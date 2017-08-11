An Update On W.P. Carey

Acquisition volume continues to be quite low, as management has decided to refrain from acquiring commercial and industrial properties in this competitive market.

I last wrote about W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) back in mid-June. I've been a big fan of this high-yielding industrial and office REIT for some time. I recommended it once back in January at $56.50 and another time on April when shares were at $61. In the June article, I stopped recommending W.P. Carey as a buy because shares had climbed up above $67. At that time W.P. Carey was just too high to buy, but not yet high enough to sell.

That was two months ago, and W.P. Carey has since recently reported its second quarter earnings. This article takes a look at W.P. Carey's operational and financial results, as well as valuation.

Successful quarter

Overall I'd say W.P. Carey had a good second quarter, or at least not a quarter to be worried about at all. Revenue increased 2% year on year, with AFFO growing 11.3% to $1.38. This growth was due mostly to restructuring revenue, which I do not believe will be regular. Lower interest expenses and lower G&A expenses, the former a result of reshuffling of debt over the last twelve months. Occupancy remained very high, at 99.3% of square footage - indicative of the success of the company's strategy of acquiring factory, warehouse and office space "mission critical" to its respective tenants.

As far as acquisitions go, so far this year W.P. Carey has acquired $63.6 million worth, and has disposed of $73.0 million. Management has said that it is difficult to find properties to acquire in North America at the right risk profile and the right price (although the acquisition environment in western Europe has been somewhat better, according to management).

Courtesy of W.P. Carey Investor Relations

Nevertheless, W.P. Carey did make some small acquisitions this quarter, including of a Nord Anglia Education facility in the US, and of an industrial property in Australia. These are long-term leases with annual rent escalators that are hitched to the CPI index.These are both 'mission critical' facilities with long-term contracts with creditworthy tenants. Overall, I would say this was a fairly uneventful quarter, with no real surprises and few acquisitions - in other words, not a lot of drama.

As a high-yield stock, no news is usually good news. That goes for the stock as well.

Courtesy of Google Finance.

Since June, shares really haven't done too terribly much. There was a brief drop in share price, but now shares are back up and over $67. W.P. Carey's valuation just isn't too exciting. According to data from FAST Graphs, shares have averaged a valuation of 10.5 times FFO, and currently shares are at 14.4 times trailing FFO, a premium of 37%.

Do I believe W.P. Carey is therefore 'overvalued?' Absolutely not. Fourteen-and-a-half times FFO is not an unreasonable valuation for a solid company such as this one. However, shares of W.P. Carey are no longer the steal they were late last year or in 2015, so I do not recommend buying shares here. I think the downside risk is now roughly equal to upside risk here.

What you'll get with W.P. Carey is a very dependable company that yields almost 6%, and that dividend is backed by very long leasing contracts, oftentimes 20 years or more. For that reason, I am confident about W.P. Carey's dividend despite the dividend itself being 81% of trailing FFO. Debt is 6.4 times trailing EBITDA, which is high, but not unmanageable, especially since about 80% of the company's debt matures after 2022.

Every high-yield dividend stock is a calculated risk, where we have to weigh the pros and the cons. The pros of W.P. Carey include four decades of property management as a company, a proven business model of buying 'mission critical' real estate with long-term lease agreements. The risks include a dividend that occupies about four fifths of funds from operations and a high leverage ratio. On the whole, W.P. Carey is a reliable high yielder, but I do not recommend buying at this level. I believe that W.P. Carey is a buy at any point where the dividend yield exceeds 6.5%, all other things being the same.

In fact, I might even recommend selling if shares get high enough. If the yield were to drop to around 5.5%, I would strongly consider taking some chips off the table and looking for either a higher yield or a lower risk investment. Based on today's dividend that would be around $72 per share, and about 7% higher than where shares are right now.

