Due to its competitive edge, financial health, historical success, and growth opportunities in ETF markets and fintech, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is a fairly valued stock with great upside potential.

Business Description

Founded in 1988, with a current market cap of $69 billion, BlackRock is a U.S.-based asset management firm that offers investment management, risk management and advisory services to both retail and institutional investors. As the largest investment management firm in the world, BLK currently manages $5.7 trillion worth of assets worldwide. The firm has five main business divisions: equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternatives, and BlackRock Solutions which is a side division that focuses on risk management. The company's main competitors include Vanguard and State Street Corp. (NYSE: STT). As of Aug. 2, 2017, BLK traded at $425.6.

Business Quality

The most distinctive competitive advantages BLK has are its product innovation and risk management. The firm's risk management platform known as Aladdin is one of the most widely known and technologically advanced finance software in industry. It provides risk analytics, portfolio management, trading and operations tools on a single platform to help clients be more informed when making decisions and manage risks more effectively. Two other comparably sophisticated softwares are JP Morgan's Athena and Goldman Sachs' Securities Database. BLK emphasizes risk management as core part of its investment strategy whereas competitors prioritize returns. The large product portfolio provides diversification benefits and attracts consumers with vary investing preferences.

In terms of developing technologically advanced products, BLK has a competitive edge with its FutureAdvisor program, which is designed to capture the market represented by middle-class Americans that traditionally do not invest their assets. In comparison, Vanguard, with PersonalAdvisor, targets baby boomers instead of younger generations. Charles Schwab, with Schwab Intelligence Advisory, requires a $25k min that excludes a large percentage of the retail investor population. Thus, BLK is poised to capture a greater market share in the future in comparison to its competitors.

Industry Analysis

The asset management industry is characterized by high profitability and intense competition. Firms in the industry have opportunities through: emerging markets, potential clientele that has increasing awareness of investing, and loosening regulations as the global economy recovers from the financial crisis. On the downside, however, the industry bears weaknesses such as: sensitivity to regulation changes, high dependency on market valuation, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, and decreasing margins due to increasingly intensifying competition. For instance, the asset-weighted average net expense ratio of all U.S. funds in 2016 was 0.57%, down from 0.61% in 2015 and 0.65% in 2014. As the industry has been entering into the maturity phase, recent performance in growth has been sluggish with margins shrinking.

Management Quality

Under CEO Larry Fink's management, BLK has focused on acquisition growth and developing the iShares platform. Two of the most important M&A deals have been the purchase of Merrill Lynch Investment Managers (2006) and the acquisition of Barclays Global Investors (2009). These two M&A deals have allowed BLK to more than double its AUM, pushing the company to become the world's largest investment manager firm. Furthermore, since its acquisition in 2009, BLK has focused on the growth and expansion of the iShares ETF platform. The platform has retained a high annual growth rate of over 10% in the years 2012 to 2016, and represents nearly 40% of the AUM world-wide, with $1.1 trillion worth of AUM as of March 2016. iShares currently contributes to 35% of BLK's organic growth and allows the firm sustain its average annual growth rate of 3-4%.

Financial Quality

In terms of financial quality, BLK has remained profitable and highly flexible over the past five years. Net margins and operating margins values have surpassed industry averages and other global asset management firms such as State Street and Legg Mason (NYSE: LM) from 2012 to 2016 (Exhibit 1). In the same period, though ROA and ROE were below the industry average, BLK still outperformed one of its main competitors, STT, and appeared to be less volatile over the years compared to the industry. The firm has been able to sustain its strong profitability in an increasingly competitive industry by focusing more on its iShares and retail offerings.

Exhibit 1. Profitability: BLK vs. Industry and STT

Source: Factset

In terms of liquidity, BLK has remained highly flexible, with its debt-to-assets, debt-to-equity, and debt-to-capital ratios all below the industry average as well as that of its peers from 2012 to 2016, and its interest coverage ratio well-above both the industry average and its peers (Exhibit 2). The financial flexibility is mainly due to BLK's conservative attitude towards the use of debt, especially in M&A deals, as the firm generally prefers financing with stock shares over leverage.

Exhibit 2. Leverage: BLK vs. Industry

Source: Factset

Growth

In the past five years, the industry has been facing profit erosion mainly due to severe pricing wars and investors' change of interest to passive investments. In terms of sales and EPS growth, BLK has seen a downward trend since 2014, delivering -2.17% in both categories in 2016, a result mainly driven by investors' shift in preference from active equity investments to low-fee products that track the indexes as well as pricing competition in low-cost ETFs. As funds pour into ETFs, asset management firms aggressively competed for clients by lowering fees to near-zero levels. For instance, BLK's largest competitor, Vanguard, slashed its average expense ratio of ETFs to 0.14% in 2015, in comparison with the industry average 0.58% and BLK's average 0.32%.

The firm has also been witnessing a decrease in FCF growth, from 36.8% in 2013 to -26.7% in 2016. While investors' preference shift and pricing competition are key factors of this downward trend, frequent acquisitions also serve as an important factor. BLK has made numerous acquisitions in recent years to extend its product and service lines, embrace the ever-changing investing landscape, and lower operation costs. In 2015, the firm acquired FutureAdvisor to enter the robo-advice market in response to a more tech-based financial service industry trend; in 2017, BLK acquired Cachematrix, a leading provider of financial technology, to simplify cash management for banks and corporate clients.

Exhibit 3. BLK Sales Growth ($mlns): 2012-2018E

Source: Factset

Exhibit 4. BLK EPS Growth: 2012-2018E

Source: Factset

Exhibit 5. BLK FCF Growth ($mlns): 2012-2018E

Source: Factset

Projecting into future years, BLK's growth is expected to regain its strength in growth. BLK's sales growth is expected to increase to 5-6% in the next two years, EPS growth to be approximately 12-14%, and FCF growth to be approximately 5-6%. Such projections are based on growth drivers such as the continuing expansion of the ETF market, increasing dependency on high-tech analytic services, and a shift in focus to the retail segment. The market outlook on the ETF market is especially bright as investors shift their focus to passive investments such as ETFs and index funds.

Currently, ETFs account for merely 8% of the $26 trillion U.S. stock market and only 1% of the $49 trillion bond market, suggesting huge market growth potential. Because iShares is a major driver of BLK's organic growth, high growth in the ETF platform would also boost the firm's organic growth as a whole. Furthermore, as funds flow into low-cost ETFs, firms are inclined to rely more on data and analytic services to cut down operation costs to maintain profitability. This fast-growing business division is expected to support BLK's future growth with its high margins that are considerably higher than traditional asset management. BLK has also been focusing more on its retail segment with an emphasis on emerging markets, which generally generates higher fees, to maintain margins. As of Dec. 31, 2015, BLK's retail segment represented 12% of long-term AUM and 35% of long-term base fees.

BLK's gains through the aforementioned growth drivers may be impacted by macro factors such as the appreciation of the dollar, global expansion for ETFs, and technology innovations. An appreciating dollar may lead to a decrease in revenue from foreign regions. According to BLK's 2016 annual report, the firm has clients in over 130 countries, with 25% of the company's revenue denominated in foreign currencies, exposing BLK to foreign exchange risk. Furthermore, since ETFs have become a popular investment option worldwide, asset management firms have been branching out internationally, targeting not only a larger market but also higher fees firms can charge on products focused abroad; BLK's international network allows it to capture these growing ETF markets better than its competitors.

Lastly, BLK has remained a pioneer in terms of technology innovation over the years, with their operation becoming increasingly tech-based. For instance, Aladdin, BLK's risk management platform, offers clients a more comprehensive view of their position and risk exposures. The platform oversees as much as $17 billion worth of AUM world-wide and has experienced a revenue growth rate over 10% from 2012 to 2016 (Exhibit 6).

Exhibit 6. Aladdin Revenue Growth: 2012-2016

Source: BLK Annual Report

Momentum

BLK has exceeded the price performance of the industry in the past five years (Exhibit 7). For the past year, BLK has had two dips in late June and in October 2016, the former was caused by the shock from Brexit and the latter was caused by investors' fear toward uncertainties from the U.S. presidential election in 2016. However, in both cases, BLK re-bounced quickly and continued its overall upward trend. In 2017, the company's stock price fluctuated around $380 for the first five months, a result driven by misses in revenue expectations. It has since been trending upwards, as JP Morgan added BLK to their focus list and iShares continue to attract large amount of fund flows, raising investors' confidence.

Exhibit 7. BLK Stock Price Performance vs Industry and peers

Source: Factset

In the past 12 quarters, BLK has exceeded earnings expectations 9 out of 12 times (Exhibit 8). BLK missed its earnings target in Q4 2015, Q1 2016, and Q2 2017. The first two misses were due to higher compensation expenses from headcount, acquisition costs, and lower fee revenue on investments due to volatility in the global market. BLK missed its earnings target in the latest quarter mostly due to the company's intense competition for the ETF market, which led to disappointments in revenue and EPS growth.

Exhibit 8. BLK Earnings Estimate vs. Actual Earnings

Source: Factset

The first half of 2017 was especially hard for BLK, with the analysts' consensus earnings estimations for the next five quarters revised downwards (Exhibit 9). This was driven by market headwinds such as tightening margins and competition for ETF market share with competitors. In regard of the recent target misses, BLK has stated that the declination in EPS is an industry trend due to the growing popularity of low-cost passive investments and the escalating fee war.

That said, technology and risk management, divisions that help reign in operation costs and provide high profit margins, rose 12% compared to the last quarter. These divisions as well as the ETF market has great growth potential and is expected to become an important source of BLK's future growth. BLK's long-term growth potential, combined with the firm's ability to control its costs and its strength in expanding Aladdin, iShares, and its retail business, have since regained analysts' confidence in BLK's earnings prospect, with the average EPS estimation for future quarters revised upwards.

Exhibit 9. BLK EPS Consensus Trend: 2017 Q3 to 2018 Q3

Source: Factset

DCF Valuation

Through DCF valuation, BLK's intrinsic value can be estimated by projecting its future 10-year growth and cash flows. As shown in Exhibit 10, sales growth is expected to rise to 6% in 2017, a result driven by the recovery of investors' confidence, which dropped in 2016 due to headwinds such as record low interest rates in Japan and the Eurozone and political uncertainties like Brexit and the U.S. Presidential election. Projecting into the future, sales growth is expected to rebound to 4.5-6% and then gradually decrease to a sustainable growth rate of 2% by the end of 2026 as the market matures. Pricing wars in BLK's main segment, the low-cost ETF segment, is expected to continue.

However, the lowered revenues from the pricing wars is expected to be offset by the ETF market's rapid growth rate, BLK's ability to control its operational costs, and the expansion in its financial technology and risk management business, which generates higher revenue due to higher fees. As a result, operating margins are projected to remain at 38%. For the WACC calculation, the inputs are: a tax rate of 27%, a cost of debt of 2%, and a cost of equity of 11.3%. With these inputs, BLK's intrinsic value is estimated to be $508, which provides a 19.1% upside potential.

Exhibit 10. DCF Model with Assumptions

Source: Bloomberg, Factset

Relative Valuation

Exhibit 11 shows BLK's relative value in comparison with other global asset management firms and industry average. As can be observed, BLK is currently trading at a premium on the basis of price-to-book ratio (2.11), forward P/E ratio (18), and forward PEG (1.3). BLK's price-to-book ratio is slightly higher than its industry average and well-above its peers, indicating that investors have higher confidence in BLK compared to its peers. The firm has a higher forward P/E ratio and forward PEG primarily because of its healthy operating margins due to decreasing operation costs, and high earnings expectations from new fund inflows in iShares and data analytic services. Though the ratios imply that BLK currently trades at its premium, when looking at historical data for the past three years, the firm is not overvalued; the forward PE ratio has ranged from 13.6 to 18.6, the PEG ratio has ranged from 0.94 to 2.12, and the price-to-book ratio has been 1.64-2.9. While the firm is not at its bargain price, the valuations does not seem overvalued either.

Exhibit 11. BLK Valuation Ratios vs Industry and peers

Source: Factset

To evaluate BLK's intrinsic value, 100% of DCF valuation is used to set up a target price of $508. In comparison to street estimations, this target price exceeds the average analyst estimation $466, but falls within the current estimation range from $440 to $551. Several discount factors include decline in investors' confidence level in 2017 due to EPS target misses and lower fee revenue resulting from pricing competition in low-cost ETFs.

However, as ETF markets continue to expand into potential markets (e.g., insurance industry, emerging markets, etc.), and as BLK expands its higher-fee-generating segments such as financial technology and risk management, the firm's stock price is expected to be driven up. Furthermore, BLK's potential risks include its high dependency on the U.S. market, adverse market movements that may lead to value-loss in AUMs, and losing ETF market share to the Vanguard group due to price war. Although BLK currently well-manages these risks, the firm should continue to priortize risk management.

Investment Summary

Upon reviewing BLK's business quality, performance in relation to the industry and competitors, potential avenues for growth through the ETF market and technological advancements, ability to exceed earnings expectations, and resiliency in the face of adversely-affecting events, the target price using DCF valuation prices BLK stock at $508, which provides a 19% upside. Thus, the given recommendation is to buy BLK stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.