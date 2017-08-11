Expect Red-Hot Nuvectra To Continue To Perform Well In The Coming Quarters

Nuvectra Corp. (NASDAQ:NVTR) is a Plano, Texas-based neuromodulation company that began trading publicly in early 2016. The company first caught my eye while I was researching corporate spin-offs, and it immediately appeared to trade at a major discount to even conservative intrinsic value estimates. Today, the company has corrected to a price level more consistent with the company's original underlying value. Despite this correction I'm buying more shares of Nuvectra, now as a longer-term growth play, as the company is proving it can establish its main product, Algovita, as a leading system in the neuromodulation industry. A combination of positive customer feedback, coupled with the completion of a number of non-compete clauses in their sales force, should result in higher revenue growth in the coming quarters than we've seen in the past year.

Just over a year ago, I wrote an article on Nuvectra, stating that I believed any price under $7.02 deemed the company "an obvious buy." The stock's share price dipped below this target numerous times since, most recently in March of this year, and today is trading just above $11 a share. This represents a roughly 56% increase from the target buying price and a roughly 120% increase YTD.

I argued that the company was attractive due to its competitive advantages over similar products, its estimated liquidation value of $7.02, and exposure to "uneconomic selling" following its spin-off from Greatbatch, Inc. (now Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR)). In this article, I highlight why I believe Nuvectra should still be looked at by investors, this time for more qualitative than quantitative reasons.

The Company

On March 14, 2016, medical device manufacturer Greatbatch, Inc. spun off its neuromodulation division under the new name "Nuvectra Corp." The decision to spin off this division was made after Greatbatch's Algovita Spinal Cord Stimulation system received FDA approval. Algovita is a spinal cord stimulation system designed to help alleviate chronic pain in the back, arms, and legs. The system uses electrical impulses to prevent pain signals from being received by the brain. It is implanted through a minimally invasive surgical procedure that sets the system in place. This video provides a brief overview of how Algovita works and how it aims to improve SCS for chronic pain sufferers.

My Original Thesis, Summarized

Competitive Advantages

Nuvectra's 10-12B, a form filed during a corporate spin-off, listed a number of competitive advantages which distinguished Algovita from traditional spinal cord stimulation systems.

The implantable pulse generator, or IPG, delivers a broader spectrum of pulse delivery ranges. The chipset in the IPG will also allow new waveforms and stimulation outputs to be activated in the future. Algovita will provide a diverse portfolio of leads (the piece that runs along the spinal cord and delivers the electrical pulses) capable of tailoring therapy to a wider spectrum of patients. Algovita will also utilize an innovative wireless interface and algorithmic programming system capable of targeting pain more precisely.

Investors hoped that these advantages could allow Algovita to enter the SCS field and win over doctors and patients who use older SCS systems.

Liquidation Value

I used Benjamin Graham's net current asset value (NCAV) to conservatively estimate what the company's assets were worth. The NCAV is used to estimate how much cash the company could generate if it were to liquidate all of its assets. The figure is found by taking the company's current assets and subtracting all liabilities. At the time of writing, Nuvectra's NCAV was $7.02.

Nuvectra Corp. Current assets $92,141,000 Total liabilities $(19,974,000) Net current asset value $72,167,000 Shares outstanding 10,267,666 Net current asset value/share $7.02

Because Nuvectra seemed to be such a promising company, I believed that shares became an obvious buy when trading below this liquidating value. Surely the whole of this company was worth well more than the sum of its parts.

Spin-off Factor

Nuvectra originally caught my attention while I was searching the internet for recent and upcoming corporate spin-offs. I had recently finished Joel Greenblatt's You Can Be A Stock Market Genius and had become interested in the less-widely known opportunities spin-offs provide for investors. Spin-offs are inherently different from a traditional IPO as shares of the spun-off corporation (Nuvectra) are generally distributed to the current shareholders of the parent corporation (Greatbatch).

Because many of the shareholders of the parent company are uninterested in the spun-off company, the shares of the spun-off company are exposed to unjustifiably large selling pressure. The people selling the shares aren't selling because they believe the company is a poor investment, they are selling because they may not have wanted the shares in the first place! Since Nuvectra represented just a sliver of Greatbatch's operations, I expected this "dump off" of Nuvectra shares by Greatbatch shareholders immediately following the spin-off. The fact that the company was a spin-off suggested that there could be some disparity between the share price at the time and what the shares would be worth once in equilibrium.

Revisiting These Three Points

The competitive advantages listed above seem to be what has set Algovita apart and the only thing allowing Nuvectra to even enter the SCS market. With four much larger competitors -- Nevro (NVRO), Boston Scientific (BSX), St. Jude/Abbott (ABT), and Medtronic (MDT) -- in the SCS market, barriers to entry are high. Despite the tough competition, management claims that doctors and patients alike are reporting positive feedback regarding Algovita's features.

Since writing my previous article on Nuvectra, I've come to realize that using NCAV to value the company may have been less reliable than originally thought. Becuase the company was young and focused mainly on further development and commercialization of its neurostimulation technology, and because the company had negligible sales, it was evident that the liquidating value would only go down as the company used its resources in the commercialization of Algovita. In the past year, we have seen Nuvectra's NCAV steadily decline (far below the original $7.02 figure) as its resources have been employed.

NVTR Net Current Asset Value Per Share (NCAVPS) (Quarterly) data by YCharts

While the company's share price bounced around the $7.02 target price for some time before advancing higher, this price level may have held due to investor optimism regarding operations as opposed to the value of the company's assets. When considering the effects of the spin-off, we do see that the company's price was low for some time immediately following the separation. The company hit its all time low of just under $4.50 in the weeks following the spin-off and have tripled since.

In his book, Greenblatt references a study of the performance of spun-off stocks in the years following the spin-off:

In the Penn State study, the largest stock gains for spin-off companies took place not in the first year after the spin-off but in the second. It may be that it takes a full year for the initial selling pressure to wear off before a spin-off's stock can perform at its best. More likely, though, it's not until the year after a spin-off that many of the entrepreneurial changes and initiatives can kick in and begin to be recognized by the marketplace. Whatever the reason for this exceptional second-year performance, the results do seem to indicate that when it comes to spin-offs, there is more than enough time to do research and make profitable investments.

Considering the 120% increase YTD, we can assume Nuvectra is experiencing this "second year" phenomenon many spin-offs are subjected to. We must now look into whether this trend can continue or if it would be unwise to invest further in the company today.

My View Going Forward

Q2 Results

Nuvectra just announced a phenomenal Q2, beating both top and bottom line estimates. With a net loss of (1.07) vs estimated (1.14) and revenue of $7.2 million (beating by $1.3 million, or more than 20%), the quarter certainly looked good on paper. The company's ability to consistently meet their sales goals has alleviated some of my doubts regarding whether they could achieve the projected $108 million in sales by FY2020. Meeting these goals will be imperative to the company gaining adequate market share and establishing themselves as a real player in the neuromodulation industry.

Guided Revenue Actual Revenue Q1 2016 $1.36M $2.10M Q2 2016 - $2.60M Q3 2016 $2.81M $3.80M Q4 2016 $3.97M $4.15M Q1 2017 $4.60M $5.00M Q2 2017 $5.90M $7.20M

But it was during the conference call that I learned something that made me more optimistic about Nuvectra's ability to meet these goals and ultimately gain market share. When sales representatives move to a new company from a competing company in the same industry, they are often subjected to something known as a non-compete clause. Non-competes restrict what former employees of a company can do following their termination or resignation. For some, this means that former employees are not allowed to move to a competing company for a given period of time. For many current Nuvectra sales representatives, it means they are restricted in the number of clients they are allowed to do business with.

Due to the non-compete restrictions currently imposed on many of them, some Nuvectra sales reps are not allowed to conduct business with physicians they have worked with in the past 12 months. As many in the Nuvectra sales force were brought on during the second half of 2016, a significant number of these non-competes are expiring in Q3 of 2017. CEO Scott Drees referred to the day of expiration of these non-competes as a sort of "independence day" for Nuvectra reps because only after the expiration of these non-competes will the reps' be able to perform at their full potential. This, coupled with positive feedback coming from physicians and patients, should allow Nuvectra to begin growing into a real competitor in the neuromodulation industry. Q3, Q4, and the first half of 2018 should be crucial to confirm whether the company will succeed in permanently establishing itself in the SCS market, so investors should closely watch the sales figure during those earnings announcements to ensure the company is meeting their goals.

Insider Buying

"There are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy." - Wall Street Adage

A look at Nuvectra's insider trading activity paints a very pretty picture. Over the last 12 months, insiders have bought 77,000 shares of Nuvectra. Compare that to the 226 shares sold and we can see that those who know the company best are betting on an increase in share price. Notably, CEO Scott Drees bought 10,000 shares in May in the $9.85-$10.41 range. The increase in insider ownership reassures me as I know my thoughts on the company's future are aligned with those of the man who is spearheading Nuvectra's emergence in the neuromodulation industry.

Virtis Sacral Nerve Stimulation

While Nuvectra has primarily been focused on the commercialization of their Algovita spinal cord stimulation system, they have other promising technology on the road to completion and commercialization. Most notably, Virtis sacral nerve stimulation is a system used to help correct overactive bladder and incontinence. In the Q2 report, Nuvectra stated that the company was on track with their Virtis U.S. and European regulatory approval timelines. Management mentioned that we may possibly be seeing some presentations regarding their products in development at the 2018 NANS Conference coming up this January (though they may present on Algovita MRI compatibility instead or not present at all). The main takeaway is that Nuvectra has multiple products either in market or on the road to commercialization, so the company's value lies not only in Algovita.

Conclusion

As one of the companies I wrote about last year and as the only one I still own shares of today, I felt I should revisit Nuvectra and share why I am adding to my position. Nuvectra has been consistently hitting their target with the commercialization of Algovita, and will begin seeing higher revenue each quarter as sales reps begin revisiting former customers and positive doctor/patient feedback helps win over otherwise reluctant customers. Nuvectra also has a number of lucrative neuromodulation technologies beyond Algovita, like Virtis, the company's sacral nerve stimulation system for overactive bladder/incontinence currently pending U.S. and European regulatory approval. There's also their partnership with Aleva to develop a deep brain stimulation device for Parkinson's and, potentially, other neurological disorders such as epilepsy, treatment-resistant depression, and Alzheimer's (per the company's 10-12B). With management putting their "skin in the game" by purchasing more shares (after a sizable run-up, nonetheless), I can't help but believe Nuvectra still offers a great long-term opportunity for investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.