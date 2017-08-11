Starwood Waypoint Homes' (SFR) CEO Fred Tuomi on Invitation Homes, Starwood Waypoint Homes Joint Conference Call - Transcript

Starwood Waypoint Homes (NYSE:SFR)

Invitation Homes, Starwood Waypoint Homes Joint Conference Call

August 10, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Greg Van Winkle – Director of Investor Relations of Invitation Homes

Fred Tuomi – Chief Executive Officer of Starwood Waypoint Homes

John Bartling – Chief Executive Officer of Invitation Homes

Ernie Freedman – Chief Financial Officer of Invitation Homes

Dallas Tanner – Chief Investment Officer of Invitation Homes

Charles Young – Chief Operating Officer of Starwood Waypoint Homes

Analysts

Jeff Donnelly – Wells Fargo

Haendel St. Juste – Mizuho

Michael Bilerman – Citigroup

Juan Sanabria – Bank of America

Vincent Chao – Deutsche Bank

Dennis McGill – Zalman and Associates

Rich Hill – Morgan Stanley

Jade Rahmani – KBW

Wes Golladay – RBC Capital Markets

John Pawlowski – Green Street Advisors

Douglas Harter – Credit Suisse

Buck Horne – Raymond James

Operator

Good day, Ladies and gentlemen. My name is Mark, and welcome to the Invitation Homes Starwood Waypoint Homes joint conference call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to your host for today, Greg Van Winkle, Director, Investor Relations, Invitation Homes. Please proceed.

Greg Van Winkle

Thank you. Good morning, and thank you, all, for joining us. On today’s call, we’ll hear prepared remarks from Fred Tuomi, Chief Executive Officer of Starwood Waypoint Homes and John Bartling, Chief Executive Officer of Invitation Homes. Also with us for the Q&A session of the call are Ernie Freedman, Chief Financial Officer of Invitation Homes; Dallas Tanner, Chief Investment Officer of Invitation Homes; and Charles Young, Chief Operating Officer of Starwood Waypoint Homes. I’d like to point everyone to our joint Invitation Homes and Starwood investor presentation, which we may reference on today’s call – in the call.

This can document can be found on the Investor Relations section of each company’s website at ir.ivitationhomes.com and investors I’d also like to inform you that in connection with the proposed transaction, Invitation Homes and Starwood Waypoint Homes will file with the SEC a registration statement for the transaction, which will include a proxy statement relating to Starwood Waypoint shareholders’ meeting and an information statement relating to Invitation Homes and stockholder approval.

The registration statement and related proxy and information statements will contain important information about the transaction. Investors are urged to review materials when they become available. As a reminder, the presentation contains and this call may discuss forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management, and actual results may be materially different because of a variety of risks and other factors. Please see Page 2 of the Investor presentation for further information regarding forward-looking statements.

Each of Invitation Homes and Starwood Waypoint describe these risks and uncertainties in their respective annual reports on Form 10-K for the fiscal year, ending December 31, 2016, and other filings we make with the SEC from time to time, and as it relates to the proposed transaction on Page 2 of the investor presentation available on the Investor Relations section of each company’s website. Except as may be required by law, Invitation Homes and Starwood Waypoint do not update forward-looking statements, and expressly disclaim any obligation to do so.

Further, on today’s call, we may reference certain non-GAAP financial measures. More information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures can be found in Invitation Homes or Starwood Waypoint documents filed with the SEC. Before we go on, I’d also like to mention that each company’s previously scheduled second quarter 2017 earnings conference calls have been canceled. I’ll now turn the call over to Chief Executive Officer of Starwood Waypoint Homes, Fred Tuomi.

Fred Tuomi

Thank you, Greg. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for your participation on this call. As you know, we’ll typically be discussing our second quarter earnings this morning, and in fact, it was a very strong quarter for both companies, which had combined year-over-year same-store NOI growth of 7% in the second quarter of 2017. However, we have something else to discuss that I know all of you are eager to hear about. Today, I’m pleased to be joined by my colleague, John Bartling, to announce the strategic combination of 2 pioneers in the single- family rental industry to create a leading best-in- class, single-family rental company.

This merger brings together the best practices, technology and talent from both companies to trade a company with unparalleled ability to deliver enhanced service to our residents, while also improving operating efficiencies. This is a win-win for both residents and shareholders. Let me begin by commenting on some of the significant benefits of this combination. First and foremost, we’re bringing together 2 nearly identical firms to create a company with 32,000 homes in 17 markets.

These are 2 high- quality portfolios, with significant market overlap of 83%, which will create the premier portfolio of single-family rental homes in the United States. We are focused on strategically targeted long- term, high-growth markets, with almost 70% of our revenue coming from the Western U.S. and the state of Florida. We believe this will help drive and sustain outside NOI growth for the long term. With almost 5,000 homes per market, we will be able to provide even higher quality service, with greater choices to our residents more efficiently than ever before.

Both companies also bring best-in-class capabilities to the table, including local investment management expertise, technologies, customer service, and experience integrating large-scale single-family rental platforms. Next, I’d like to share additional details on the transaction. The merger will be done as a stock-for- stock tax-free merger-of-equals. Each share of Starwood Waypoint Homes will be converted to 1.614 shares of Invitation Homes. As a result, approximately 21% of ownership will be represented by Starwood Waypoint shareholders and 59% by the Invitation Homes shareholders.

The combined company will be named Invitation Homes and trade under the ticker symbol of INVH, and headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The company will maintain a presence in Scottsdale, Arizona. We estimate $45 million to $50 million in annual run rate cost synergies as a result of this transaction, which we expect to achieve over the first 12 to 18 months, post closing. We anticipate closing by the end of this year, subject to approval by Starwood Waypoint’s shareholders and other customary closing conditions.

Demographic tailwinds remain at our industry’s back, and quite simply, we are positioned to continue this momentum for the benefit of our residents, our communities, our vendors, our employees and our investors. We believe that supply and demand fundamentals of this sector will be favorable for the foreseeable future, and drive strong NOI growth. Jobs in the combined company markets are expected to grow at a healthy 2.1% rate in 2017, which is 60 basis points above the national average, and while new single-family home completions as a percentage of households remains 43% below the long-term average levels. In just 5 short years, the institutional single- family rental business has grown from a unique investment opportunity to a stable business with a very promising future.

It’s amazing how these 2 companies have trail-blazed our industry alongside one another. And this merger represents another important step in the continued professionalization of our industry. It’s important to note that while the combined company would be the largest single- family rental company in the United States, its portfolio still represents just 1/5 of 1% of the more than 15 million single-family homes for rent in the United States, and less than 1/10 of 1% of the more than 130 million housing units in the United States.

As we have built these companies, we both helped rehabilitate homes and revitalized neighborhoods, investing nearly $2 billion of renovations and upgrades, which is approximately $22,000 per home. We have and we’ll continue to contribute to the economic growth and job creation in local communities across the country. Most importantly, we are providing families with an enjoyable, flexible and affordable living experience in communities where they work with great schools and convenient services. Looking to the future, I’m excited about what our company can do together to continue building on the progress we’ve made to date.

At Starwood Waypoint, we’ve created the industry’s leading technology platform, finding innovative ways to deliver the services residence demand through our unique Smart Home technology, seamlessly integrating the large portfolio acquisition to drive growth and so much more. While we were building Starwood Waypoint, I was an incredible admirer of Invitation Homes’ evolution on what their team was accomplishing on a paralleled path, building an industry-leading approach to customer service with ProCare, pioneering innovative talents to buy and sell homes by [indiscernible] and instant offer programs, and leading the evolution of financing options for the entire industry.

That is why I’m so thrilled for these 2 identical companies to join forces and embark on this next chapter together. John and I share a vision and the conviction that the combined organization will be much greater than the sum of its parts. I’m looking forward to working with them on a seamless integration of these 2 companies. We couldn’t be more excited on bringing together the best practices, technology and talent from these 2 exceptional organizations, leading to our future growth and opportunity for the new Invitation Homes. And with that, I’ll turn it over to John.

John Bartling

Thank you, Fred, and good morning, everyone. First, let me start out by echoing Fred’s enthusiasm for the strategic combination of Invitation Homes and Starwood Waypoint Homes. I’ve had the pleasure of working with Fred over the past 3 years across a number of areas from professionalizing the single-family industry to enhancing transparency through best practices on financial reporting.

In his new role as CEO of Invitation Homes, I believe Fred will continue to build on what our 2 firms have independently accomplished and also leverage the strength of a broader operational base to deliver best-in-class service for our residents and strong value creation for our stockholders. He’s the right CEO for this job.

Alongside a world-class Board of Directors to serve the combined company, Fred is very well-positioned for success, having run large-scale portfolios in the multifamily sector, and having led the successful integration of the Colony, Starwood Waypoint Homes merger. To all those investors who supported this exceptional management team before and after our IPO 6 months ago, I fundamentally believe the capital market liquidity of these 2 combined companies will make what was a great investment and a wonderful company even better.

The strength in capital base and increased market flow of the combined company improves the potential trading liquidity of our shares. Based on yesterday’s closing share prices, the market capitalization of the combined company would be approximately $11 billion, and enterprise value would be approximately $12 billion.

This is truly a compelling opportunity for our stockholders, which will help accelerate revenue growth and increase margins through significant synergies and our overlapping strategically targeted markets. But before handing over the call back to Fred, I’d like to express my sincere gratitude to all the hard-working and talented friends and associates I’ve had the pleasure to work with over the past years in Invitation Homes.

You know how I feel about the hard work and the strong performance you have provided to this company, and how much this ride has meant to me personally. I’m very humbled. Thank you. In closing, I’m thrilled to work with the entire team towards the successful and seamless integration. And with that, Fred?

Fred Tuomi

Thank you, John. We started to have a deep and strong management team, with representation from both world-class organizations. I’m honored to have been appointed to lead the company as CEO. The most senior leaders of Invitation Homes, the new Invitation Homes, will include Ernie Freedman, Chief Financial Officer. Ernie is the current CFO of Invitation Homes.

Charles Young, Chief Operating Officer of Starwood Waypoint Homes. And Dallas Tanner, Chief Investment Officer of Invitation Homes; and Charles Young, Chief Operating Officer. Dallas is the current CIO of Invitation Homes. Our estimated $45 million to $50 million of annual synergies are tangible, identified cost-only synergies at both the corporate and property levels.

We are optimistic and confident about achieving the synergies and delivering value to our shareholders and see potential additional upside from the implementation of best practices to further optimize revenue management and operating efficiency. The integration effort of this combination will be critical to for sure. Fortunately, we have a deep, strong and experienced team to spearhead this process.

We will leverage personnel and lessons learned from the Colony-Starwood merger, with the objective of integrating people, process and systems to create a better and more efficient organization for our employees, shareholders and unrivaled service and choice for the families who prefer renting a home.

As such, again, we are confident and optimistic about our ability to meet our $45 million to $50 million cost synergies target. I also want to provide a quick update on the combined companies pro forma balance sheet, which is very stable today, with 45% debt to total enterprise value, and 50% of debt that is fixed rate or has been swapped to fix, and no maturity prior to 2019. In addition to recycling capital to continuously improve our portfolio, we are committed to delevering our balance sheet, including organic deleveraging from cash flows and continuing towards an investment-grade rating.

We are also targeting a dividend of $0.11 per share, post close per quarter. Before turning it over to questions-and-answers, I’d like to say thank you to the entire Starwood Waypoint team for the continued dedication and outstanding results and major contribution to building this asset class. I’m proud of what we’ve built together, and excited and energized for the next chapter ahead, as the new Invitation Homes. In closing, we believe the benefits of bringing these2 unique and virtually identical companies together are significant, clear and wide range.

This merger will This merger will create a company with an irreplaceable premium portfolio of 82,000 homes in 17 high-growth markets. The overlapping nature of the portfolio is attractive, strategically targeted markets, averaging nearly 5,000 homes per market to help us drive outsized long-term NOI growth and create significant synergies to increase margins.

The merger will bring together the best practices, technology and talent from both companies to deliver enhanced service to residents even more efficiently. And it will provide increased liquidity to shareholders by creating a company with a market capitalization of $11 billion, and total enterprise value of $20 billion. We are very excited about the future, and would now be happy to take your happy to take your questions. Thank you all.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen. [Operator Instruction] Your first question comes from Jeff Donnelly from Wells Fargo. Please proceed.

Jeff Donnelly

Good morning guys, Fred, where do you see the biggest challenges in integrating customer service, leasing, property, leasing, property management, best practices across the 2 organizations?

Fred Tuomi

Yes, thank you, Jeff. First of all, we look at this opportunity as a fantastic opportunity to really bring together 2 companies that are virtually identical in so many ways, okay, and that overlap of our markets, overlaps of our neighborhoods, our streets, our homes, our employees, our management practices, our techniques, our direction and technologies, it’s just amazing when we look at these 2 organizations in a deeper dive how similar, how identical that they truly are.

And what that does for the integration, which is going to be challenging, no doubt, it simplifies it. It makes it a much greater ease of integration because we’re so, so similar. Plus we have a deep and experienced team of doing large- scale integrations, as you saw, with our recent merger with Colony and Waypoint, so we’re highly confident that we can deliver on the synergies we’ve identified of $45 million to $50 million, and we see this as a wonderful opportunity to bring these portfolios together, and give us many benefits, going forward, including the talent base.

We’re going to have the best of the best, and we’re going to be able to expand our toolkit, with the best of technologies and methodologies, and this is just going to be a winning combination to give us – capture many of the efficiencies that we know we can get from the increased scale, increased density and the power of these 2 organizations.

Jeff Donnelly

And just a follow up on the synergies. I guess, first part, were the cost synergies estimated from top- down approach? Or are these what I would call sort of bottom up sort of line item accuracy? And then maybe the second part is, do you foresee any revenue synergies to accrue from the combination?

Fred Tuomi

Yes, the synergy number that we put forth, we’re highly confident in, and we think that we’re going to achieve these over the first 12 to 18 months. That’s the $45 million to $50 million. As I mentioned in the call remarks, those are cost-only synergies at this point, and we drive those in 2 ways. When we first started discussing this transactions with 2 teams independently, it’s pretty much a top- down estimate.

We came to a number within that range, but then, as we had more discussions, we got the 2 teams together and did a bottom-up. So we did it in both directions, fairly detailed, function by function, area by area, opportunity by opportunity. So we built this, and it came to the similar range and refined it over the last couple of weeks.

So I’m highly confident in that number, and again, those are cost only. But we use the same methodology, some of the same modeling practices that we use on the previous merger of the 2 companies with Colony and Starwood. So we had a good playbook, a good road map of how to approach this and how to validate it and test those assumptions.

So we’re highly confident in that number. With respect to revenue synergies, that’s not part of this number. The revenue synergies will come later as we integrate these 2 companies, these 2 platforms, and again, the portfolio overlap is significant. 83% of our homes are in the same markets, the same neighborhoods, the same streets.

So we have a great opportunity to further gain efficiencies. And basically, with this merger, what we’re able to do is pull forward our opportunities that we both saw independently in this space. It would have taken us a long time to achieve these types of densities and these types of concentrations and markets in these high-growth markets. So this is an opportunity to accelerate our combined – our individual growth path into one combined company, so there will be other opportunities for efficiencies in the field operations, both expense and revenue optimization.

Jeff Donnelly

Right, thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Haendel St. Juste from Mizuho. Please proceed.

Haendel St. Juste

Hey, good morning and congratulation to well. So it’s a bit early, and I’m still processing what a lot of this means, not just to you, but also how we should think about the single- family rental space in this country going forward. On the space, the deal seems to validate the thesis that size and scale is perhaps the most important consideration for a company operating in this sector. But combined, you – and even including AMH, you still only own about 1%, 1.5% of the single-family rental stock in the country.

So I guess, I’m wondering what do you see as the growth capacity for the company? How big can your platform become? And does this combination signal that maybe the growth opportunities, at least, your quality level in the market place, have been fairly parsed through?

Fred Tuomi

Right, right. Thank you for that question. We see this again as an opportunity to bring these 2 identical portfolios together, and it does give us enhanced increased scale. How big can we get? We don’t know yet. We’ll continue to look for opportunities to build the portfolio continue to optimize our portfolio in our markets with Dallas’ efforts and the investment team that will involve incremental buying, a lot of great opportunities to fill in our portfolios in these same markets.

One thing that – exactly why these 2 companies were identical was our initial investment strategies were the same, very similar. We invested, and we were patient and diligent in our market selection. We did not go everywhere across the country. We targeted select high-growth markets for the current, and more importantly, the long run. The markets that we’re in are characterized with high population growth, high household formation growth, and most importantly, job growth.

These are markets that people are moving to for opportunity versus moving from. So we’re dedicated to maintaining our footprint. We believe our footprint is strategically advantageous to provide long-term growth for this organization. So we’ll continue to optimize these portfolios in these markets. And now the markets that we do not have overlap in, which were just a handful, are markets that each company wanted to get into, but it takes a long time, one at a time now, that acquisitions have tempered the pace to build scale.

So another advantage is opportunity, for example, our company’s sites, Starwood Waypoint, we would love to be in Seattle, and this is a great entry point for us now to have a substantial presence in Seattle. So we’ll optimize in each market. Dallas Tanner and his team will continue to acquire opportunistically. We’ll continue to dispose of homes that don’t fit for the long-term, and looking for opportunities to capture continued benefits. Because remember, this space, as you mentioned, we’re a small sliver of the entire market. Less than 2% of our institution owned, okay, out of 50 million single-family rental homes in the nation. So there’s a tremendous long-term opportunity to further optimize in these strategic markets.

Haendel St. Juste

Appreciate that and one follow-up, if I could. Can you sort of update us on the Blackstone ownership, their lockup in Invitation Homes expired last week. Did that get extended? And is there a breakup fee as part of the deal?

Fred Tuomi

To answer that question, specifically, with Blackstone, there will be an extension of the lockup. More details will be forthcoming on that as disclosures come out. But yes, there’s a 30-day additional lockup that was extended beyond the close of the transaction. So basically, from today until 30days beyond, Blackstone will be locked up, and there are breakup fees associated with the transaction as well, but it will be disclosed in further detail when we get to the proxy statement.

Haendel St. Juste

Wonderful, thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the Nick Joseph from Citigroup. Please proceed

Michael Bilerman

Hey, good morning. It’s Michael Bilerman here with Nick. Fred, I was wondering if you can spend some time talking about the transaction from an SFR shareholder standpoint. So effectively, this is a – It’s a no premium deal, straight up merger of equals, but effectively, Starwood Waypoint is giving up control, right? You’re going to own minority of the combined company at 41%, have a minority of the Board with only 5 out of 11. You’ll inherit, or the SFR shareholders, will inherit the $4.5 billion of Blackstone overhang. 30 days post-close, the headquarters will be in Dallas.

The name is Invitation Homes. So I recognize the strategic merits, and I recognize there are synergies, but it doesn’t seem that you were able to get any sort of control premium or any premium at all even though Invitation trades at a higher multiple. So how, from your standpoint, did you negotiate this deal? How did you come to a 1.614 exchange ratio that would be fair from an SFR shareholders standpoint?

Fred Tuomi

Yes, Thank you Mike and you’re correct to focus on the merits of this deal, which are the long-term growth potential this gives both companies. Both members of our Boards, which are included in some of the best real estate investment minds in the world, realized that this is the best thing to do for both shareholders. This creates unparalleled platform, 82,000 homes that hit a high concentration in the key markets.

So long-term, this is the way to capture, to realize the growth prospects that they believe in that this sector has going forward in the future. And the best way to do that is to combine these 2 identical companies to accelerate the growth path on achieving those similar objectives. Both companies have the same objectives. We have the same long-term vision for this business and how to achieve it. So this was not a takeover.

This was not a sale process. This was 2 boards of savvy investors, realizing this is the best thing for both portfolios, for both companies, for both sets of shareholders to accelerate our growth path. So they’re true mergers of equals. [indiscernible] represent that and the board representation is almost equal, but represents the ownership. The ownership is what it is, that Blackstone has a very long term track record of handling their disposition of their interest in a methodical, patient and wise manner, and we expect the same here. So it’s a compelling opportunity. This is still the very early stages of this business and both Boards recognize that, and this is a way to really pull this to the future and continue to capture the upside that they believe is not only available today, but will be there long-term for these shareholders.

Michael Bilerman

Your response is the assumption that the public markets will value each security correctly, right? In terms of that exchange ratio that you’re setting. You’re effectively taking your share based on current equity gap in the marketplace, and the reality is your stocks trade differently, right? Invitation trades at – on 1/5 multiple points higher, trades at a different level relative to NAV, and so it just seems that a straight exchange ratio, where the stocks are trading, there’s no pickup for that differential, as well as for the synergies that are being created. I guess, how [indiscernible]

Fred Tuomi

If you look at the host of valuation metrics, there’s advantages to one or the other, depending on which metrics you look at. But again, this was designed from the very beginning between the two boards of the mergers of equals. That was established right in the front, and to simplify the valuation discussion, it was determined early on to do it simply on the 90-day [indiscernible] basis of how the shares were trading, and we monitor that through the process, deemed it as being fair, deemed it as being appropriate and decided to approve the merger.

Michael Bilerman

Okay, I have to back in queue.

Operator

Your next question comes from Juan Sanabria from Bank of America. Please proceed.

Juan Sanabria

Hi, good morning. Thanks for the time. Just hoping you guys could speak to what you referenced in the presentation and in the press release, I believe on just the potential – or if you could help us quantify the FFO accretion for the transaction, and how we should be thinking about that.

Ernie Freedman

Juan, this is Ernie. Absolutely, on a run-rate basis, we expect that this will be accretive to both organizations, both set of shareholders on a core FFO, as well as an FFO basis. And we talked about that in the presentation, the synergies are expected to earn in over a 12 to 18 month period, approximately 75% on a run-rate basis, we expect to earn-in, in the first year in 2018, and the rest of earn-in during 2019.

Depending on the timing on when those actually hit, will impact how accretive it will be for each of the shareholders during that period of time, but we do expect it to be accretive on a run-rate basis, as you get into 2019, and going forward.

Juan Sanabria

Any sense of the quantum of that accretion, like a range in the percentage of accretion?

Ernie Freedman

Yes, Juan. We’ll provide details around that specifically when the proxy statement comes out in a little bit, and get into that level of detail when – how accretive it will be for each of the shareholders, but unfortunately, not today.

Juan Sanabria

Okay. And then just on the balance sheet, I was hoping you could talk to what the pro forma net debt to EBITDA would be, and kind of your guys’ perspective on the long-term target you want to get to, to get to that investment grade and how long do you think you’ll get there. I know at Invitation, you talked about deleveraging about one term per year using retained earnings. Is that how we should continue to think about your use of free cash flow or if you could just talk to that, that would be great.

Ernie Freedman

Yes, Juan. Happy to do that as well. With regards to the balance sheet, we’re very happy that we’re in a position we have a safe balance sheet, where we don’t have any maturities coming up until 2019. The two balance sheets actually lay on top of each other very similarly. For me, from a valuation perspective from – we’re in the low 40’s, and our net debt to EBITDA numbers are very similar for the two organizations from where they are today, on a pro forma basis, would be very similar going forward.

And what’s really exciting is both sides have a very similar view on how they want to progress going forward, specifically, around getting to an investment- grade rating over the next period of time.

Now you did see in the release this morning that there’s a commitment to raise the dividend that kind of splits the difference between the two organizations from a yield perspective, so there will be a higher dividend from the perspective of where the Invitation Homes’ shareholders today sit, but still leave ample excess cash flow, as well as what that – projecting, when you look at the reports that you have out there, Juan, and others in terms of the expectations for EBITDA growth, NOI growth, going forward for the sector between natural delevering from that growth, as well as retained cash flow.

We do expect to continue to be able to bring our net debt to EBITDA numbers down about a turn a year. And we want to see what the rating agency say. I don’t want to speak for them, as I’ve said before, but certainly, they did give the marker with one of our peers that are out there, and we certainly have comparisons we can make to the multifamily space.

And I say, in both cases, as we get closer to that, I would say 7, 7.5x range, I imagine, we’ll be knocking on the door with the rating agencies, and so we’re not too far from that. We got a little work to do, but we’re going to progress on that path to make sure we have all the tools and the toolkit available for us to help provide the best source of capital for the organization going forward.

Juan Sanabria

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Vincent Chao from Deutsche Bank. Please proceed.

Vincent Chao

Hi, good morning everyone. Just sticking with the debt side, I was just curious with the convertible debt that Starwood Waypoint has. I mean, what is the plan with the converts?

Ernie Freedman

Yes, so Vin, this is Ernie. Those will stay outstanding, and those – as those come to their maturity in the future time, they’ll be part of our broader plans around the capital stack as to how those may change.

Vincent Chao

Okay, so there’s no change in control in those?

Ernie Freedman

No, those remain outstanding and in place.

Vincent Chao

Okay. And then in terms of the go-forward strategy and on the investment side, just curious, I mean, the two companies have slightly different strategies, Invitation being a little bit more targeted, granular, Starwood being a little bit more open to larger deals, portfolio deals. I was just curious how that changes going forward.

Dallas Tanner

Vin, this is Dallas. We’re risk-adjusted total returns CCARs, as investors, and so we’re going to continue to look for parts in the market that will provide outperformance in terms of new acquisitions, going forward. I would say 83% – as we laid out in the portfolio, 83% of our portfolio lays on top of each other quite nicely. That gives us added benefit and scale from an asset management perspective as well to where we can look to cull and reinvest in markets that we’re may be more bullish on.

As you are well aware, in the market, I think we are very bullish on our coastal properties and in the parts of the markets where we’re seeing really good growth right now. We’ll continue to be high- touch in local. We’ll also add some of the tools that Starwood Waypoint has in their repertoire in terms of how we can continue to invest and continue to find the edge in markets. I think one of the things that’s the most exciting for us as a business is the exposure to some of these additional high-growth markets that we didn’t invest in five years ago.

Markets like Denver and Dallas that have great legs underneath them will be a key part of our investment strategy, going forward. So we’re excited to work with Fred and his team and to be able to look at some of the different tools that they have also within their group, but take best practices, as Fred mentioned earlier.

This is a merger of equals. We’re going to take the best from both teams and apply it to our strategies, going forward, and the additional scale and density give us the ability to be a better asset manager in the near future.

Vincent Chao

Okay, thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from Dennis McGill from Zalman and Associates. Please proceed.

Dennis McGill

First question just has to do with technology, recognizing technologies has really been one of the largest keys to institutionalizing the space. I was hoping you can maybe just talk a bit about some of the technology that SFR had that you think will be beneficial to the Invitation side and vice versa, sort of things that one was doing well and you could see the income statement benefits from it and vice versa, and how that’s factored into any synergies, if at all.

Charles Young

Great, great. This is Charles. Good morning. Good question. Yes, we’ve – as we’ve said, we’ve looked at this as a collective team, and we’re looking at the kind of best of both worlds in how we want to approach it. Starwood Waypoint had a history with our Atlas platform and some of our technology, and we’re going to analyze that over time and figure out what’s the right answer in terms of how we implement.

Most importantly, though, both organizations are really kind of resident-centric focused, and we think there’s a tremendous benefit to the families and how we approach this business, not only on the technology side, but expansion of options of choice, looking at what both sides have been doing, especially on the service side with ProCare, expect to increase the self performance level, our call center technology, Smart Home technology, we’re looking at all of this and over time, we’ll figure out what’s the right implementation, but we’re really excited about what it can do for service of our homes and service of our residents.

Dennis McGill

You’ve been through a few iterations of this, and have seen different technologies. What areas, specifically, have you found through the different combinations have been most beneficial as you’ve progressed through the evolution?

Charles Young

Yes, we’re smiling over here. Yes, we have been through a few of these. It’s exciting. Look, really, it comes down to around how do we service our residents, and it’s around our teammates and their visibility in terms of what’s providing service, convenience and options. And both companies, as Fred and Dallas have already spoke to, are very similar in their approach. And so as we look at this, we are going to take the best of both worlds, and ultimately, we think it’s going to be real beneficial.

And it’s not only on the technology side, but it’s on the talent and our team members that are out in the field. So we’re going to look at it. A lot of it comes down to visibility, convenience, and kind of balance as we look across 80,000 homes. We’re going to pick the best of the best and move forward.

Dennis McGill

Okay, and then just one other question, it’s between now and the deal closing, how will the two companies be handling the transaction environment? Will you be changing some strategy that you have in place independently? Will you be thinking about it as how it would impact the pro forma portfolio? Anything that we should consider as we await the close?

Fred Tuomi

From today forward until close, we’ve got a lot of work to do. First of all, it’s going to be a pretty quick track to the closing, I believe. This is a pretty simple transaction in terms of two public companies virtually identical in cooperation with each other. So we expect it to close before the end of this year, which is going to come pretty quick.

So our job between now and the closing is to finalize the plan. We hit a fine-tune integration plan together, and that’s what we started working on immediately, and we have a playbook for this from our last merger. We have teammates that are seasoned. We have staff that are deep and talented. So we feel like this is going to be a seamless transaction integration that’s going to be highly successful. So it’s a lot of work.

We’ll have an integration team assigned that will be taken out of their normal full-time jobs that will be the master keepers of the kind of program office integration. So we know how to manage a large scale project such as this. So we’ll do the planning right down to all of the level – lowest level of detail possible, including all of our teammates selection that will be done in advance and communicated. It will be teed up and ready to go upon closing. A lot of that is going to be the technology work behind the scenes, both on the field deployed technologies for the customer, attraction, acquisition, leasing, on-boarding and customer service, as well as all of the work in the back office, integrating the two accounting systems, and the massive amounts of data to blend together. So we know it has to be done, and we know how to do it, and we’re going to start today.

Dennis McGill

That was very helpful, Fred. But I apologize because I didn’t phrase my question well. I was actually focused more on the acquisition and disposition of homes. Is there any change in the way?

Fred Tuomi

yes, I apologize for that. But yes, Dallas can cover that for you.

Dallas Tanner

Both teams have laid out normal acquisition plans for the remainder of the year, and I think we will both stay in line with our current plans, subject to closing. So I would expect us to continue down the path, Dennis, as we’ve talked about earlier in the year, being net neutral, plus or minus for the year in terms of acquisitions and dispositions, and Fred, I’ll let you speak on behalf of Starwood Waypoint.

Fred Tuomi

Yes, same. We’ll coordinate our activities, but we’re just going to be mainly focused on the plan and the execution of the integration.

Dennis McGill

Okay, great. Congratulation and good luck.

Fred Tuomi

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Rich Hill from Morgan Stanley. Please proceed.

Rich Hill

Good morning, everyone. Dallas, maybe a question for you, just to start off. Obviously, there’s 83% market overlap, but 17% that doesn’t overlap. How are you thinking about markets, like Dallas, Houston, Denver? Are there any markets you might be looking to exit or will you sort of bulk up the homes? I know this is early, but any sort of guidance you can think of, you can give us on that, will be helpful.

Dallas Tanner

No, I appreciate the question. Thank you, Rich. As you look at the – on a percentage of revenue basis, and you look at how our business is going to lay out, those smaller markets that you just mentioned are very small in the near term in terms of 3% or 4% of total revenues, but you do mention something that we are actually quite bullish on.

We like markets like Denver and Dallas. We’ve always said that if you could go back five years ago, you would have loved to have had 2,000 plus homes in Denver. I spent time, obviously, since working with the Starwood Waypoint team, looking at the portfolio in a little bit bigger depth, and we like those opportunities. As Fred mentioned, we still love markets like Seattle and Southern California and parts of Florida that we know are high barrier to entry, and we’ll continue to provide tremendous amount of growth to our portfolio. But markets like Denver and Dallas are also equally appealing.

We have a baseline there with some good scale. I think it will be a market that you could expect us to continue to look for incremental investment in markets like that. In terms of getting out, very comfortable with the markets we’re in. We’ve talked about this before. The Midwest isn’t a big part of our portfolio. I think, today, it’s less than 8% of total revenues, so we’ll maintain and continue to optimize, and look for ways to strategically enhance our returns. So expect us to always be a consistent capital allocator in terms of recycling in any market. We’re really no respecter of markets. If an asset is behaving in a way that we’re not pleased with, we’ll look to sell that asset, and we’ll reinvest in a market that we are more bullish on.

Rich Hill

Sure. And one follow-up question, if I may. You guys have done a nice job talking about the synergies, but I assume those synergies existed in January and a year ago. So why now? Like I mean, I guess the question I’m asking is how long have you guys been thinking about this? Is it something that has been an ongoing discussion for the past year or so or did it really sort of come together quickly?

Ernie Freedman

Rich, this is Ernie. All the details of how this came together, and the thought process will be described in detail in the proxy. So it will be a little bit premature for us to discuss how that piece came about. We’re just real excited about bringing the organizations together today, and understanding how you have this wonderful overlap. The markets are right on top of each other. You get the best of everything. This is the right time for us to move forward.

Rich Hill

Got it. Thanks and appreciated, I’ll turn back in the queue for many more questions.

Dallas Tanner

Thanks, Rich.

Operator

Your next question comes from Jade Rahmani from KBW. Please proceed.

Jade Rahmani

Thanks, very much. Can you comment on the current acquisition environment and where economic cap rates on portfolio acquisitions are in the space? Perhaps, differentiate between Class A and maybe B and C portfolios.

Dallas Tanner

Well, that’s a big softball, there, Jade. Thank you. I would say, it varies by market and it varies by type, as you laid out. And I think, fortunately, for both of these companies, we’ve been pretty consistent in the type of product we’re buying. We’ve talked about this before. You’re seeing cap rates and parts of California now pushing 4% in terms of some of these markets if you’re an end-user, and then you’re still seeing good risk-adjusted yields in markets like Charlotte and Nashville.

We could be in the low-to mid-6s on a cap rate basis. So there’s a wide spread across markets. You’ve got to be consistent in what your focus, and call it, your appetite is. I’d say on speaking really on behalf of Invitation Homes, and I think – and a little bit for Starwood, I think we’ve found that sweet spot where you can be in the mid-5s and still find a really good risk-adjusted returns in markets that makes sense, where you’re going to see high-growth, not only from a yield perspective, but from a property value perspective as well.

And then to your question on both pricing, I think it really varies, Jade. You have to be careful. You see a lot of different opportunities and tapes out there that can vary, and depending on asset quality, the yields can be all over the place. So for us, it’s a pretty easy way for us to look at something quickly to see if it makes sense because there’s certain parts of markets and submarkets that we’re far more keen to invest in than just kind of throughout the country as a whole.

Jade Rahmani

And you’re referring to economic cap rates, is that correct, on cash flows after CapEx?

Dallas Tanner

NOI cap rate.

Jade Rahmani

Okay, nominal cap rate. Just wanted to ask on acquiring single family rentals with in-place tenants from, say, the – on a one-off basis from mom-and-pops, are those fundamentally different homes from owner occupied homes that convert to rental? I guess this goes to the scope of the addressable market opportunity, moving beyond the institutional component.

Dallas Tanner

I would say no, Jade. I mean, we’ve seen opportunities. There’s several companies that are popping up, as many of you are aware, that are starting to offer these transformational performs, where mom-and-pop investors or institutionals can buy one off with current leases in place. I think quality of management, quality of lease, quality of rehab that’s been done to these properties shouldn’t be lost.

The combined company has spent over $1.8 billion in CapEx on our properties. That’s a significant investment in communities and neighborhoods. So as you think about that, I think, from our approach, we would look at those opportunities, but be very transparent in terms of wanting to know what has been done to a home, what finishes been there, how do we understand resident underwriting and screening.

Those are all things that investors need to think about, as they’re looking at those opportunities, but the homes itself speak for themselves based on the neighborhoods they’re in, and the price point of the rents.

Jade Rahmani

And just wondering if you could comment on leasing trends in 2Q, and so far in 3Q, and specifically, turnover trends and if you are seeing upward pressure on move out to buy.

Charles Young

This is Charles. I can take that, at least, from the Starwood Waypoint perspective. We’re really pleased with our Q2 results. We’re right in line with what we expect, 19% – north of 19% occupancy. Turnover’s going to be a little higher. Seasonality in Q2, Q3, as expected, so we’re right in line there. But in terms of optimizing rents, that’s what we also expect in Q2 and Q3. So our 5.5 blended rent growth was really driven by a 6.2% replacement rent growth, which is great.

Looking forward, July was a good month, similar to Q2 in the mid-5s on both renewals and replacement, and replacement rents will start to moderate slightly towards the end of Q3, and then come down in Q4. We expect the occupancy to stay in the kind of low- to mid-95s through the summer and start to push towards 96% in Q4.

Jade Rahmani

And just in terms of the full year guidance where there’s upward pressure on turnover rates, what’s driving the upward pressure there? Anything on move outs to buy? What’s driving that?

Charles Young

No, not really. No, the move-outs to buy are actually slightly down for us this year relative to last year. The higher markets, Orlando, Charlotte, Tampa, but still nothing really driving it too much higher. Some of our higher turnover to date has been us really looking at the lease expiration curve and trying to pay attention to the seasonal demand and pushed our turnover slightly higher in Q2.

So we’re just looking at it and see how it moves, but it’s not a material difference from what we expect. Yes, 36 to 37 is right in line with good turnover, and the rent growth is right in line as well, which we’re happy with.

Operator

Your next question comes from Wes Golladay from RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed.

Wes Golladay

Good morning, guys. Looking at the acquisition at the pro forma company, how does the increased scale help with external growth? Could this lead to new partnerships with others in the industry?

Dallas Tanner

It’s a good question, Wes. I think, with the additional scale, it obviously gives us a bigger footprint, and we’ve been high touch in our approach to being investors in markets. It obviously gives us a bigger benefit to be able to work with other people in market. I think the strategy stays the same. We continue to find opportunities for growth, really, in any corner of the submarket. You just got to be active and onboard.

Charles Young

And Wes, I’ll add to that. Although it’s certainly focused on external growth, and understood based on what happened this morning, I would tell you, what we’re really excited about is really the organic opportunity and the internal growth opportunities that we have in this portfolio, bringing things together, the synergies, what we can do on each side, best practices from ancillary income items, other income items and just the continued efficiencies that we’re gaining. And so there’s certainly a continued opportunity for our external growth, as Starwood Waypoint has demonstrated throughout the year and is being demonstrated here today.

But what’s really exciting is all those things around the organic story and the internal growth to continue to drive cash flow and create value for all our shareholders.

Wes Golladay

And then you had pretty good scale before with nearly 50,000 units. How does this help you with your vendors? Can you get increased leverage with them?

Fred Tuomi

Yes, this is Fred. we’re looking at all sorts of areas of opportunity from this business combination, and another example of how we’re identical throughout from top to bottom is our vendor base. It’s not only how we deploy service in the field to the extent that we’re doing sales, performing through our service techs in the field, which will remain the same and continue to grow.

But the way we approach the vending opportunities in the field, and actually, the vendors that we use. So I think this is going to create opportunity for us all, including our partner vendors. And as you look at the increased scale and density in each market, that makes us efficient in so many ways. It makes it more efficient for our customers when they’re looking for a home. They’re going to be able to fill their decision set from one source.

They look at our website and see three or four homes they’re going to be – to select from or in their choice range. And then as they live there, we’ll be able to respond quicker because the homes are closer together, and that carries through to our vendors.

Our vendors will become much more efficient with our density in each of these markets. Their labor productivity will be enhanced. They can provide quicker service to us at a lower cost to them internally, and we expect to share in that benefit. So yes, we’ll be looking to our vendors to get on this path with us, to capture some of the efficiencies from this combination.

Wes Golladay

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from John Pawlowski from Green Street Advisors. Please proceed.

John Pawlowski

Thanks. I understand we’ll wait for the proxy for more details, but can you at least tell us when the conversations began?

John Bartling

Unfortunately, John, you answered that yourself. We’ll have to talk about that in the proxy, and we can’t provide information at this time.

John Pawlowski

Okay. The reason I asked, back to the external growth outlook and consolidation, I mean, you both thought you had the best mousetrap. You both were enamored with the consolidation outlook, given the fragmentation of the industry, and we agree with that. I guess just how difficult is the external growth environment right now as standalone entities? I guess, Dallas, how long could it take you outside of taking down progress, residential, how long would it take you to buy 35,000 homes?

Dallas Tanner

There’s a lot of factors that would come into that answer. It would depend on market conditions and everything else. I’d just say both companies, just in a one-off world, I mean, let’s just talk about a couple of the transactions. I mean, Starwood, obviously, announced the GI transaction, which was a consolidation opportunity.

Those will continue to exist. But John, as you take a step back, there’s over 5 million U.S. transactions a year. And the combined companies, if you look at them over the past two years, have bought somewhere between, call it, 1,500 and 2,500 homes a year just in one-off buying, and that has a lot to do with the way the markets are. If you combine that, that’s 5,000, call it, plus one-off transactions a year, very doable even in a tight market.

But I would just say that, as Ernie pointed out, I think there’s far more organic growth opportunities by taking the current portfolio and optimizing it, providing synergies around revenue-enhancing CapEx, and some of the other needs and wants that we’re recognizing our customers want to have. So we look at it as a two-pronged approach. There will always be opportunities for external growth, but we’ve got so much density and scale sitting right in front of us. We have a tremendous opportunity to continue to drive margins.

Fred Tuomi

And John, this is Fred. I would add that with the combination of these 2 companies, another benefit we’ll have is a bigger balance sheet and a lower cost of capital over time, which will make us – give us more opportunities for external growth from several channels. So the incremental growth that Dallas and his team will be harvesting in the acquisition markets, as we optimize our portfolios through the build-to-rent portfolio that we’ll continue to build.

But on the large-scale transactions, obviously, there’s – any of those available will be – it’s certainly in the mix and we’ll have an advantage in those. However, what we won’t do is deviate from our strategy of which markets to invest in. So we’re not going to buy large opportunities just to get large. It’s not in our overall strategy of select markets, high-growth markets for the long-term.

John Pawlowski

Got it. Fred, to that point, one strategy where you guys differed was the view on build-to-rent. How is the debate, internal debate coming on to build-to-rent?

Dallas Tanner

John, I’ll answer this question. This is Dallas. Build-to-rent has been, I think, a small part of what these guys have done to build up their portfolio. And in some markets, we have seen some unique opportunities that can be compelling. I think it’ll be one of many tools that we use as a company to look for opportunities for growth. You just got to be – we won’t compromise location, or call it, submarket that we want to be in, but these guys have found some pretty good opportunities in the Southeast, and we’ll look at these with them and get educated more along the way.

Operator

Your next question comes from Douglas Harter from Credit Suisse. Please proceed.

Douglas Harter

Thanks. Fred, I was hoping, given your experience with Colony American and the Waypoint mergers, how would you size the synergies you ultimately recognize there versus the $45 million to $50 million that you’re laying out here?

Fred Tuomi

Yes, as I mentioned before, that gives us a great road map and playbook to work from and a great set of, not only people, to leverage this integration, but also a great set of management tools, project management tools and modeling tools. So we use the same approach, as I mentioned before, just first, a high level estimate based on our assumptions, based on our experience.

And then we got granular and started looking from the bottom up. So it’s a similar process in a lot of the same areas. Obviously, in the field, you have duplications. You have opportunities for optimization there. Then you have the same thing in the corporate offices. And then most excitingly, we have opportunities to take the best practices of both organizations. We have much expanded toolkit. We’re looking at all these tools now, and deciding which ones to pick up, and a put in the hands of these talented employees that we have to capture these synergies, so similar process.

In terms of the actual dollar scope, we’re highly confident in the $45 million to $50 million. We have detailed plans enough to know, and so we’re optimistic – not only optimistic, but we’re highly confident that we’ll deliver. The previous merger was a different time and a different condition. SWAY was a different point. Colony was at a different point. It was large-scale, but they had different opportunities, as you put them together.

Again, being almost identical, not only in how we conduct business, but both of these 2 companies, Invitation Homes and Starwood Waypoint are mature finely-tuned organizations at this point in time. We have another year, 1.5 years since that previous merger. All companies have gotten better, especially these 2, so there’s different areas to harvest these synergies.

Douglas Harter

Alright, thank you Fred.

Operator

Your last question comes from Buck Horne from Raymond James. Please proceed.

Buck Horne

Hey, thanks good morning gentlemen. Quick one. Do you guys have an estimate yet on any one time severance cost or integration expenses you expect over the next 12 months or so?

Ernie Freedman

Buck, this is Ernie. We’re not prepared to provide that today. We’ve certainly done the math and runs through that, but that will be information that we will disclose in the proxy. And importantly, I think as these all comes together, just kind of focusing on a couple key things, just we’re really excited about how this thing is coming together. Well, just think about the locations that we have as an organization, the overlap in the markets that we’re in, the fact that 70% of our revenues are going to be coming from the important Western markets in Florida, and our products are just so wonderfully put together, and the services that Charles will put together with the Invitation Homes teams with regard to how we deliver that.

And finally, just having the best people when you factor these all in and how the company’s put together. We’ll certainly provide those details, Buck, around those types of costs as we get to the proxy and let folks know where those are at.

Buck Horne

Okay, thanks. And maybe just spend another minute on the second quarter results for both companies. You mentioned a little bit about the pricing power. And I guess just going back to – really, to me, the renewal spreads, in particular, I think, certainly, in Starwood’s numbers, renewal pricing accelerated nicely versus the first quarter. What gave you all more comfort to raise both renewal and new lease pricing to the levels you did.

And maybe absorb a little bit of occupancy, just kind of speaking to the demand trends you saw throughout the spring.

Charles Young

Yes. This is Charles here. As I mentioned, we have a bit of a tailwind on our back. There’s high demand in our markets we’ve picked and selected great markets, and that’s why we’re so excited by this combination. Ultimately though, as we’ve matured over the last year, 1.5 years, using our technology, really working on the lease exploration curve and having great local teams, we’ve also been able to reduce our economic downtime.

So move out to move in has reduced almost 10 days. So that gives us confidence that we want to be at that 95% to 96%. We’re right in that mix. And when demand is high, we’re able to optimize rents in our markets and we’re – and our teams are able to turn the homes over. We’re down to 10 days on turn times, on construction, which is also down 5 days from last year, and in July, our move out to move in was actually in the low-30s. So we’re really doing some good things. We’re maintaining our margins as we do this. So it gives us a little bit of comfort to let the demand in the market be there.

Now as we get further into the year, there’s seasonality, our occupancy will come up and we’ll moderate a bit on the replacement rents. But we’ve been, if you look across, we’ve been in the 5s all the way across on renewals. We’ll maintain that, and then the seasonality comes into effect on replacement rents.

Operator

I would now like to hand it to Fred Tuomi for closing remarks. Please proceed.

Fred Tuomi

Well, great. Well, thank you. Thank you, everyone, for joining us on this call, on this exciting day. Surely, you can tell, we’re all very excited, enthusiastic about bringing these 2 identical fine companies together and all the opportunities it will bring us. When you think about it, 82,000 homes, 17 markets, a hand and glove overlap of markets will give us tremendous market presence and opportunities for the future with over 5,000 homes per market.

But then looking at the industry backdrop, it gives us more confidence for the future. I mean, this is still early innings in this industry. We’ve got the supply that is very limited, 43% down from long-term historical averages of home deliveries. The demand is very strong, has been strong from day 1.

Going back 5 years ago when I first got involved in this business, the demand has been increasing. And then looking forward, with the demographic tailwinds, I think demand is going to continue to grow, expand, especially in these high-growth markets that we’re invested in over the next decade or more. So this is a perfect entry point for investors into this new complex. We have a tremendous advantage at the cost of capital as well as our scale, and we’re positioned to win for the long term.

So again, we thank you for your interest and your participation. We look forward to following up with you all soon. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes today’s conference. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect. Have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.