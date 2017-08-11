Clovis Positions Itself As A Long-Term Investment Opportunity With Several Catalysts

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) stock has shown strong momentum this year so far as it posted over 94 percent gain. Despite the run, it is likely to maintain its momentum and still offer a good investment opportunity because it has established itself as a forerunner in the oncology market on the strength of its PARP inhibitor treatments. Its Rubraca was the first PARP treatment for ovarian cancer to receive the FDA approval. The company is now looking to receive the EU decision for its Marketing Authorization Application for Rubraca. Thus it will likely get a foothold in two of the largest ovarian cancer markets, which can potentially generate up to a billion dollars in sales. Another strong catalyst for the stock is the positive Phase III results announced by the company for Rubraca as a maintenance therapy for ovarian cancer. Based on these catalysts and market potential, CLVS presents a good investment opportunity even at current levels.

Clovis stock zoomed on the strength of accelerated approval granted to Rubraca, its ovarian cancer drug. The company is now looking to keep the momentum up by seeking the expansion of the drug’s indication label. Clovis is seeking to establish Rubraca as a second line treatment and maintenance therapy for women suffering from ovarian cancer. Its claim has been strengthened by the recent announcement of its Phase III results. The study was conducted on 564 subjects and showed that the median survival rate for the patients treated by Rubraca stood at 10.8 months, compared to 5.4 months for women on placebo. The results strengthened the company’s bid to get the expanded indication label for the drug.

Rubraca is one of a handful of PARP inhibitors targeting ovarian cancer. These drugs provide targeted treatment where they block the PARP enzymes from reaching cancerous cells. In absence of PARP, cancerous cells are not able to repair their damaged DNA, leading to their decay. PARP therapy recently received a thumbs up from the FDA as it approved Zejula by Tesaro (TSRO) as the maintenance treatment for recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer.

The company aims to file its supplemental NDA by early fourth quarter of the year. Clovis aims to target a highly lucrative market as it is estimated that over 22,400 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer every year in the US alone. It is likely to cause 14,080 deaths this year, making it the fifth most deadly cancer among women. The company also plans to file a Marketing Authorization Application in Europe, where it will seek a label expansion as a maintenance therapy. Clovis’ MAA in EU for the primary indication is also under consideration. It is expected that the company will be able to launch the drug in EU during the first quarter of 2018. This will further enhance the company’s revenue stream as EU is one of the most lucrative oncologic markets globally.

PARP inhibitor treatments are still in the growth stage and while companies such as Tesaro and AstraZeneca are likely to give tough competition to Clovis, the company is expected to use its first mover position to its advantage. The consensus estimate for the peak annual revenue from the drug has been pegged at $1 billion. The drug received the FDA approval in December, 2016 and for the first quarter of 2017, its net revenue stood at $7 million. The drug was administered to over 350 new patients and was prescribed by over 300 unique healthcare providers, indicating an upbeat reception of the drug by the market. Another strong short term catalyst for the stock is in the form of the company expanding its distribution network for the better adaptation of this new therapy.

Clovis recently reported its Q2 numbers and Rubraca showed impressive growth to $14.6 million in revenue, up from $7 million in the first quarter. The company’s net loss for the quarter stood at $175.4 million, up from a net loss of $129.3 million for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. However, Clovis has a solid liquidity position as it reported $671.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale securities as of June 30, 2017. With average net cash burn rate of roughly $150 million per quarter, the company has a decent runway of more than four quarters ahead.

Risk Elements

Clovis presents a convincing case for long term value investment. The company has strong operating and financial strengths. However, there are certain risk factors here. The company’s Rubraca is likely to face strong competition from competing drugs in the market. Tesaro’s recently approved Zejula is the first FDA approved PARP inhibitor treatment for ovarian cancer which does not require BRCA mutation or any other biomarkers. This feature gives Zejula an edge over Rubraca, which may only be used in patients with BRCA mutations. At the same time, it is important to keep in mind that Zejula’s USP gives it access to larger market than the one addressable by Rubraca. However, Clovis has the advantage of being the early entrant in BRCA mutation ovarian cancer market, where it has already gained a foothold.

Investment Thesis

The stock has shown strong growth as it grew over 492 percent in the past 12 months. Despite this astronomical rise, the stock still has the potential to deliver robust returns as the company continues to develop new drugs and expand the scope of the existing ones. The company has good potential ahead as the global ovarian cancer market is expected to touch $34.6 billion by 2018. The drug is already approved in the US and is seeking EU approval, which will let it have a foothold in two of the most promising ovarian cancer markets. Even with a modest 5 percent market share, the company may look forward to generating over a billion dollar in annual revenue. This will be a big boost for a company whose revenue in the previous quarter stood at $7 million. These factors make the stock look like an interesting medium to long term investment opportunity at the current price point where it is trading over 12 percent below its 52 weeks high. Investors can expect some returns as the company will provide updates on the EU decision for its MAA and the filing of sNDA in December for Rubraca.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.