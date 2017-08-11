Mylan Has Real Challenges Ahead, But Is Not Another Teva

Investors have priced in quite a bit of bad news already. Appeal starts to lure, as the situation is still very much under control.

Mylan (MYL) is facing real pressure as investors wonder if it becomes the "second Teva" in this environment, becoming a victim of very competitive conditions in the generic drug space, just after it has leveraged up the balance sheet following multiple deals being pursued in recent years.

Mylan actively participated in the consolidation phase in recent years, as this consolidation effort has pushed up valuation multiples. As the company failed to acquire Perrigo, it became an active target for Teva (TEVA), which could have become a disaster for the company. The threat of being bought itself made that Mylan stepped up M&A activities as well, just before the generic business came under pressure and the EpiPen PR nightmare started. This has created very challenging conditions for Mylan, but fortunately the business has reasonably solid diversification and has room and options to reduce an elevated, but manageable debt load.

After shares are down nearly 60% from the Teva-offer induced peak in 2015, appeal starts to lure, as I will be starting to buy in thigh twenties on the back of still solid earnings power and a still manageable situation. A key assumption under this upbeat stance is the hope that management focuses on execution and deleveraging in the coming years, followed by improved approvals next year.

Soft Results As M&A Masks Underlying Performance

Mylan posted strong results at first sight, with second quarter revenues being up 16% to $2.96 billion, but this is largely driven by acquisitions. In fact the purchase of Meda and Renaissance added $633 million in quarterly sales, which reveals that if not for these deals, sales would have been 9 percent year-over-year.

Most of the revenue decline comes from the US business which posted a 9% decline in sales to $1.28 billion despite a sizeable contribution from dealmaking. Excluding this, revenue declines would have come in close to 20% ,driven by mid single digit erosion in generic prices and the impact of higher rebates and increased competition for former profit engine EpiPen.

European sales were up 59% to $954 million, again entirely driven by the Meda deal, as sales would otherwise have been down by single digits. The business in the rest of the world was up 29% to $693 million, driven by dealmaking and some organic growth.

The earnings picture is highly complex. The company reported GAAP profits of $297 million, equivalent to $0.55 per share which actually marks a decent improvement from the $0.33 per share in earnings reported in Q2 of last year. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.10 per share, double the reported GAAP earnings for the quarter, and this profit number is actually down six cents compared to last year. The decline is driven by pricing erosion in EpiPen and generic products, as these pressures offset the positive contribution from M&A.

The $293 million discrepancy between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings is substantial and structural and is actually reconciled on the back of 11 different line items! The most important item was a pre-tax amortization charge of $355 million. Of course this expense relates to past acquisitions, for which Mylan might have overpaid, although it does not impact cash flows going forwards. This makes that cash flows probably come in close to the adjusted earnings numbers going forwards.

A Little Bit Of History

Mylan has been around for little over 50 years and has long relied on organic focus in order to grow the business. Back in 2007, Mylan has started an aggressive growth strategy, supported by acquisitions. These deals have resulted in impressive growth, as Mylan has grown from $1.6 billion in sales in 2007 to $12 billion by now. This has created tremendous growth for investors, even as the share count of the company grew by 150% over this time frame as well. The ironic thing is that current concerns about the valuation and prospects going forwards make that shareholders have not really benefited that much in the area which counts: total shareholder returns.

Mylan has pursued quite a few big deals in order to grow the business. This started in 2007 as the company bought a controlling interest in Indian supplier of pharmaceutical ingredients Matrix Laboratories, as well as Merck KGaA's generics business. That $6.6 billion deal gave Mylan control over the now controversial EpiPen, at the time just a $200 million drug.

This purchase was followed by the $550 million deal for Bioniche Pharma in 2010, after which Mylan acquired Pfizer's respiratory delivery business a year later. Dealmaking continued in 2013 with the $1.6 billion acquisition of Agila Specialities before the real M&A activity burst lose within the sector. In 2014 Abbott's non-US developed markets specialty and branded generics business was bought for $5.3 billion, while Famy Care was bough the same year for $750 million.

The company furthermore aimed to buy Perrigo in a $26 billion deal in 2015, as Teva Pharmaceutical made a $40 billion offer for Mylan itself. Teva ended up buying the generics business from Allergan instead, in a deal which is now putting a lot of pressure on Teva. The interest of Teva made that Mylan itself continued to buy other companies in order to fend off hostile acquisition attempts. This resulted in a $9.9 billion acquisition of Meda in 2016 and the $1 billion purchase of Renaissance Acquisition Holdings last year as well.

All in all it seems safe to say that Mylan has forked out +$26 billion in dealmaking over the past decade, a substantial amount which allowed the company to grow its sales from $1.6 billion in 2007 to $12 billion on a trailing basis.

The nearly 10 fold in sales is rather impressive, even if it is partially offset by 150% dilution. Nonetheless, investors have not seen handsome returns as the performance of all the acquisitions in terms of margins is not that impressive and the company has taken on a lot of debt as well. Shares rose from $20 in 2006 to a spike of $70 in 2015 on the back of the interest of Teva, now having fallen back to levels in the low thirties again.

A Quick Note On EpiPen

Mylan hit the spotlights for the wrong reasons last year as focus shifted to the pricing of EpiPen. The company acquired EpiPen back in 2007 when it bough the generics business from Merck (German version). The treatment had 90% market share and posted sales of $200 million that year.

These sales have grown nearly tenfold ever since but this was not primarily the result of increased market share or market size, but rather resulted mostly from the fact that prices had jumped from roughly $100 to $600 over a period of less than 10 years. The big increase in pricing made it the key profit driver of Mylan and gave the company financial ammunition to pursue deals being announced in recent years.

As publicity shifted to the increase in pricing, while production costs are allegedly just tens of dollars for each double-pack, Mylan faced a real PR crisis as the company did not manage this very well.

Valuations

The concern of investors is that the debt load of Mylan will become an issue given the disappointments, as the company might join Teva in its sympathy. The company cut the full year sales guidance by a billion to $12 billion, as the adjusted EBITDA guidance was cut by $700 million to $3.85 billion.

This poses a challenge for the company as the company still operates with $15.05 billion in total debt, as these liabilities are taken on following the M&A boom pursue in recent years. Net of $613 million in cash, total debt stands at little below $14.5 billion, for a fairly elevated 3.8 times leverage ratio. The good news is that the reconciliation of the adjusted earnings number is reasonably clean as most of the "adjusted" items are non-cash in terms of their nature and therefore allow the company to deleverage rather quickly.

As the company guides for adjusted earning of $4.50 per share, the 537 million shares outstanding suggests that earnings power of $2.4 billion per annum could have a real impact on the reduction of leverage going forwards. A key assumption is that Mylan hits the break on M&A. This is needed as the pricing pressure on generics and EpiPen has a real impact on earnings power and thereby pushes up the leverage ratio in a big way already.

On the other hand, the $4.50 adjusted earnings multiple, which somewhat closely represents cash flow generation, makes that shares trade at just 7 times earnings at $32 per share. The $17 billion market valuation is not much higher than the net debt load of $14.5 billion, as the enterprise valuation of $31.5 billion makes that the overall business is valued at little over 8 times EBITDA, which seems like a somewhat reasonable cheap multiple. We have to take into account however that the core business is shrinking, uncertainty is high and financial distress can not entirely be ruled out.

The company itself calls for adjusted earnings to come in at $5.40 per share in 2018, down from a previous guidance of $6 per share. If that number would be achieved, it would still represent 20% growth compared to the reduced guidance for this year and would imply that leverage issues are very manageable. That said, it is very clear that investors wonder where the earnings growth has to come from given the competitive and operating environment.

Appeal Lures

It is best advised to buy when pessimism is high and both Teva and Mylan have seen their real share of pain as of late. The good news is that financial distress is not that high at Mylan, even after the company cut the EBITDA guidance by a billion. Part of this results from the lower leverage and lack of dividends, as well as "clean" reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings, allowing the company to deleverage rather quickly.

Other than EpiPen, which is already under big pressure, Mylan does not have a blockbuster being under great attack, in fact its generics might take market share next year, ironically perhaps from Teva's Copaxone.

The strategy to become more diversified in terms of product lines and geographies, as outlined and started a decade ago, has not been a huge success as some deals have not paid off as planned entirely. In fact uncertainty is very high as the revenue guidance has been cut substantially, but perhaps more significant, the gap between the low and high end of the full year guidance is a billion on expected sales of roughly $6 billion in the coming six months. The wide range implies that uncertainty is high.

In the company's defense, part of the cut is driven by the changed assumption that no major product launches will be approved by the FDA this year, as the agency focuses more on accelerating approvals of third, fourth or fifth generics. It should be said that these delayed approvals are taking into account with regards to the 20% projected growth in adjusted earnings per share in 2018. That means that if Mylan does not see a catch-up with regards to product approvals next year, there are risks to the guidance.

One thing seems clear and that is that fat operating margins are not sustainable going forwards. If we use 15-20% margins as sustainable going forwards on $12 billion in sales, EBIT is seen at $1.8-$2.4 billion. With a 4% cost of debt, interest costs amount to $600 million. After applying a 20% effective tax rate, net earnings are seen close to $1-$1.5 billion, or roughly $2-3 per share in the long run. With shares trading at $32 the multiple remains manageable, but for now uncertainty and small leverage concerns could weigh on the shares. If shares dip towards the high twenties, I will gradually step in and initiate a modest position, adding if the stock keeps drifting lower.

This earnings power and diversification across products and geographies should provide enough cover for some bad acquisitions and bad management at times, especially surrounding the EpiPen PR nightmare. In the end, the core business should be of sufficient support to drive appeal at levels slightly lower from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.