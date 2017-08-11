Home Depot Valuation: Buying Opportunity

Comps model shows that investors are willing to pay more for HD, but they also receive more through a larger dividend offer than their competitors.

Home Depot, Inc. (HD) has a long history of being a steadily growing stock that pays a great dividend to their investors. As of the close on 8/9/2017, they were trading at $155.26, leaving about 9.12%+ upside for investors according to my models. Based on analysis of their fundamentals, my discounted cash flow model, the dividend discount model, and comparable company analysis, the current price of $155.26 is a fair price to enter HD. By looking at the chart picture below displaying the stock price over the past five years, HD has proven stability and consistent price appreciation, which is good for the risk averse investor.

This image is from google

Fundamental Overview

The Home Depot currently operates 2,200 retail stores making them the largest home improvement chain in the world. Their product selection includes both indoor and outdoor home improvement materials. Their customer base is comprised of three main segments: people who fix things themselves, people who buy the supplies and hire the labor, and professional buyers. They beat their Q1 earnings estimates released in may which consisted of a 16% increase in YOY EPS, a 4.9% YOY increase in sales, and a 4.7% YOY improvement in profit, which is nothing new for HD.

One reason I am bullish about HD is management’s focus on the evolution of the customer experience. They make it a priority to understand their customers and their needs. Rather than drastically expanding store count each quarter, HD is focused on making the most from the stores that they already have. These customer centric initiatives largely surround the online shopping experience. Home Depot has simplified their checkout process and brought targeted and localized content to their online customers. As a result of these initiatives, online sales have increased 22.8% in the past year. I believe this number will continue to grow due to the general trend of consumers doing more online shopping coupled with management's focus on improving their digital platform to truly understand their customers and their shopping habits. This percentage increase was driven by HD offering more products online and they are continuously improving their fulfillment capabilities. In addition to making the shopping experience more personal and efficient, HD is constantly altering their product offering to make sure that it is in line with the market demand. In July of 2017 they announced the acquisition of Compact Power Equipment, an equipment rental service they have been partnered with for many years. This acquisition is targeted to bolster sales from professional customers because HD management says the acquisition will allow them to offer more and newer rental equipment to their customers. Finally, HD is focused on supply chain improvements, a project known as Project Sync. This project is designed to innovate their supply chain to make a more organized operational process from supplier to store shelf. To summarize, HD is not the average retail store and is taking initiative to continuously improve operations and customer experience. This information was gathered from the Q1 earnings report.

The main worry I have from looking at HD's balance sheet is their long term debt balance. However, their ratio of 1.25 is sufficient to cover their short term debt obligations. Their long term debt balance is about 22.3 billion dollars. When looking into the source of the debt, it became clear that the vast majority of the leverage was taken on to fund a share buyback plan. This is a good sign because it shows management's confidence in the HD brand, but is not loading the balance sheet with liquidity risk.

Discounted Cash Flow Model

My DCF model shows a $14.16 opportunity for HD, or 9.12% upside for investors. Generally, projecting free cash flow when making a DCF model is quite difficult as oftentimes companies have extremely volatile FCF year to year. This is not the case with HD. If we look at actuals for 2009-2016, in the chart below, we see that growth has been steady and consistent, averaging an 11.17% yearly increase. Due to stability of their FCF growth, I used this average to project out the next five years. To generate the terminal value, I decided a terminal rate of 2.25% seemed reasonable. The economy has been growing at about 1.6% a year, with a target inflation rate of 2%. Since HD is a well performing company (with a focus on supply chain management, customer needs, and some vertical integration), I expect them to outperform the economy in expansionary times, but to account for the cyclical nature of their business I did not want to exceed a terminal rate of 2.25%. I used a WACC of 7.68% to discount the cash flows to get to my share price target of $169.42. The exact inputs for my calculations can be seen in the “Present Value” and “WACC” charts below.

I made these charts myself using data from Zack's

Dividend Discount Model

Since HD pays such a large dividend, I found it logical to value the stock price based on the dividend discount model. Generating such a large free cash flow allows HD to return a dividend to its investors. As outlined in the DCF model, I project the FCF flow to continually grow, thus allowing for the dividend to grow. In the chart below you will see the dividends paid for the past six years and what I believe the dividend will be in 2018. Over the past five years, the dividend has grown on average of 25.3%. I used this number to project the 2018 dividend. From there, I used the CAPM for equity value seen in the WACC chart above and a terminal dividend growth rate of 6%. I chose 6% as a terminal value because that is in the range within which Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Procter and Gamble (PG) increase their dividends by yearly, which are established stocks that are known to pay a nice dividend. The dividend has ramped up tremendously over the past five years, but maintaining a 25.3% growth rate is not sustainable, as it would eventually burn all of their cash. Please note that this model is highly sensitive to the terminal dividend growth rate. The DDM gives me a price target of 195.43, which is 26% upside from what the stock trades at today.

I made this chart myself using data from Zack's

Comparison Company Model

The final valuation method that I performed was a comparable company analysis. I compared HD to Lowe’s (LOW) and Builders FirstSource (BLDR), as shown in the chart below. The metrics chosen were P/E, Price to Sales, EV/EBITDA, Earnings yield and dividend yield. This is a mix of both value comps and income comps to complement the DCF and DDM models that have already been discussed. The conclusion from the value comps are that HD is not underpriced and investors are actually willing to pay significantly more for every dollar of earnings and sales of HD than its competitors because they have the highest P/E, P/Sales, and EV/EBITDA. However, this is expected because HD generates a higher amount of cash flow per dollar and pays a larger dividend yield, two things that investors value. The conclusion is investors are willing to pay more for HD, but also receive more through CF and dividends. If you are an investor who purely looks at P/E as valuation this may not be the stock for you.

I made this chart myself using data from Zack's

Conclusion

From taking a brief look at the fundamentals and focusing heavily on valuation, entering HD at 155.26 is a good price. The company has a long-standing history of growth and price appreciation and it pays a significant dividend. In addition to income and value, based on the fundamental analysis HD aims to be an innovative player in home improvement retail and management understands that value of the customer and their preference. The DCF and DDM models show HD as underpriced, while the comparison company model shows HD as overpriced. However, HD offers higher cash flow and a significantly higher dividend than their competitors. This is a stock you can put in your portfolio for a long time and see consistent results, as history as proven.

Data used in this analysis was taken from Zack's Investment Research

Equity Risk Premium was taken from Damodaran Online

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.