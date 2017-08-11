Klondex Mines: Stop Shorting These Shares Now

In May 2017, in my Marketplace section, I discussed the latest developments at Klondex Mines (KLDX), a mid-tier gold producer specializing in narrow vein mining. Although I was still quite skeptical about Klondex (refer to my initial article on this company), I presented a thesis that it was not a good idea to short its shares any longer. This thesis was based on the following two assumptions:

“The company is ramping up the production at its newest mine, True North. In my opinion, this deposit may become another prospective mine (much better than the lagging Midas mine).

1Q 2017 results were distorted by poor performance of Klondex flagship property, Fire Creek. In my opinion, it was a one-off event and in the coming quarters Fire Creek operations should return to normal. If I am correct, next quarters should be better than expected.”

Yesterday (August 10) the company released its 2Q 2017 report that confirmed the arguments depicted above and delivered a few additional positives.

2Q 2017 report

Fire Creek

In 2Q 2017 Fire Creek, the company’s flagship property, delivered exceptional results. However, we should keep in our minds that these results were artificially boosted by additional high-grade ore that Klondex did not process in 1Q 2017 (due to bad weather). According to the company:

“Year to date, Fire Creek has produced 29 64,966 gold equivalent ounces, approximately 66% of its annual production guidance. In the second half of the year, Fire Creek will increase development activities. This will result in producing fewer tons of ore at similar grades”

In other words, although in the first half of the year Fire Creek delivered 65.0 thousand ounces of gold, the company did not change its whole year production guidance (97 - 100 thousand ounces, of which 32 – 35 thousand ounces should be produced in the second half of the year).

To be honest, I think that Fire Creek should exceed this guidance very easily, which means that there is a short-term catalyst supporting a bullish thesis on Klondex.

True North

Managers at Klondex are very fast. In January 2016 the company acquired the True North mine located in Manitoba, Canada. Despite the fact that True North is the first Klondex mine outside of the U.S., the company is able to tackle this problem effectively. In the first half of 2017 the mine produced 10.7 thousand ounces of gold but in the second half it should deliver 30.3 – 34.3 thousand ounces. In other words, the company is ramping up its production at True North in an impressive way. However, not everything goes smoothly – the estimate of 2017 cost of production was increased from the initial $725 - $750 per ounce of gold equivalent to $900 - $950 per ounce. Additionally, the True North capital spending (growth plus sustaining capital) should stand at around $350 per ounce of gold equivalent, meaning that investors should not expect the mine breaking - even this year (all-in cost of $1,250 - $1,300 per ounce of gold equivalent, compared to the current price of gold of $1,290 per ounce).

Hollister and a possible bottleneck at the Midas mill

Hollister is the third mine located in Nevada (together with Fire Creek and Midas). Acquired last year, Hollister is expected to be delivering the additional mill feed to the Midas processing plant (now processing ore from Fire Creek and Midas). Currently the Midas mill has a capacity of 1,200 TPD (tons per day), of which around 850 tons per day is processed today (Midas and Fire Creek). According to the company, Hollister should start its full-scale production in 2019 but no details on the future production, grades, costs etc have been disclosed yet. The only data we have is this year’s production estimate - according to the company, Hollister should deliver 30 – 35 thousand ounces of gold equivalent.

Now, it is possible to calculate the estimated mill capacity to be used by Hollister. Assuming that:

The average ore grade is 0.47 ounces of gold equivalent per ton of ore (or 14.6 grams of gold eq. per ton of ore)

Recovery ratio: 72% (oxide ore)

Annual production: 35 thousand ounces of gold equivalent (2017 estimate)

Hollister will need a mill capacity of 283 tons per day.

Further, in 2016, the Midas mill was processing the Fire Creek / Midas ore at the rate of 854 tons per day. Adding to that the capacity of 283 tons per day (Hollister) I am arriving at the total throughput of 1,137 tons per day, which is very close to the current name-plate capacity of 1,200 tons per day. It means that in the not too distant future Klondex may encounter problems at the Midas mill. Simply, to increase its throughput and production in Nevada, the company would have to increase the Midas mill capacity or use and modernize the Aurora mill (acquired last year together with Hollister).

Midas

In my two previous articles on Klondex I was very critical about the Midas mine. The operation was generating negative cash flow and the only explanation (although a doubtful one) to justify keeping this mine online was the processing plant located near the mine.

However, in 2Q 2017 the company managed to cut the Midas all-in sustaining cash cost of production below the price of gold received ($1,251 per ounce) making this lagging operation the cash flow positive mine (generating cash flow of $19 per ounce of gold equivalent sold):

Source: Simple Digressions

Was it a pivotal quarter for Midas? I do not know but I have to say that the management has done its job and now Midas looks much better. What's more, the company has slightly increased the Midas production guidance from 42 – 45 thousand ounces of gold equivalent to 45 – 50 thousand ounces.

Summary

In 2Q 2017 Klondex delivered a number of positive events:

After a poor first quarter of 2017 its flagship property, Fire Creek, was back on track

True North, the first company’s mine located outside of the US, was ramping up its production

The company was also developing its fourth mine, Hollister

In 2Q 2017 the Midas mine delivered positive cash flow and the company increased its 2017 production guidance for this operation

Of course, not everything goes smoothly. For example, the company increased the True North cost guidance (from $725 - $750 per ounce of gold eq. to $900 - $950 per ounce).

However, the overall picture of the company looks much better now. Therefore I do not think that it is a good idea to short Klondex shares any longer. As the chart below shows, since March 2017 Klondex shares have been lagging behind GDXJ, one of the most popular gold mining ETFs (the red arrow):

Source: Simple Digressions

Now Klondex shares are very close to their support measured on a relative strength basis (against GDXJ). The horizontal, yellow line points to this long-term support. If I am correct and Klondex shares are to start appreciating against their peers, now is the right time to stop shorting Klondex or even go long these shares.

