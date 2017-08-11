Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (ANW) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network, Inc. (NYSE:ANW)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 11, 2017, 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Spyros Gianniotis - Chief Financial Officer

Jonathan Mcilroy - President

Analysts

Ben Nolan - Stifel

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. Second Quarter and Six Months 2017 Conference Call and Presentation. I would like to advise everyone that there will be a slide presentation accompanying today's conference call and we will refer to it during the conference call. That presentation can be obtained from Aegean's website at www.ampni.com in the Investor Relations section. There will archive of both the conference call and webcast after today’s event and the press release includes information on how to access them.

I also want to inform everyone that today's conference is being recorded and is now being webcast at the Company's website www.ampni.com. Please refer to the press release for information how to access the archives of the conference call and webcast. Before we begin, I would like to note that this conference call and presentation will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Please take a moment to read Slide 2 of the presentation with the cautionary statement. Words such as, expects, anticipates, intends, estimates or similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc.’s current plans and expectations and they involve risks and uncertainties that could cause future activities and the results of operations to be materially different from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ include the Company’s future operating or financial results, its ability to manage growth adverse conditions in the marine fuel supply industry and increased levels of competition. For further information, please refer to Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc.’s reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Hosting the call today is Jonathan Mcilroy, President of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network and Spyros Gianniotis, Chief Financial Officer. I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Gianniotis.

Spyros Gianniotis

Thank you, operator. Welcome everyone and thank you for joining our call for three and six month results ended June 30 2017. I would like to welcome Jonathan Mcilroy in his new role of President of Aegean. Jonathan was promoted to President in July 2017 and has been with the company since January 2016. He has played a critical role in successfully expanding Aegean's back-to-back trading division driving growth across the global platform and expanding contracted volumes with major clients.

As outlined in Slide number 3 of our presentation, Jonathan brings 25 years of experience working with top clients, traders and third-party physical suppliers across the global bunker market. We are proud to have him leading our global team and are looking forward to taking his challenges ahead.

With that, I will now turnover the floor to Jonathan.

Jonathan Mcilroy

Thank you, Spyros. Good morning to everyone. I am honored to serve as Aegean’s President at this critical time in the company’s history and development. Aegean is the world leader in the physical supply and marketing of marine fuels and lubricants and has established a global platform with a reputation for quality, reliability and service.

I am working alongside a highly talented management group and an experienced global team to help lead Aegean through not only the current turbulent marketplace, but to position it for continued success by deploying resources in the most effective ways possible, exploring new market opportunities, reducing costs, and most importantly, being good stewards of capital.

Let’s begin our presentation by turning to Slide 4 on market overview and development. During the quarter, we continued to see challenging market conditions across the shipping and marine fuel space.

While demand for marine fuel remains high for Aegean’s network margins were under pressure through a combination of low oil prices, depressed commercial shipping freight rates and fierce competition on the supply side.

On the commodity side, the sustained lube oil price environment continues to create opportunities for smaller, less well capitalized players to compete for incremental tonnage which puts pressure on overall margins. Many of these smaller players and suppliers and back-to-back players compete on the local or regional level and while less well capitalized and less geographically diverse are likewise less encumbered by overheads and thus able to offer very aggressively on certain parts of the business.

On the shipping side, the freight rate environment has remained weak due to fleet oversupply in most market segments. We continued to see very price-conscious buyers planning their buying extremely carefully and negotiating hard to capture the lowest price possible across their fleets.

Let’s turn to Slide 5 with Aegean’s highlights during the quarter. As already announced, in July 2017, I was appointed President and John Jose or J.J. Metey who has served as Interim President since June 2017 was appointed Vice President and Head of Corporate Development. The new leadership team focuses on four main objectives and I will elaborate on them in more detail later in our presentation.

These four main objectives have being, to rationalize our global platform delivering on asset optimization; to execute our cost-cutting initiatives which we announced after the Q1 results; to capitalize on key business development projects, some of these have been initiated in 2017 and thus we expect to benefit from them as they develop, others are new projects which we are currently pursuing, lastly, to generate new revenue streams that leverage our global platform and built-in capacity.

In this context, and within the challenging market conditions I described, Aegean has achieved a solid performance in the second quarter of 2017. Compared to Q1 2017, the Company achieved higher sales volume with improved profit margins.

Furthermore, we reduced operational expenses and improved our profitability. While more work remains to be done in the cost reduction area, we are on our way to executing on specific initiatives positioning us well to benefit from any market up turns.

At this point, I would like to turnover to Spyros Gianniotis, our Chief Financial Officer, who will discuss our financial results in greater detail.

Spyros Gianniotis

Thank you, Jonathan. Let’s turn to Slide 7, which shows our performance at a glance over the last four years and annualize for the trailing 12 months ending June 30, 2017. On this slide, you can see our solid performance on sales volume, a testament to Aegean’s global presence and market leadership.

Despite the challenging market environment, we will continue to generate strong EBITDA remain highly liquid and have significantly reduced our net debt.

Let’s turn to slide 8 with our quarterly performance. While we compare second quarter 2017 to the same quarter of last year, we feel it is important to also show the comparison to the previous quarter of 2017, as this shows how the market evolves quarter-to-quarter. It provides you with a more updated picture of the current market environment in which we operate and perform.

As you can see, compared second quarter 2017 to first quarter 2017, there was a 0.5% increase in sales volumes, indicating the sustainability of cargo volumes and Aegean's marketing prowess from last quarter.

During the quarter, we improved our profit margin and reduced our operating expenses. As a result, we achieved a 2.4% increase in Gross Profit, a 10.0% increase in adjusted EBITDA, a 16.6% increase in Operating Net Income and a 22.3% increase in Net Income.

Let’s turn to Slide 9 with the gross profit drivers. As I mentioned, our gross profit in Q2 2017 improved by 2.4% from Q1 2017, to $82.2 million and our EBITDA by 10.0% to $24.1 million.

Besides the sustainable sales volume in metric tons, when we compare second quarter 2017 to first quarter 2017, this also reflects improvement in 2Q operating metrics, our gross spread per metric ton, and our EBITDA per metric ton. Our gross spread per metric ton improved to $16.8 from $16.3 and our EBITDA metric ton to $5.39 from $4.93.

Let’s turn to Slide 10, which provides more information on our operations and profitability. The higher volumes and improved gross spreads contributed to higher gross profit by $1.19 million from previous quarter to $82.2 million.

Despite higher expense by $2.6 million for the accounting treatment of share-based compensation to personnel, all other expense were reduced by $3 million, compared to the previous quarter resulting in an operating income of $16.2 million.

Our interest expense has increased to $14.9 million as a result of a decrease in the mark-to-market of our five year interest rate swaps which however continue to be well in the money. Of notice, that the interest expense line contains $4.9 million of non-cash items, like amortizing bank fees, notes discount and the mark-to-market of the interest rate swaps. This number in the previous quarter was $2.7 million.

As I mentioned previously, the above resulted in a high – in a slightly improved net income of $1.7 million that if adjusted for the abovementioned amounts results in $9.2 million non-US GAAP net income.

Let’s turn to Slide 11, which provides information on our liquidity and capital structure, both of which are strong. Comparing second quarter 2017 to first quarter 2017, our net debt decreased to $25.5 million from $32 million and our cash increased to $82.5 million from $60.4 million. The chart on Slide 11 shows the continued decrease in our net debt year-after-year.

Our free cash flow in the second quarter was $18.9 million and the year-to-date free cash flow is a negative figure of $52.1 million due to volume increases and higher prices vis-à-vis 2016.

Turning to our balance sheet, our current assets have increased by $62.9 million, net of cash changes when compared to end of 2016 and our current liabilities to the same period have increased by $22.5 million.

This is a result of the new company acquired in Hamburg have increased in volume sales in certain service stations. We continue to have extended relationships with our big number of banks participating in all our facilities. As of last week, we renewed for another year the Aegean's USA facility of $250 million and we are currently working to renew the global facility for the rest of the business. Both facilities have been or will be extended at improved terms.

With that, I would like to turn the call back over to Jonathan to conclude our presentation.

Jonathan Mcilroy

Thank you, Spyros. Let’s turn to Slide 13 to discuss our strategic initiatives, which we have already started implementing and will continue to execute. One of our priorities is to optimize our presence in key operating hubs and to maximize asset utilization and efficiency.

In this context, we are moving assets out of congested areas where they are underutilized or underperforming and move them to other areas within the network where they can be better utilized and with higher margins. At the same time, we are studying options regarding selling or leasing assets to third parties.

As a result, we expect to achieve significant cost reductions. On the cost-cutting front we have already implemented measures that will result in annualized savings of approximately $7 million. We are targeting another $13 million of cost reductions by the likes of reshuffling older vessels to the network and controlling other administrative and treating costs.

In this context, turning to Slide 14, here are some concrete steps taken during the quarter. In Singapore, we moved two barges to cold lay-up. Both vessels are under negotiation to be chartered out to third-party contractors, also we reduced the headcount in the Singapore office by 15 members of staff linked mainly to vessel operations and back-office functions.

With regards to Singapore, I would like to highlight an important note that Aegean Marine Petroleum is still a physical supplier in Singapore with a supplier license that is fully compliant with the MPA. We have simply changed the model we work through using barging contracts for deliveries as opposed to our own vessels.

Moving to Fujairah, the fleet has been reduced to two vessels, two other vessels were placed in hot lay-up with auctions for their deployment under time charter to third-party operators. Looking at wider fleet deployment, six vessels were placed out on profitable time charters with third-party operators worldwide.

Another six vessels are in various states of lay-up with four of those vessels at advanced stages of negotiation for profitable mid to long-term time charter employment at the close of the quarter. We are also implementing an ongoing rationalization of the fleet deployment to secure better utilization of the operated barges in a number of core markets such as Gibraltar.

Finally, on Slide 17, we highlighted another priority which is to generate new revenue streams through improved cargo sourcing, the utilization of storage facilities and expanding into new markets. In Q2 2017, Aegean announced the launch of a new service center in Savannah, Georgia, the third largest container port in the United States, which strengthens our existing presence on the U.S. East Coast.

Our core customer base will get a price competitive offering in a critical container market that has been underserved since Colonial’s exit from the business in 2013. Aegean will acquire and blend a full range of bunker fuel products and has agreed to supply Colonial Oil Industries, Inc. with a range of number six oil products for Colonial’s truck delivery business.

Aegean has contracted with Vane Brothers Company to provide barge services in the port. The Colonial lease and supply agreement began July 1, 2017. Also in Q2, Aegean established a bunker trading office in Dubai with a team of two experienced traders with the support of one operational assistant.

The Group has a long history in Fujairah and Khor Fakkan as a physical supplier and adding a back-to-back trading team is the next step in expanding our relationship with customers and suppliers in the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent.

We also commenced ex-worth sales on an FOB basis from our Fujairah terminal to other suppliers in the region in July 2017. Aegean has also deployed one trader direct into the Taiwanese market setting up a representative office in Taipei with a view to boost relationships and direct business with Taiwanese customers for our global network.

We also remind you that in January 2017, we reinforced our position in the German market with the acquisition of OBAST Bunkering & Trading Gmbh. OBAST is based in Rostock and operates a physical bunker supply position in Rostock, Kiel, and a variety of other German Baltic and North Sea ports. OBAST’s physical supply activities are integrated alongside those of Aegean Bunkering Germany based in Hamburg which also acts as a physical supplier of marine fuels.

Aegean Bunkering Germany has focused on the Port of Hamburg and its environs including Bremen, Bremerhaven, Nordenham, Cuxhaven, Wilhelmshaven and Emden.

As I mentioned in my opening statement, Aegean is the world leader in the physical supply and marketing of marine fuel and lubricants, and has established a global platform with a reputation for high quality customer service. We are now leveraging this global infrastructure and branding by pursuing a growth strategy that does not require intensive capital expenditure.

We seek to enter new areas or to maintain our presence in key hubs by teaming up with local operators, through various forms of partnerships and cooperation. This enables us to maintain and expand our presence and market offering while optimizing our expenses and cost structures.

We have now reached the end of our presentation. Thank you very much for joining us in today’s conference call and presentation.

At this stage, I would like to open the floor for Q&A. Operator, please proceed.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Okay, your first question comes from the line of Ben Nolan from Stifel. Please ask your question.

Ben Nolan

Great. And glad to have you part of the call here, Jonathan, welcome. The – I have a handful of questions. I guess, the first one is, maybe, obviously, it looks like things have kind of taken a little bit of a step in the right direction.

Could you – I still think that it would be helpful to have a little better understanding of what has changed between the second half of last year and the first half of this year with respect to the market dynamics and the competition, so hoping that maybe you might be able to frame that and give a little bit more color as to how you see that the market dynamics have changed?

Jonathan Mcilroy

I think from our perspective, clearly, there has been, I mean, the market in 2016 was competitive as well, that 2017, the debut of this year, the first half of this year has been marked by an intensification of that competition.

And as you know, the intensity of that competition has been particularly severe in the largest bunkering hubs where you have the biggest predominance of suppliers and overcompetition in the markets. So, for example, key areas like, Singapore, Fujairah, these have developed into extremely competitive markets not only for Aegean, but for all physical suppliers present in those markets.

In addition to that, the pressure on margin as a result of the trading behavior of regional suppliers, niche suppliers and ultimately, the global bunker trading community has continued to put downwards pressure on margins and we are experiencing that very much.

Now there has actually been something of a proliferation of small almost like, mom and pop trading companies which have come into the market. We’ve noticed a large number of them since Q4 last year. Small companies with small capital base, but which are able to access reasonable volumes in terms of trading volumes because of a very historically low price environment. So, we think that these are the main factors which are driving the very competitive landscape that we are currently operating in.

Ben Nolan

Okay, so. Was there a particular catalyst that caused those things to happen either the shape of the oil curve or anything in your view that caused that happen and then likewise, as you look out, is there anything that might cause that to reverse?

Jonathan Mcilroy

Clearly, we think that the structure of the market this year has definitely contributed to its exacerbated these pressures. And clearly, also I think that, it’s difficult to get into the mindset of our competitor organization.

But I think that we get the feeling that most of the principal bunker trading and bunker supply companies have tightened their belts and decided that they are going to stay in this market and fight for every ton that they can get their hands on. So I think that these factors clearly are contributing to what is a very difficult market.

And with regards to what may turn it around, at the moment, it’s difficult to read that. I think from our perspective, internally, we’ve decided it’s not about, clearly, we can’t control external market forces and we can’t control the trading behavior of our colleague competitor companies out there in the bunker market.

What we can control is our cost base for our business and our marketing presence to expand our global presence. So, our focus is on those internal factors and like we said, cost controls delivering the economies that we’ve promised to shareholders in building value in the business from that side.

But also having a more analytical and a more scientific approach to how we position ourselves in the market to better utilize the assets we have and to better expand on the market presence that we have. And I think that you can see that in terms of the volume growth that we have recorded first half of 2017 compared to first half of 2016 and we expect that we will continue to build into that trend.

Ben Nolan

Okay. And sort of along those lines, I know, Spyros you mentioned that the – a portion of the interest expense that was higher was the incremental relative to 1Q, but not necessarily cash. And then also, on the G&A expenses, some of that was an incremental level of non – or stock compensation.

How should we think about both of those going forward? Or should we expect those things to come back down to sort of 1Q levels or maybe 4Q levels subsequently or how should we think about?

Spyros Gianniotis

On the G&A side, it will continue, because this has to be accounted throughout the year. On the interest expense, the mark-to-market of interest rate swaps depends on the five year rate which fluctuates between 1.80 and we have seen this all above 2 well. So, our interest rate swaps have been – have an average cost of 1.22 basis points. So we are in the money, but as this fluctuates, you will see the interest expense going up or down.

Ben Nolan

Okay. That’s helpful. And then, I guess, lastly, for me, you didn’t really talk about or sort of delineate the back-to-back or the brokerage sales relative to sort of the physical delivery. Was there – of the total sales volumes, was there a portion of that that you would categorize exactly?

Jonathan Mcilroy

I can clarify that. I mean, Q2 of this year, in terms of the retail side of the business driving volume, both into the internal network and with external third-party suppliers, we saw – in Q2, 822,000 tons fixed by the retail side of the business. Now, that compared to an equivalent number in Q2 2016 of 334,000 tons. So that’s almost a 250% growth in terms of volume on that side of things.

Looking at the first half of the year, again, the retail, the trading team on the retail side of the business generated sales of $1.5 million tons and that compares to just short of 600,000 tons to the equivalent period in the first half of 2016.

So, in terms of building Aegean’s presence, sort of building core relationships with key clients, driving volume into the physical network and expanding our relationships with third-party suppliers in ports that we are not physical, the retail business is continuing to be an important element for growth in the overall business.

Ben Nolan

Okay, great. Thanks a lot, Jonathan, Spyros. I appreciate the time.

Spyros Gianniotis

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] There are no further questions. Please continue.

Jonathan Mcilroy

Okay. Concluding today’s conference call and presentation, I would like to reaffirm our commitment to lead the company through the current market conditions, leveraging and optimizing Aegean’s global platform, its network and its branding.

Thank you again for everyone for joining us today. We look forward to having you with us at our next quarterly earnings call. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. That does conclude your conference for today. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.