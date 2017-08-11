Who's Still Buying Equities And Why?

On Tuesday (August 8th) the S&P 500 (SPY) hit a new all-time high of 2,490.87, only a hair breadth from the 2500 mighty, nice and round level. That record level, no matter how you look at it, represents massive returns for investors, no matter where from you measure it over the past 8.5 years:

S&P500 index and SPY returns - YTD

S&P 500 index and SPY returns - since the US elections (11/8/2016):

S&P 500 index and SPY returns - since the bottom of the sub-prime crisis (3/9/2009):

Nonetheless, while equity prices have soared - profits (EPS for the S&P 500) haven't increased as much (to say the least):

Since 3/9/2009 and while the S&P 500 total return is over 300%, EPS "only" doubled. That's great for itself but that's way behind (about 70% to be precise) the increase in valuations.

This lagging/divergence is even more vivid when you look at the S&P 500 EPS expectations for Q3/2017 over the past year, while the index valuation soared the EPS expectations declined:

It's no wonder then that P/E multiples have reached levels that considered dangerous and had been seen ahead of previous markets collapses.

The immediate-subsequent two questions are, therefore, who's buying equities these days and why?

The answer to the "who"/identity question is: Central Banks ("CBs"). These giant whales poured - and continue to pour - loads of money into both bonds and equities. If you feel that over the past 1-2 years they are even more active then ever - you're right! Take a look for yourself: It's important to note that it's not (pumping) liquidity we are talking about in here. That's a different story, scary/worrying for itself. What we are talking about is purchasing of all sorts of assets in the free markets in order to make (good?) use of cash balances. Since CBs accumulated/printed/pumped so much cash and since part of it ended up in their very own balance sheets - they reach a point where the costs of holding cash (idol) are so high that they've decided to put some of that cash mountain to work.

Yes, you heard me right. CBs wish to deploy hoards of cash into the capital markets in order to get, just like you, good return on their money. After all, investing in equities, bonds and basically anything has worked so well for so long that they simply want to join the never-ending (musical chairs) party. Can we blame them? They also wish to participate in the Ponzi scheme - they created the scheme in the first place so they now feel as if they should benefit from it, just like the rest of us, small fishes...

There's is no better CB to look at than the Swiss National Bank ("SNB"). Although it's the smallest of the major CBs, it's one of the most active ones recently in the US stock market:

In case you missed it, SNB US stock holdings increased by 1/3 YTD. Even if we attribute some of this rise to their wisdom investing in the hottest stocks on the planet (see below) - there is still a lot of free-market purchases done by the SNB.

Here is a list of their biggest holdings and changes over the past two quarters: As you can see, the SNB picked stocks wisely: Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amzaon (AMZN), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Facebook (FB) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) aren't only its top seven holdings but the valuations of all seven - either through purchase and/or thorough price appreciation - went up from the end of Q1/2017 to the end of Q2/2017.

Believe it or not but with more than $84B worth of US stock holdings, the SNB is the eighth-largest investor in the US market. Please tell me this isn't crazy... or super risky... or skewing the markets... or everything altogether...

What's happening (as a result of this "CBs spree rush" into the market) is that the CBs themselves have become those who don't let the markets operate effectively. Putting it differently, CBs' actions prevent/don't allow valuations to retreat.

That's very vivid when you look at the credit market...

...but that's also true when you look at the equity market.

That would have been great (for the SNB mainly) unless other things would have ruined this rosy picture:

1. During the first quarter of 2017 the SNB suffered a loss equal fo 6.7B Swiss Francs out of its US stock holdings due to the weakness of the US Dollar (UUP).

2. The Swiss Franc (FXF) lost a lot of value against other major currencies recently (past month). On one hand, this increases the total return of the SNB foreign-currency investments. (The SNB also holds ~20B EUR of European stocks.) But on the other hand, it damages the bulk of its local currency cash balance which is still the vast majority of the SNB total holdings.

Such extreme noises are neither warranted nor what the SNB meant to achieve in the first place. Some experts expect the SNB to pause or even back-off slightly from its foreign-asset purchasing policy.

By the way, the Bank of Japan effect is far greater than that of the SNB. Nonetheless, since the BoJ is operating domestically - the effects are related to Japanese assets/valuations and, therefore, less relevant for the theme of this article. Having said that, all major CBs are active in the US markets - some more, some less - and it becomes clearer that CBs are now not only flooding the economies with liquidity but they are also flooding the markets with buy orders.

We still have the "why?" question pending but the truth is that once we answered the "who?" question, the "why?" question becomes irrelevant. Because unlike you and me, CBs don't buy assets based on (reasonable) valuations, attractive risk/reward, (bright) forecasts or (positive) expectations. Instead, they look at what they hold (cash, lots of it), what is their main problem (cash, lots of it) and how can they solve it in the most immediate, allegedly best possible, way.

Sure they want to make money - and probably believe/hope they will - but the downside fear/risk profile for them is very different than it's for us: