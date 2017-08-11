AGC And AVK: Hooray For Tender Offers!

Please Note: This article was first published for Income Idea subscribers complete with more detailed analysis and actionable investment ideas.

Two days ago Guggenheim announced a tender off for two of its funds, the Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund (AVK) and the Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund II (AGC).

After announcing their intentions in a press release dated May 1, 2017, the board has approved the tender offer to repurchase up to 15% of the outstanding shares at 98% of the funds' net asset value.

The Details

As per the press releases and SEC filings,

Advent/Claymore Closed-End Funds Announce Tender Offers New York, NY – August 9, 2017 – Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund (NYSE: AVK) and Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund II (NYSE: AGC) (each a “Fund” and together, the “Funds”) announced today that each Fund’s tender offer (the “Tender Offers”) to purchase for cash up to 15% of such Fund’s outstanding common shares of beneficial interest (the “Shares”) at a price per Share equal to 98% of such Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) per Share, as of the business day immediately following the expiration of the Tender Offer, will commence on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 and expire, unless otherwise extended, at 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on Thursday, September 7, 2017.

Source: Guggenheim Press Release

Shareholders on record as of August 7th, 2017, are eligible for the tender offer and should be receiving further information.

Shareholders are free to tender as many shares as they want, however the funds will only purchase back 15% of the total outstanding shares. If the tender offer is oversubscribed, investors will get a pro-rata share.

For more information please take a look at the offering documents.

AVK - Tender Offer Link

AGC - Tender Offer Link

This tender offer is as a result of and in agreement with SABA Capital, an activist investment firm who regularly invests in closed end funds and seeks to unlock shareholder value.

Take the Deal?

Absolutely!

Neither fund has traded at or near a 2% discount any time recently.

Looking at AVK we can see that it is currently trading at a 7.01% discount to NAV. The fund has spent a considerable amount of time trading at or near a 10% discount to NAV, reaching as high as 18% in 2015. The fund has traded near parity for a short period of time in 2014.

Source: CEF Connect

Looking at the discount analysis, we can see that over the last 1, 3, and five-year time frames our guesstimate was spot on.

Source: CEF Connect

AGC is currently trading at a 7.7% discount to NAV. Looking over the last five years the fund has traded in the same 10% discount age however it has significantly cut that down year to date.

Source: CEF Connect

Looking at the discount stats we can see that historically, AGC has been trading a slightly steeper discount to NAV than its sister fund, AVK.

Source: CEF Connect

Any opportunity to capitalize on this discount should be taken advantage of by the shareholders.

Bottom Line

As we discussed, existing shareholders should absolutely redeem as many shares as they can. I expect this offer to be fully subscribed.

As per the SEC filing, the funds for the repurchase of shares is expected to come from the cash on hand and sales of securities in the portfolio. The funds are expected to be somewhat delevered as a result of the repurchase.

I believe this is good time to do so anyway seeing how late in the economic cycle we seem to be.

Overall, I believe this will have a positive impact on both funds and we may see further return of capital for the shareholders.

Would I buy this fund now?

I have owned AGC in the past and it is fairly commonly found in a number of UITs, and while I do believe the discount to NAV has further room to compress, I'm not a fan of convertibles at this point in time, especially since only shareholders as of August 7th are eligible for the tender offer.

