Neos Therapeutics' (NEOS) CEO Vipin Garg on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Richard Eisenstadt

Thank you and good morning everyone. Welcome to our second quarter 2017 financial results conference call. This morning, we issued our financial results and corporate highlights press release which is available on our website at www.neostx.com. Today, I am joined by Vipin Garg, President and CEO; and Tom McDonnell, our Chief Commercial Officer.

I will now turn the call over to Vipin Garg, our CEO and President.

Vipin Garg

Thank you, Rich, and good morning everyone. In the last few months, we have hit several important milestones. We were very excited to report in mid-June that the FDA approved our second commercial product Cotempla XR-ODT. Cotempla XR-ODT is the first and only methylphenidate extended release orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or ADHD in patients 6 to 17 years old.

The following week we announced that we completed a public offering raising approximately $34.5 million before expenses and garnering sufficient cash which we believe will get us to cash flow positive based on our current business plans. And of course, our first FDA approved product Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients 6 years and older continue to have increased prescription growth.

As we prepare for the launch of Cotempla XR-ODT this fall, we expect to leverage our existing sales force and commercial infrastructure. At that time, we will be the only company to have both a branded methylphenidate and a branded amphetamine product available in an extended release orally disintegrating tablet dosage form.

Let me now turn to Adzenys XR-ODT. Adzenys XR-ODT has recently entered its second year on the market and continues to see prescription growth. In fact, XR-ODT is now the most prescribed alternative dosage form for ADHD patient switching on starting medication for the first time.

Let me walk you through some of the recent numbers reported by IMS. Since the launch in May 2016 through July 21, 2017, the cumulative total number of prescriptions filled for Adzenys were 114,112 including 41,954 for the three months ended June 30, 2017, an increase of 29.9% over the 32,296 for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

Our sales force of approximately 125 professionals continues to engage with physicians who are high volume prescribers of ADHD medications and the number of new prescribers continues to grow throughout the U.S. As reported by IMS, the cumulative total number of Adzenys prescribers, as of June 30, 2017 was 7,405; as of July 14th, that number had increased to 7,699.

Doctors are continuing to switch their patients over to Adzenys XR-ODT accounting for approximately 74% of all new Adzenys XR-ODT prescriptions. As reported by IMS and as of the week ended July 21, 2017, approximately 68% of these switches were from an amphetamine product such as Adderall and Vyvanse, and approximately 32% of the switches were from a methylphenidate product such as Concerta, Quillivant and Daytrana.

Adzenys XR-ODT has become the preferred alternative dosage treatment for ADHT and as of June 2017, 35% of patients who were newly prescribed an alternative dosage from product started on Adzenys XR-ODT. Because this new brand market share is a leading indicator of future script growth, we believe this trend goes well for a script growth during the back-to-school and end of the year season.

As of week ended July 21, 2017 as reported by IMS, 59% of new Adzenys XR-ODT were for pediatric patients and 41% for adult patients indicating a broad appeal of Adzenys XR-ODT in all patient types. I also want to briefly touch on NT-0201, our once a day amphetamine XR oral suspension product which is currently under review by the FDA and has a PDUFA goal date of September 15th. If approved, we anticipate launching this product in January 2018.

In July, the FDA conducted a general cGMP and a pre-approval inspection for NT-0201. At the conclusion of the inspection, the FDA investigators indicated that they would provide an approval recommendation for NT-0201 from a manufacturing inspection prospective.

Additionally, we received a from FDA 483 with one observation related to product compliant records failing to document the reason and responsible individual making the decision not to conduct a product complaint investigation. Complaints are handled at our third-party service provider. This matter does not impact our ability to manufacture or shift any of our marketed products.

I will now turn the call over to Rich to review our financials. Rich?

Richard Eisenstadt

Thank you, Vipin. At June 3, 2017, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments combined amounted $78.6 million. Total net product revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2017 were $4.9 million compared to $1.5 million for the same period in 2016. Adzenys XR-ODT net revenues were $4.2 million for the quarter inclusive of gross to net discount of approximately 66%. Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2017 was $2.3 million compared to a net loss of $900,000 for the same period in 2016.

R&D expenses were $3.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017 and were unchanged from the same period of 2016. General and administrative expenses were $3.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017 compared to $3.2 million for the same period in 2016. For the three months ended June 30, 2017, selling and marketing expenses were $11.7 million compared to $16.2 million for the same period in 2016. The decreased expense was due to a decrease in advertising agency fees and other costs due to expenses in 2016 and anticipation of and for the launch of Adzenys XR-ODT.

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2017 was $18.7 million or $0.83 per share compared to $26.5 million or a $1.65 per share for the same period in 2016.

I would now like to open up the call for your questions. Operator?

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, [indiscernible] for Jason. Thanks for taking the question. Could you restate the reason for the 483 formatting, quite catch that and possibly go in a little more detail on why it doesn't impact the ability to manufacture ship product?

Vipin Garg

Yes, so just to back up, we had a FDA inspection that was placed a full cGMP inspection as well as a pre-approval inspection for NT-0201. The 483 that we got really relates to our third-party service provider that manages our product complaints. And it's really a procedural issue at the third-party service provider that we are in the process of fixing this. It has to with the characterization of these complaints whether they're product related or not.

And the decision, how the decision is made to basically decide whether its product related or not and how much involvements does the Neos personnel have in that process. The FDA felt that we should be informed of each and every complaint as opposed to the medical professionals at the third-party service provider determining on their own whether it is a product related issue or not.

So that it's a very simple fix. There was really no observations that our manufacturing facility, which is where the bulk of the inspection was, so our cGMP compliance in fact the FDA was very complimentary of that and we're in the process of fixing that procedural -- that procedure and the characterization of these product complains that we -- that the third-party provider receives from the field.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that’s helpful. Thank you. And then, are you guys seeing any changes to the mix of patients being switched what drugs they're coming over from for Adzenys?

Vipin Garg

Actually that continues to be pretty consistent, off course, majority of the switches about 68% are coming from another amphetamine product, but about 32% are coming from the methylphenidate product. So that mix continues to be very encouraging that we’re patients not only from an amphetamine but also from methylphenidate product. Within the amphetamine category, the mix is pretty similar to what we’ve seen now for last six months or so.

The biggest product that we're switching from is Vyvanse that about 27% of the switches are coming from Vyvanse, Adzenys XR about 17% and even amphetamine immediate release, Adzenys is about 18% to 19%. So those are three amphetamine product that we're getting the switches from, and then within the methylphenidate basically every single product from Quillivant to Concerta to Daytrana and so on.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay great and then last question. Does the statement about cash flow breakeven at two method sales force they just same or you're going to can plan an increase in there?

Vipin Garg

You know actually the sales force we’ve set along that the 125 reps that we have are adequate and really -- for both products, we will be able to leverage that sales force. The call points are very similar between methylphenidate users and amphetamine users. So, we really don’t expect to increase any sales force expense in the near-term. We'll continue to monitor that. But for the moment, we believe we have full coverage in terms of both of our products were from a sales force prospective.

Tyler Van Buren

I guess the initial launch of Adzenys clearly much of the focus was on pediatric patients and overtime you've seen a significant segment of adults taking the medication and that number continues to grip upward 41% as of today. So just curious to hear from you all, if that effects or changes our commercial strategy so that you could capitalize on that segment, such if I'm correct, if I believe I'm correct that segment is growing even quicker then pediatric. So curious if you could give thought there?

Vipin Garg

Thanks Tyler, Tom do you want to take that question?

Tom McDonnell

Yes, certainly. Good morning, Tyler. Thanks for the question. Certainly, our strategy at launch of the Adzenys was focused on pediatric patients. In addition to our targeting was very much focused on physicians that prescribed long acting amphetamine and not very much focused on specialty. So what we see from a lot of large ADHT physicians just as they have they extend the age range as far as their practices. So, that's why we feel like we’re able to sufficiently capture a lot of the adult market.

One thing that that is interesting is over this quarter and in July, we did refocus our sales force a little bit more on the adult market as the pediatric market was declining due to summer months. And we do see some encouraging signs. So definitely one of the things that we will look at in the future is how do we access more of that adult market, but right now, we feel like that we're sufficiently out there capturing the entire markets.

Tyler Van Buren

Great, that’s helpful. And just a follow-up. I guess where you guys seeing anything in Q3 so far with respect to potential competition or additional promotion. And when should we kind of expect things to start picking up for the back-to-school season? And what preparations are you making there?

Vipin Garg

Sure. So, we've actually started to see back-to-school kick in over the past week or so. We actually had our sales force out at a off-company meeting, few weeks ago planned out or strategy and tactics very much focused on those physicians that they're seeing a large amount of pediatric patients come back in. So, we're ready to go, we're executing in the field. And we expect to have a real nice back-to-school season.

Vipin Garg

Well, I'd like to thank you everyone for joining us today. We look forward to keeping you updated on our continued progress throughout the year. Next month, we will be presenting at the Wells Fargo and Mizuho Biotechnology Conferences in Boston and at the Cantor Fitzgerald Conference in New York City. We hope to see many of you there. Thank you.

