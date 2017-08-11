Facebook: Before You Buy

Recent Results

On July 26, Facebook. (NASDAQ:FB) released its Q2 2017 results. It reported a beat on earnings and a miss on revenues. ARPU increased 24% YoY, EPS were up 70% YoY, and Revenues grew by 45% YoY. Mark Zuckerberg warned again about a future slowdown in advertising revenue, and talked about the promising possibilities of video advertising in the future, saying that it was likely to surpass anything the company could probably extract from WhatsApp or Messenger.

As usual, the company continues to test new ways to improve its user’s experience, particularly regarding Facebook’s (FB) news feed. This initiative is important because the company seems to be running out of places for ads, which is one of the reasons for the slowdown. On the positive side, the company beat expectations on all fronts and lowered its full-year expense guidance.

In aggregate, it was a solid quarter for the company and was well received by Wall Street. However, a few weeks later from the release, it has pulled back from its all-time highs, mainly due to a broader market selloff, but also because it is technically overbought and its valuation remains expensive.

Social Media Monopoly

Facebook is a monopoly in the social media space, make no mistake about it. Social media has become more and more prevalent in our society now, and it's expected to continue to grow. Figures estimate that social media on a global scale is at 2.46 billion users in 2017. This market is projected to increase to over 3 billion by 2021.

Also, social media penetration as measured by the percentage of the population with a social media profile has been on a steady climb since 2010 and currently sits on 81%. This number comes from the US, naturally other regions in the world will have a lower percentage depending on their culture, income, politics, etc. Nevertheless, it’s sensible to assume that worldwide social media is a trend that’s just beginning and is here to stay for the long term.

Furthermore, in the social media space, the current trend is a move towards video. Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg, recognizes this pattern and talked recently about his intention to release more video content on its site. His argument is that users should have more reasons to stay on the website for longer, and video is an excellent way to increase engagement. Zuckerberg believes that putting video consumption at the center of its experience will prove to be a cornerstone for future growth for the company.

Source: Facebook

In line with his vision, Facebook has launched Facebook Watch. This platform is similar (in concept) to youtube because it's a place for content creators. At launch it will include content from comedy, spoofs, live shows, cooking and even the Major League Baseball.

This expansion makes sense from a customer perspective and a financial standpoint, because users will love to use Facebook for chatting, entertainment, news, etc. This venture will be a seamless experience all in one place, and Facebook will be able to increase its advertising revenues by keeping users engaged on the social media site. Also, there’s the added benefit that the more activities users engage in the website, the more information it can gather about them and use it. This information is gold, and it can be sold, used for advertising or tailor Facebook's news feed for each user's personality.

Facebook’s Online Presence

More insightful is the fact that out of all the social media space, Facebook commands a significant market share. It's reminiscent of the early PC market and Microsoft. Because of this, Facebook could face antitrust issues in the future, especially from European regulators. One has to remember that fines can be material, just remember Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) or Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) fine by European authorities to the tune of 13 billion euros. Also, Facebook has run into trouble with users posting disturbing or illegal content, and recently WeChat, Weibo, and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) became subjects of investigation for being used by terrorist. Nonetheless, these sorts of issues will most likely remain under control by management.

Source: Statista and Author’s elaboration

From the table above we can see that Facebook is the leader in the social media world. It has a 36% lead over the second place, Google's YouTube. Furthermore, note that Facebook's subsidiaries hold the third, fourth and sixth place in this ranking. However, these users can’t be added one to another because they’re most likely the same. In other words, people that regularly use Facebook, Whatsapp, Messenger, and Instagram.

Nonetheless, it shows how prevalent Facebook is in this market. It’s virtually omnipresent.

"More important than market share is the share of thought in the customer's minds" – Warren Buffett.

Because of such online presence is that Facebook enjoys a very robust business moat. In the later part of the article, I'll make some projections, and this assumption is critical because if the firm doesn't have a strong argument to keep growing (and keeping) its users then it’ll be futile to pretend to value it as a growth company.

Facebook’s market share, in this sense, could be calculated by the amount of social media users globally divided by the number of Facebook users.

Source: Statista and Author’s elaboration

As we can observe in the table above, by 2017 social media users worldwide will reach 2.46 billion while Facebook users will total 2.04 billion. Then, by 2021 this figure is expected to grow to 3.02 billion and 2.57 billion respectively.

Using Facebook’s quarterly user growth rate from 2009 to the present day, we can forecast its future users by quarter. Also, we can say with some degree of certainty that at this point Facebook's future user growth will come from the market growing as a whole rather and gaining market share. Therefore, it's reasonable to think that Facebook's market share will stabilize in the 85% figure of social media globally. This dimension of market share brings again the possibility of antitrust issues I mentioned earlier, but that's a topic for another article.

Projecting Results Into The Future

Digging through Facebook's financial reports, it became apparent to me that its top line growth came from two primary sources, both of which increased significantly in the past few years. These two were ARPU and User growth.

Put differently, the engine for growth for Facebook depends on two factors. First, its ability to increase its user base. And secondly, its ability to monetize its user base.

It’s important to note the difference between these two drivers for growth because one of them is slowing down, due to externalities out of control of Facebook, because there are a finite number of people on the planet that could become a new user of the social network. And the other driver for future growth depends on Facebook's ability to extract revenue from its users.

We can see that so far, Facebook has had the perfect storm for success. Both the social media market (along with market share) and its ARPUs have increased growth rates the last few years. But at some point, this market will start to saturate gradually, and therefore growth will slow down.

Just by looking at the figure above it becomes apparent that Facebook has had everything going right for it the last few years. The net income has exploded upwards, and with it, its price. In this line of thinking, therefore, it's of interest to forecast both the top and bottom line of the company to see if its potential growth justifies its current valuation.

Consequently, I perform a forecast of Facebook's future results. My primary inputs were ARPU growth, User growth, and the average profit margin.

The figure above shows my calculations to produce my net income forecast. The prominent figure in the table above is an average profit margin of 37% for the past six quarters, and I'll elaborate a bit further about how I use this figure later.

The graph above shows Facebook's quarterly income. It has grown at a phenomenal rate, presenting a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 75% in the last four years. After that, from the third quarter onwards I projected Facebook's future income by using the historical average profit margin and forecasted revenues.

Notice that I expect income to grow linearly from now on. This tendency makes sense because the social media global market is also slowing down compared to previous growth after all markets gradually become saturated and growth diminishes.

I assume an average profit margin of 37% which is reasonable on Facebook and in many other companies would be very optimistic. And lastly, ARPU growth was multiplied to calculate the forecasted revenues, so in this model, if ARPU's growing faster than I expect them to from now on, results will be considerably higher and therefore net income would be as well. But in the interest of prudence, I chose a straight forecast for ARPUs, rather than an exponential curve.

The Valuation side of the equation

From the table above we see that the FAANG groups, in general, have PE, PS, PEG and PSG multiples. Often the reason given for such valuations is that these have experienced remarkable growth in the past, and people expect the company to repeat the same feat in the future

However, it's important to remember that this is an inflated market. It's reasonable to expect the market to trade at higher valuations because of low rates, but it's imprudent to expect it to do so for extended periods of time (decades into the future).

As I mentioned in my other article about Amazon, the FAANG stocks are particularly exposed to downside risk because of rates. These assets will receive a considerable discount when (not if) rates rise or the Fed’s unwinding balance sheet process begins.

Nevertheless, if we use current figures, we can calculate the multiples in the table above. Using Facebook's forecasted ARPU, users and the average of the last few quarters profit margins, we can calculate the realized CAGR for the past four year period, and the expected CAGR for the next four year period until 2021. Using that it's also possible to calculate the stock's PEG and PSG ratio, based on realized and expected CAGR respectively.

It’s worth noting that based on realized growth, Facebook seems to be trading at a somewhat reasonable valuation. Its PEG and PSG quotients would indicate a buying opportunity given a high past CAGR.

However, if we calculate the same ratios (PEG and PSG), based on the expected growth rate for the next four year period, the results are entirely different. The PEG ratio would be over 2, which typically indicates a stock is overvalued. On the other hand, a PSG ratio of 0.73 would also signal that its revenues are expensive relative to their expected growth.

Source: TDP Research.

Stocks with PSG ratios of 0.1 to 0.2 have returned an average of 11.04% per year since 1997. At worst, these stocks have returned -20% and at best 60% per year. On the other hand, we know that PEG ratios between 0-1 outperform PEGs or 2+.

So, it's a mixed picture. If we consider that Facebook can replicate past growth, then this valuation makes sense. In fact, it'd signal a buying opportunity. But if you take into account that growth will most likely slow down, then the investment becomes less appealing.

Therefore, from my analysis, the biggest factor that will drive the share price is going to be ARPU growth. In other words, Facebook's ability to continue increasing its ARPU growth is going to be decisive when valuing this company going forward. If you think ARPU is going to keep growing linearly (like I calculated), then the valuation is overstretched. But if you expect ARPU to increase exponentially, then it'll be a buying opportunity in direct proportion to how parabolic you expect it to grow in the future.

Some Macro Context

Before continuing, I'd like to give some background to my analysis with some macro views. First of all, at the time of writing this article, the market has pulled back from its recent all-time high. Earnings have been relatively healthy, but rising tensions in the Korean peninsula have created uncertainty, and the market seems to be starting to discount the possibility of a hot war.

Tensions come after reports indicating that North Korea can now fit nuclear warheads on missiles and may have 60 bombs in its arsenal. Trump’s response to this development was "fire and fury," which spiked tensions and the VIX (also known as the fear index) about 50%. Since then, reports have come out signaling that the President's remarks were probably improvised, and the Secretary of State Rex Tillerson commented that Americans could "sleep well at night" knowing conflict isn’t imminent.

The latest development in this situation is China's position. It announced that if North Korea attacks first, it'll remain neutral, but if the US strikes first, it'll join North Korea's side in the conflict. The effects of this announcement remain to be seen, but it should calm both sides since whoever strikes first would have China virtually against it. All in all, the market might start shrugging this off in the next few days and weeks, but the situation is evolving and remains unsolved.

Source: Thomson Reuters

It's worth mentioning that this type of scares regarding nuclear war often are opportunities to buy the dip. One of those opportunities was the Cuban missile crisis. Already the VIX has pulled back and is returning to its new standard of 10.

Other than that, the Fed remains relatively dovish, and any more rate hikes for this year are unlikely. Also, the feared balance sheet unwinding process changed from "this year" to "relatively soon." All in all not much changed on this front.

It's worth noting that growth stocks like Facebook are particularly exposed to risks from the monetary policy because their share prices rely on growth. We know that on a tightening economic cycle, growth slows down, and stock prices tend to decline as they adjust to higher rates. This situation is expected to change eventually, leaving Facebook’s share price (and the market as a whole) in a hazardous situation.

As mentioned previously, Facebook operates in markets that are expanding, and on many of those, it commands a considerable market share and enjoys some barriers of entry because of its size and competitive advantages. Also, it’s the company that invests the most in R&D from the FAANG group, which should help Facebook to preserve and increases its moat. Furthermore, increasing user engagement should benefit Facebook in the long run.

As a whole, the macro perspective for Facebook is somewhat optimistic, mainly mitigated by externalities rather than inefficiencies in management or limited business prospects.

Facebook’s Technical Analysis

Source: Stockcharts.com and Author’s elaboration.

From a technical standpoint, Facebook’s chart is currently overbought and pulling back from its recent all-time highs. In the past, RSI readings over 70 indicated resistance areas, and conversely, whenever the RSI fell below 50, it served as support.

Also, judging from recent price break-outs, the 160-165 price area should act as support. This area also coincides with the 50-day moving average. This moving average has served as support in the past. Lastly, the MACD currently presents a bearish cross, which should signal a further price drop.

From a long and short term chart, Facebook looks overall overextended.

Source: Facebook.

Conclusion

Facebook is a growing business with excellent prospects for its future. Its new venture into video and media will most likely be a success. This improvement should in turn increase user engagement with the site, allowing the company to further monetize through advertising and information usage.

The company operates in a growing social media market and owns 85% of its market share. Because of this, social media growth has been crucial to its success. Nevertheless, this rate of increase should slow down gradually, since the world population inherently limits it.

The second factor for growth has been Facebook's increasing ability to monetize its users measured by ARPU. This metric has also skyrocketed as Facebook ads have been a huge success with big and small businesses. Also, the company has been able to use the information gathered from its users to improve their experience and increase their engagement on the site.

These two factors have produced stellar growth for facebook the past few years, and with it, its multiples have remained high. After closer inspection, it's uncertain if future growth will be as good as it’s been in the past. The company has repeatedly warned to its investors that growth will slow down.

If such slowdown were to materialize in one of the next few quarters, shares could face a sharp revaluation to the downside. At the moment it trades at PEG ratio of 2.03 and a PSG ratio of 0.73 based on slower expected growth for the next four years until 2021. We know that the higher these ratios are, the lower future returns tend to be.

From a technical standpoint, Facebook's chart appears to be breaking down, and it should soon test the 160-165 area. The primary support to watch is the 50-day moving average, which has held previous price declines. This line could be an excellent entry for those interested in going long or adding to their positions.

All in all, I rate Facebook’s stock a Hold. It’s fundamentals promise growth, but given current circumstances, it's advice to wait for a bigger pullback to start or continue adding to the position. I advise adding in tranches, from $162.50 to 160.00 and so on. Barring any market crash, the stock should head back up sooner rather than later. It's all about being able to get a better entry point.

Good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.