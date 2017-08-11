Bank Of America: Closing In On JPMorgan Chase

In this article, we'll delve into how the two banks earn their income and how Bank of America is positioning itself for a stellar run.

However, Bank of America has begun to close the income gap that has existed between the two arch rival banks.

JPMorgan Chase has been a consistent performer over the past year and as a result the stock is up over 50% since July 2016.

Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) stock price is up over 80% since July 1st last year and much of this gain has been based on the expectation of improved earnings. JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) is up over 50% in the same period, but for a different reason, because the bank under Jamie Dimon is a consistent producer of solid earnings results.

BAC data by YCharts

In this continuing series of articles on SeekingAlpha.com, we've been comparing banks and breaking down the numbers to help investors make more informed decisions when initiating a position in a bank stock.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) has been in turnaround mode and putting up impressive numbers in the process. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) on the other hand remains the gold standard in banking and has consistently outperformed BofA and many other banks.

Over the past year, however, BofA has begun to close some of the gaps that have existed between the two banks putting the bank in a position for success.

If you're looking to invest in JPMorgan or Bank of America, it's important to know how the two banks earn their income.

How do JPMorgan and Bank of America earn their income?

Banks get their income from multiple sources such as interest payments on loans, fees from accounts and services, and interest paid on investments to name just a few.

Bank income is broken up primarily into two places on the income statement; net interest income and non interest income.

In looking at the income statement below for JPM and BofA, we see that in the lite green, JPMorgan earned $12.43B in non interest income while BofA earned $11.46B . Non interest income includes fee income from checking accounts, credit cards, consumer banking, loan, and mortgage fees. In other words, JPM earned $1B more in fee income than BofA in Q2 on an annualized basis.

while . Non interest income includes fee income from checking accounts, credit cards, consumer banking, loan, and mortgage fees. In other words, JPM earned $1B more in fee income than BofA in Q2 on an annualized basis. We see net interest income highlighted in lite blue. JPMorgan earned $12.2B in net interest income or NII for short, while BofA earned $11.12B in NII.

highlighted in lite blue. in net interest income or NII for short, while in NII. For review, a bank takes in deposits and makes loans and invests in securities with those deposits. Net interest income is the profit from that process.

What do the numbers tell us?

If you're investing in a bank and want to know how much the bank earns, simply add non interest income and net interest income and you'll get a rough estimate of the total income for the company.

For Bank of America, we see a total of roughly $22B in income for Q2 that's pretty evenly split between both non interest income ($11.46B) and net interest income ($11.12B). I believe these figures are important because they tell us that BofA's income stream is pretty evenly split between loans and investments (NYSEMKT:NII) and fee income generated from accounts and services.

JPMorgan also has an evenly split income stream where the bank earned roughly $24B in income for Q2 that was split between non interest income of $12.43B and net interest income $12.20B.

The two takeaways from the income statement for me after analyzing them was that both banks have a balanced approach to earning income despite the focus in the media on loans for Bank of America and investments for JPMorgan. Of course loans and investments are important for both banks, but fee income is often overlooked. Given the low yield environment of Q2, fee income saved the quarter for both banks.

The other takeaway is that BofA's income figures are not that far off from JPMorgan's.

How Bank of America is closing the gap:

In the graph below I put together the quarterly net interest income numbers for each bank since the end of Q2 last year.

Over the past year, JPMorgan has consistently outperformed Bank of America in quarterly net interest income.

However, we can see that NII has been fairly close for JPM and BofA in the last few quarters. For example, in Q2 of this year, we see the $11.12B in NII versus JPM's $12.20B.

The graph below also shows the consistency of income for JPMorgan and why the bank is a leader in the industry.

Data from Ycharts. Graph by chrisbmurphy.com

The percentage change in net interest income from quarter to quarter:

If we really want to see how BofA has improved over the past year, we need to look at the percentage growth in net interest income.

We can see from the graph that BofA (in blue) had two quarters where NII growth rates were much larger than JPMorgan's (Q3 2016 and Q1 2017).

If we look back to Q3 2016, BofA grew NII by 11% versus Q2 2016 while JPM only saw a 2.29% change in NII for the same period.

The most compelling number is the percentage change on the far right of the graph. BofA grew NII almost 19% in Q2 of this year versus the end of Q2 last year while JPM's growth rate was a solid 7.58%.

Data from Ycharts. Graph by chrisbmurphy.com

I believe these growth rates have helped BofA close gap in net interest income to within $1B in the last quarter. Given that BofA has emerged from the depths of the financial crisis, to be this close in income to JPM is impressive.

Don't get me wrong, BofA still has more work to do, such as loan and deposit growth, and JPM has a higher amount of total assets than BofA. However, JPMorgan didn't endure as many losses as BofA as a result of the Great Recession.

Takeaways:

In looking at the non interest income and net interest income for Bank of America and JPMorgan, we can see that both banks have a balanced approach to earning income.

We can also see that Bank of America's non interest income is within striking distance of JPM's, particularly given BofA's large consumer banking division.

We can also see that BofA is closing the gap in net interest income and if Moynihan & company can put up a growth rate anywhere near the rate from Q1 of this year (+9.5% q/q), for Q3 or Q4, Bank of America's stock is poised to outperform.

and if Moynihan & company can put up a growth rate anywhere near the rate from Q1 of this year (+9.5% q/q), for Q3 or Q4, With this analysis, we have to factor in the need for solid economic growth, perhaps near 2.8% to 3.0% GDP, and higher Treasury yields to help push bank stock prices to the next level.

Of course, there are many other factors to consider before buying a bank stock than the items on the income statement outlined in this article. Stay tuned for more articles since I'll also be breaking down the balance sheets of our two banks to compare their loans, deposits, assets, and liabilities. Scroll down to become a follower or leave any comments if you agree, disagree or if you'd like to discuss further.

I hope this article helps investors get a better understanding of what drives the earnings for JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America before initiating a position in one of the stocks.

Good luck out there.

