for prices. Here in Q2 2017 average prices retracted a bit thanks to a weak start to the quarter. Prices of silver came in at $17.09. This led to revenue pressure.

The company is operating just fine, but it is pressured by the pricing of metals tremendously, even with the average price of silver rising on a yearly trend basis over the last two years. Still, I will tell you that the company missed on the top line, but was in line with earnings estimates. Revenue came in at $200 million, which missed estimates by $17.55 million. Ouch. These revenues were also down 5.8% year-over-year. Thanks to solid cost controls, the net earnings per share came in at $68 million or $0.15 per share versus $60 million last year, or $0.14 per share, rising 12%. They were also up from the sequential Q1 which saw earnings of $61 million. These surpassed estimates by a penny and the year-over-year rise is welcome. And of course, the good news is the company did cover with ease its $0.07 dividend. Once again the dividend was hiked and I feel very confident its newly hiked payout will continue to be safe.

Slightly more gold ounces were sold year-over-year, though less silver ounces were sold. The company saw silver equivalent sales volume in Q2 2017 of 11.6 million ounces compared with 12.5 million silver equivalent ounces in Q2 2016, representing a decrease of 11%. Actual silver ounces sold were 6.4 million and 72,000 ounces of gold were sold. This compares to 7.1 million silver ounces and 70,800 gold ounces last year being sold. I was very pleased with this result. Production saw the same pattern as sales. Silver equivalent production in Q2 2017 was 12.8 million ounces (7.2 million ounces of silver and 78,100 ounces of gold), compared with 12.9 million ounces in Q2 2017. While production and sales were a bit lower, I maintain that with a little help from pricing, margins could explode higher, and with global tensions on the rise so far August has been a good month for the metals.

The company also managed to keep expenses level to down. Average cash costs were just $4.51 per ounce of silver down from $4.54 per ounce last quarter. In addition, gold costs were just $393 per ounce. This resulted in a cash operating margin of $12.58 per silver equivalent ounce. This is about the same as last year. Operating cash flow came in at $125 million or $0.28 per share, a solid result.

Looking ahead to 2017, attributable production is forecast to be 28 million ounces of silver and 340,000 ounces of gold. The estimated annual production over the next five years will be in line with 2017 numbers, with perhaps a bump to silver numbers. What is important to realize is that this guidance doesn't forecast any new streams and better metal prices. I see new streams coming on the next five years. One thing that amazes me is that while guidance considers present condition and expectations for the future, no blogger, analysts or management discuss the fact that there is a strong likelihood of new streams coming on which will boost revenues. While moves in metal prices matter most, the fact is that the company is moving in the right direction and will benefit from higher metal pricing and new streams in the future.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.