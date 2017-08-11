Stayin’ Alive

The U.S. stock bull market is still alive. But after more than eight years and with stocks trading at historically high premiums despite a persistently sluggish economy, many investors are left to wonder after trading days like Thursday how swiftly and badly the bull market will finally end as well as the ferocity of the subsequent bear market that follows. How will today’s stock investors know that the bull market is finally over? And once they know, will it be too late to do anything about it?

The first important point to mention about the U.S. stock (NYSEARCA:DIA) market today is the most obvious. We remain in a raging bull market that remains very much intact more than eight years since the financial crisis lows of March 2009.

While this statement is obvious given the fact that the stock market has struggled to even fall on any given trading day lately, it is worthwhile to consider exactly how we quantify the fact that this bull market uptrend is officially intact.

One way to do this is through drawing a straight edge trend line on a price chart of a benchmark index like the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV), which can be seen in the chart below. While there have been a couple of instances in 2011 and 2016 where the market has briefly breached this trend line support, these breaks were far too brief to begin to be considered a change in broader market trend. This leads to our first basic conclusion, which is as long as the S&P 500 Index remains at or above the eight-year upward sloping trendline currently at 2,300, the bull market is alive and well.

Another way to evaluate this ongoing uptrend is through an examination of moving average lines. While a number of different time horizons may be used in this practice, three that I like to consider are the intermediate-term 50-day moving average (blue), the long-term 200-day moving average (red) and the ultra long-term 400-day moving average (pink). How these lines work is that they are the average closing price of the last 50, 200 and 400 trading days for the security in question. And with each new trading day that comes to pass, the newest day is added onto the computation of the average while the oldest day drops off. These smoothed trend lines provide a perspective on the market’s direction over various time horizons.

So what do these moving average lines tell us in the current market environment? First, the 50-day is above the 200-day, which is above the 400-day. This is an indication that the bull market is not only intact but is also humming along. What is perhaps notable are the gaps that currently exist between the 50-day, 200-day and 400-day today. For when looking back over the past eight years, the gaps between these three indicators are about as wide as they have ever been throughout the duration of the bull market. Why does this matter? Because it suggests that at least a short-term correction in the U.S. stock market may be overdue, as prices tend to revert to these longer-term trend lines over time. And in many instances, they use these trend line support levels to subsequently bounce back higher.

How about the recent market decline since the rhetoric with North Korea suddenly heated up? Stocks are down more than -2% peak to trough from their all-time highs from earlier this week. Could this be the start of something bigger?

The answer here is unequivocally no. At least not yet. Sure, the -1.45% decline in stocks (NYSEARCA:VOO) on Thursday was eye opening, particularly in a market that seemingly never goes down anymore - it was only the third time all year that stocks had fallen over the course of a trading day by more than -1%, which is a bigger problem to worry about in my view, but that’s the topic for another article on another day. But the decline did nothing to disrupt the ongoing uptrend in the market.

Overall, Thursday’s decline only sent the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) back to its 50-day moving average support. Wait a minute, the chart above shows that it closed yesterday below its 50-day moving average - isn’t that a problem? The answer is also no, as the intermediate-term uptrend as implied by the 50-day moving average is not violated simply by a close below this level. Instead, the S&P would have to move more definitively and measurably below its 50-day moving average over the course of at least several days before we could confirm a break in this early line of defense. And the fact that stocks have opened higher on Friday suggests that this support level may already be kicking in to try and bounce stocks back to the upside.

More broadly in looking ahead over the next couple of months, even if the S&P fell all the way back to the upward sloping long-term 200-day moving average currently at 2,338 and rising or even the upward sloping ultra long-term 400-day moving average currently at 2,206 and also rising, the bull market in U.S. stocks would still be very much intact.

So while we may see more declines like Thursday in the days and weeks ahead accompanied by experts and analysts taking to the airwaves and the blogosphere with ominous words of what lies ahead - and as someone who is long-term bearish, I may be among them - it is important to consume this information in context. Someone suggesting that you may want to pare back risk allocations or consider buying gold is not telling you that the U.S. stock market is broken and it's time to run for the hills. Instead, they are giving you methods of risk protection to consider along the way if what is a dramatic one- or two-day decline turns out to be the start of something much bigger in what is the second longest bull market in history with stocks trading at historically high premiums.

In the meantime, continue to do your own analysis, refer to your charts to confirm whether the uptrend remains intact, which is absolutely still at the present time, and move with any changes taking place on the margins at most.

OK. So the bull market today remains strong and intact. But what about when the market strikes a peak in the mountain and subsequently crashes. How will we know when it’s all over?

A few things must take place to confirm that the bull market is over and a new bear market is underway. These are the first indicators to monitor in making this determination.

400-Day Moving Average Break

First, the U.S. stock market must not only decline but also definitively break below its 400-day moving average. This would signal that not only the intermediate-term (50-day) to long-term (200-day) market trend has changed, but that we may also be entering into the next cycle entirely in the market.

As indicated above when talking about the market coming out of Thursday, a definitive break below the 400-day moving average would not be a close a point or two below for a few trading days. Instead, it would involve the S&P 500 falling anywhere between -5% and -15% below this key support level and staying below it for at least a couple of weeks.

What would that look like today? This would imply the S&P 500 closing anywhere between 1875 and 2100, but this is not how it would play out barring an October 1987 style scenario. Instead, the stock market is not going to make this move in a single trading day, as it would take time for the S&P 500 Index to descend toward breaking its 400-day moving average. In the meantime, the 400-day moving average will continue to steadily rise. As a result, suppose we are seeing the beginning of a market decline right now that results in a break of the 400-day moving average by October. By then, this support level will have risen toward 2,300, thus raising the bar on a -5% to -15% support break to the 1950 to 2200 range, which is not as dramatic a decline from today’s prices. Such is the reason why it is important to remain invested as long as a bull market uptrend remains intact.

Real Death Cross

Just because the stock market (NASDAQ:QQQ) crosses its 400-day moving average does not mean that the bull market is over. One has to look back no further than early 2016 to find an example when the S&P 500 Index broke definitively below its 400-day moving average only to regain its footing and resume its uptrend. Such is the benefit of monitoring the upward sloping, straight edge trend line at the start of the article. Instead, more has to take place to provide confirmation that the bull market is over.

The next factor that has to occur is the long-term 200-day moving average crossing over the 400-day moving average to the downside. While the 50-day moving below the 200-day is commonly referred to as the “death cross”, I like to refer to the 200-day crossing below the 400-day as the “real death cross”.

A “real death cross” has only taken place 18 times in the past 90-plus years of stock market history. In one-third of these instances (2016, 1990, 1987, 1984, 1962 and 1957), it only resulted in fleeting corrections lasting between three and seven months. In another one-third of these instances (1981, 1977, 1969, 1966, 1960 and 1953), it resulted in longer corrections lasting seven to fourteen months. And in the remaining one-third of instances, it resulted in the outbreak of the historically epic bear markets of our time (2008, 2000, 1973, 1940, 1937 and 1929).

The key takeaway from these two simple indicators. While a break of the 400-day moving average followed by a “real death cross” does not confirm that the bull market is dead and a new bear market is underway, it is a fact that no bear market in history has occurred without these two events taking place. And we are nowhere close to this set-up at the present time.

Survival Skills

But if I wait for these two events to occur, isn’t it simply too late at that point? Haven’t I already absorbed huge losses with a market accelerating to the downside by the time I have this confirmation? Isn’t my portfolio effectively dead at that point?

The answer here is no, but only as long as you are prepared with the right survival skills well in advance of such an event even getting started.

Diversification

First, investors do not to have a 100% allocation to the U.S. stock market to participate in its upside. By applying the principles of diversification and putting your portfolio eggs in multiple baskets such as Treasuries (NYSEARCA:TLT) and gold (NYSEARCA:PHYS) among others, one can continue to own stocks and participate in their upside while also owning other uncorrelated securities that are doing their own thing and are likely to rise when the stock market finally makes its lurch to the downside. Investors in a market that is trading at all-time highs with historically premium valuations might also consider holding some cash in reserve that they can deploy in the aftermath of any future stock market decline. Continuing to participate in the stock market rise while at the same time not having to take the full initial broadside hit when the bull market finally starts to die is one of the benefits of broadly diversifying your portfolio.

Stock Selection

Second, just because you are invested in stocks does not mean you have to own the S&P 500 Index. One of the things that is great about the stock market is that it is a highly liquid market of stocks. So while the S&P 500 Index itself may be careening to the downside at any given point in time, a number of segments within the S&P 500 Index may be continuing to solidly rise.

Using recent history as an example, consider the S&P 500 Index from the start of the last bear market in July 2007 all the way up to a week after Lehman Brothers failed in September 2008. While the S&P 500 Index had long ago violated the two conditions mentioned above and had at that point officially entered into bear market territory, stocks like Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and General Mills (NYSE:GIS) were higher by as much as +20% over this same time period.

Thus, just because you own stocks does not mean that you’ve resigned yourself to take even the initial broadside hit when the next bear market finally gets underway. Instead, taking the time to position yourself in the stocks that can hold up well as this transition takes place provides you with the opportunity to not only continue growing the value of your portfolio but also the time to reduce or exit your stock allocations if deemed necessary ahead of the larger and broader declines that usually come in the later stages of bear markets.

Will Southern Company and General Mills repeat this performance as the next bear market gets underway? Maybe, maybe not. But some stocks almost certainly will.

Remember “The Bounce”

The third important survival skill to remember is what I like to refer to as “the bounce”. It is important to remember that stocks almost never go down in a straight line to the bottom. The 1987 stock market crash was the only exception, and you can count on monetary policy makers unleashing the liquidity geysers full throttle to save the stock market if something like that ever happened again. Instead, when bull markets die, they do so gradually and in stages. And what characterizes a bear market even in its earliest stages is dramatic declines followed by equally swift rallies. And these bounces give investors the time to exit even their most cyclical allocations that are bearing the full downside brunt of any early market decline at the end of a bull market.

Consider the following past three examples.

During the onset of the financial crisis bear market, stocks bounced strongly after violating our two conditions above. After falling as low as 1,256 on the S&P 500 Index in March 2008, it subsequently bounced strongly to as high as 1,440 by May 2008. This bounce is your opportunity to exit if you need it, as stocks were at that point back to where they were around the time that the market had peaked nearly a year ago. Did you getting out having recovered all of your declines from the all-time highs? No, but you still got most of it back. And how would you know to sell at that time? Because the market had rallied back to its 200-day and 400-day moving average. What was once support had since become resistance, and this is the point where the window of opportunity to still get out alive is available. But what if it continues to rally and breaks above these moving average lines? If it does so definitively, simply buy back in. For if you're making changes on the margins all along the way, then your moves should not be too dramatic at any given point in time anyway.

Let’s move on to the next example with the bursting of the tech bubble. The market peaked in March 2000, but you had three major bounces through the end of January 2001, nearly a year later, to get out with nearly all of your more cyclical stock gains intact before the lights finally went out on the market. Why do I say cyclical stocks? Because your defensive stocks may still be rising as the market is falling. Returning to our example from above, Southern Company and General Mills were higher by +36% and +20%, respectively, from the start of the bear market in March 2000 through the end of January 2001.

Lastly, let’s look at the granddaddy of them all in the stock market crash of 1929. While stocks ended up falling by as much as -80% peak to trough during this tragic episode, the lights did not necessarily go out immediately in October 1929. “The Bounce” came not long after the crash, and investors had the window of opportunity get out with nearly all of their “roaring twenties” gains intact as late as six months later in April 1930.

So even if you are fully invested in stocks and heavily allocated to cyclical and momentum names, the market will not go down in a straight line. By staying calm and maintaining your investment discipline, waiting for “The Bounce” and executing properly will still give investors the opportunity to get out alive even after the bull is dead and the bear is starting on the rampage.

The Bottom Line

Today’s bull market is very much alive. But someday it will die. And when it finally does, the market will provide a number of early signals to confirm this transition has finally taken place. And for those that are prepared today with the right survival skills, they can position themselves to not only stay alive but also to continue to thrive in any more challenging future market environment.

