Wendy's: Fresh Beef And Fresh Returns

Wendy's (NYSE:WEN) reported Q2 earnings before the opening bell on Aug. 9, 2017. The company beat Wall Street expectations handily. Wendy's reported Q2 EPS $0.15 vs. $0.13 (est.) as well as sales of $320.34M vs. $301.75M (est.). The company also reaffirmed FY 2017 guidance. On the surface, this looks great. But let's dive deeper to see what's moving the company's financials.

Financial Highlights:

Company Restaurant Margin: The reduction of (230) bps can be attributed to higher labor and commodity cost. This was driven by higher minimum wage growth in the united states as well as the company's investment in higher chicken quality.

G&A Expense: The reduction of 16.1% can be attributed to savings from the system optimization initiative - a transition to predominately franchisee-operated restaurants and strategic cost-cutting initiative.

Adjusted EBITDA & Adjusted EBITDA Margin: The 13.3% and +940 bps increases can be attributed to the successful implementation of the system optimization initiative along with the higher franchise fees driven by the buy and flip activity within the quarter.

Adjusted EPS & YTD Free Cash Flow: The 50.0% and 137.2% increase truly exemplify the quality of Wendy's earnings and operations. The company has a reduced amount of capex and increased cash flow from operations.

Technology:

Kiosk: The savings that can be attributed to the kiosk will eventually offset the rise in wages. However, with only 300 restaurants set to be installed by the end of 2017 the company still lags behind in comparison to their rival McDonald's (MCD). On June 22, 2017, McDonald's announced that it would upgrade 2,500 restaurants with ordering kiosk.

Mobile Ordering: I'm pleased with the company's goals on enabling 75% of North American restaurants with mobile ordering by the end of 2017. This will streamline the ordering process, decrease wait times, and increase the customer's experience.

Delivery: The company has been testing delivery in two markets. They stated on the earnings call that the results were encouraging but it is too early to tell if they intend to actually bring this to scale. This could be a potential growth driver in years to come, though.

Returning capital to shareholders:

Share Repurchases: The company repurchased 2.3 million shares in Q2. Approximately $98 million remains against the $150 million share repurchase authorization. Over the past five years, the company has bought back over 100,000,000 shares.

Weighted average shares outstanding 2012-12 2013-12 2014-12 2015-12 2016-12 TTM Basic 390 393 370 323 262 256 Diluted 392 399 376 329 267 262 EBITDA 240 328 413 474 441 434

Dividends: In addition to buying back stock the company has also continuously raised their dividend every year.

Dividends 2009-12 2010-12 2011-12 2012-12 2013-12 2014-12 2015-12 2016-12 TTM 0.06 0.07 0.08 0.1 0.18 0.2 0.23 0.24 0.26

(Source: Morningstar - Wendy's Financial Statements)

Peer comparison:

Wendy's has drastically outperformed its peer over the past three years. Judging by the company's consistent execution there is no reason to believe that this trend will not continue.

(Source: TD)

Broader market comparison:

WEN data by YCharts

Fundamentals:

(Source: Morningstar - Wendy's Financial Statements)

Investment thesis:

Wendy's will continue to become leaner and meaner as they implement their system optimization initiative coupled with the 2020 growth plan goals. They will have fewer company-operated restaurants which will result in fewer sales from company-operated restaurants. However, this will be partly offset by higher franchise royalty revenue, franchise fees, and franchise rental income from franchisee-operated restaurants. This explains the drop in overall gross revenue and increase in net income. The revenue stream from franchisee-operated restaurants brings in higher margins, is more predictable, and shields the company from commodity/labor inflation.

Growth story still intact:

The company also reaffirmed that it expects to achieve the following goals by the end of 2020 in their last earnings report:

Global systemwide sales (in constant currency and excluding Venezuela) of ~$12 billion.

Global restaurant count of ~7,500. Current count is ~6,500

Global Image Activation of at least 70 percent.

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 38 to 40 percent.

Free cash flow of ~$275 million (capital expenditures of ~$65 million).

Key technical levels:

Over the past year Wendy's has been trading in a defined upward trend:

After reaching a 52-week high on May 25th the company has declined roughly 5%. The company recently tested the lower level of the upward trend and held support. After a robust earnings report today, I believe that the company will continue an upward trajectory toward the 52-week high established on May 25th. If the 16.66 level is surpassed than the next level to test would be the upper end of the upper trend (i.e., somewhere between $17.00 and $17.50 range).

Conclusion:

Wendy's has continuously outperformed its peers as well as the broader market indices over the past 3-5 years. The company has continuously executed on its strategic initiatives and there is no evidence that would lead me to believe that this will not continue in the future. From both a fundamental, technical, and valuation aspect I believe that the stock will continue rising and hit a price target of about $17.00-$17.50 within the next 12 months. This would factor in an additional ~15% upside from the current valuation. Moving forward the 2020 strategic goals set in place by management will lead to solid growth on the top and bottom line. In addition to this, share repurchases and dividend growth are more than likely to continue.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WEN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.