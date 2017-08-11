Mallinkcrodt Confidence Is Starting To Crack

By Parke Shall

We have been warning for months that so much of Mallinckrodt's (MNK) stock price is based simply on confidence going forward, and that not enough of it is based on the company's actual cash generation prospects and its balance sheet. We believe that the company's last earnings report, released just days ago, has shown the market to have a lost of confidence in the name, as demonstrated by the stock moving to 52 week lows this week. The stock is down more than 53% in the last year.



With the headline breaking last week that the company had also been subpoenaed over the opioid crisis, and with President Trump recently declaring a national emergency regarding the opioid crisis, it is looking more and more like Acthar may be the only part of the business that MNK has to fall back on. The company's press release stated,

On Thursday, July 27, 2017, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) seeking information specific to its promotional practices for and sales of EXALGO® (hydromorphone HCl) extended-release tablets, CII, Roxicodone™ (oxycodone hydrochloride) tablets USP, CII, XARTEMIS® XR (oxycodone hydrochloride and acetaminophen) extended-release Tablets, CII and any other opioid products manufactured, marketed and sold by the company. The company will cooperate fully with the DOJ on this matter.

We think the recent implosion of Concordia (CXRX), which reported horrifying results this morning, is a great example of what happens when things go horribly wrong with overleveraged companies.



It was just a couple days ago that MNK reported its most recent results. Most major metrics across the board appeared to be in steep decline. Revenue, operating income, net income, and cash from operations were all down relatively significantly. Seeking Alpha had the details:

Revenues: $824.5M (-4.9%)

Operating Income: $112.1M (-36.0%)

Net Income: $70.6M (-60.0%)

EPS: $0.72 (-55.6%)

Non-GAAP EPS: $1.85 (-8.9%)

Quick Assets: $330.2M (-3.5%)

CF Ops: $222.5M (-67.4%)

It also appears the company's debt/EBITDA now sits at 4.4x vs 4.1x a year ago. Though adjusted EPS "exceeded expectations" yet again, it was the company's revenue line that was likely the most troubling for the market. This quarter's result shows a topping out of the company's top line, as you can see from the chart below.



There are several warning signs to look for in companies that may be regressing instead of progressing. One is earnings that aren't cash flash, the second is inventory building, and one of our favorites is a growing "adjusted" bottom line with a declining top line. You can see it in many retail names like GameStop (GME) and Macy's (M), where enough stock is being bought back to juice the bottom line for the time being but the true organic nature of the company is that revenues simply aren't growing anymore.



Regardless of what the company is "earning" this year on an adjusted basis, the stock market is a forward-looking game and at the genesis of any true growth story is always the company's top line needing to move higher, whether it is from organic product sales, acquisitions, or other means. Only then can a company try to find synergies or cut expenses necessary in order to increase its operating margin and post a better bottom line, which should in turn drive the stock. It doesn't look like this is going to be in the cards for MNK going forward.



More importantly, however, is that with a story like MNK, where the balance sheet is wrung dry and the cash generation comes from one relatively concentrated source, confidence then becomes a large part of pricing the equity. While you could muster through the exercise of trying to discount the company's future cash flows from Acthar and then try to apply them to a balance sheet with nearly $5 billion in debt, you're not going to come to any profound conclusion that the equity is priced for any type of meaningful upside from here. Rather, the puffiness of the equity price comes from varying degrees of confidence - confidence in management's ability to turn around the business and confidence in the company's ability to maintain its cash flow stream going forward.



It was just days ago that we wrote an article reminding investors that MNK does not have a diversified product portfolio when it comes to generating cash. Taking one look at the comments from this article you can see that we were verbally assaulted for our analysis. Just days later, the common equity would go on to make 52 week lows.



Concordia was another story that we warned against over and over again. It was an overleveraged drug company that had overextended itself through acquisitions and got into a trap and could not dig it self out of its hole of debt. We wrote a series of articles, which you can view here, stating that the company would be in trouble over the course of the long term because of its debt load. Now, it looks as though that reality has happened, especially given the company's horrifying quarterly report that it posted this morning.

But above all, the loss of confidence from MNK, as displayed in the company's stock price finally cracking under the $40 level for the first time, could represent not only a psychological breakdown but also a technical breakdown for the company's stock. When a balance sheet is as leveraged as MNK's is and the cash flow stream has been called into question not only because of its efficacy, but also because of potential competition entering the market in late 2017/early 2018, most of the value of the company's equity becomes a psychological game.

It is these types of scenarios that allow a company like Valeant to go from $230 a share to $20 a share in six months, or Concordia to drop 90% over the same time period.



The catastrophic loss of confidence has happened with Valeant, it has happened with Concordia, and we believe it will happen with Mallinckrodt next.

