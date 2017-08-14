Management Unreliability Has Soured The GEA Group Story, But Value Remains

Dairy processing will probably need another year to work itself out, but the trends in dairy farming, food, beverage, pharmaceuticals, and industrials are much more encouraging.

Eighteen months or so ago, I thought GEA Group (OTCPK:GEAGY) (G1AG.DE) looked fully valued despite the long-term attractiveness of a leading company in the food/beverage automation and equipment market. Since then, confidence in management has soured due to an extended period of underperformance and questionable moves like a substantial guidance reduction only a couple of weeks after the 2016 Capital Markets Day.

GEA Group's dairy processing end-market, which is responsible for around 20% of sales, is likely to struggle for another year or so, but farming, food/beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals, and industrial markets (including oil/gas) are looking better. What's more, an activist investor is now involved in the shares, which may put a little more pressure on management to up its game.

I do have some worries about recent cost overruns on new projects and self-inflicted inefficiencies, but I believe the food and beverage markets are attractive long term and I believe GEA Group can get back to double-digit returns on capital. Even with lower assumptions regarding revenue and margins (versus my last article) and a higher discount rate, these shares now look a little undervalued and worth a look from patient investors.

Investors should note that GEA Group's ADRs don't offer optimal liquidity, so those investors willing and able to trade on foreign exchanges may want to consider buying GEA Group shares on its home exchange.

Dairy Growth Has Curdled

Although the food and beverage industries remained healthy through the recent downturn, and GEA Group is among the top two or three companies in its businesses, that hasn't translated into consistent growth for the company. Due in part to weakness in the dairy farming and dairy processing businesses, revenue has contracted in nine of the last 10 quarters (on an organic basis), and the company has seen margin deleverage.

The dairy farming business has been hit hard by an extended period of weakness in dairy prices. Between late 2014 and late 2016, dairy prices were below the long-term average trend and in some periods were below the cost of feed inputs. Not surprisingly, that led farmers to cut back on their equipment investments, leading to double-digit declines in sales for GEA Group at the worst points, and a mid-single-digit decline over the last year or so.

While the dairy farming and dairy processing businesses aren't as integrated as you might think, dairy processing has also started to slow significantly, with sales down about 7% over the past year. Some of the trouble seems to be coming from the transition from a period of unprecedented growth – GEA Group's processing business doubled in size between 2009 and 2014, due in part to a large increase in dairy consumption in China (infant formula and other products), and that growth rate has slowed as producers digest those investments. New regulations in China on infant formula also shook up the market in 2016, leading to lower reinvestment levels.

Management's commentary suggests that major improvements before 2019 are not likely, though the long-term growth outlook for products like yogurts and infant nutrition are still quite healthy. Products like butter and cheese aren't likely to significantly accelerate from here, but there is still meaningful growth potential for whey-based protein additives for a variety of products (including supplements, beverages, cereals, and so on).

I do expect the dairy processing business to return to growth for GEA Group, and I think the company's product line-up is attractive on a long-term business. Not only does the company's equipment meet exacting standards for food safety, it is also more efficient in terms of inputs like power and water – a growing concern for operators in emerging markets. GEA Group basically has a duopoly with Alfa Laval in products like separators, and advanced separation technologies play an important role in creating various types of yogurts and meeting customer preferences for things like texture and mouth feel.

On the other hand, I wonder if GEA Group will consider selling the dairy farming equipment business into this next cyclical upturn. The business offered lower margins and returns back when the company still provided that information, and there's nothing to suggest the business has gotten meaningfully better since then.

What's more, while GEA Group is solidly placed in conventional milking equipment (alongside DeLaval), its presence in automated equipment is minimal and I believe this is where most of the long-term growth is likely to be. Selling into the up-cycle (perhaps to an emerging market company) would likely be a good move for the long-term.

Self-Inflicted Wounds Don't Help

Although GEA Group's beverage business is erratic, the company has a strong market presence in areas like brewing and instant coffee – around one-half of all beer and one-third of all instant coffee touches GEA Group equipment at some point, and consumption of beer and packaged beverages continues to grow worldwide.

The company likewise has a strong (and perhaps underrated) food processing business where it provides separators, slicers, valves, and similar products to a range of packaged food companies. To offer one example, GEA has about one-third share of the equipment used to manufacture chicken nuggets, and the company serves major emerging market food companies like Grupo Bimbo, BRF (NYSE:BRFS), Pioneer Foods, and Indofood.

What's more, the company has done a very good job of repurposing its basic technologies across a range of industries. The company doesn't sell the same separators, centrifuges, decanters, valves, and so on to beverage, dairy, food, pharmaceutical, and oil/gas companies, but the technological and engineering challenges are similar and the company is able to leverage its basic technology across a wide array of industries.

I expect that GEA Group will remain a primarily food/beverage-oriented company for the foreseeable future, but industries like pharmaceuticals, chemicals/specialty chemicals, and oil/gas offer good incremental growth opportunities. That should help offset some of the risk of more industrial-focused companies like SPX Flow (NASDAQ:FLOW) looking to make more of a mark in the food/beverage space.

Still, GEA Group has some self-inflicted issues it has to work through. The company has had to absorb some higher costs recently on new technology projects that didn't work as well as hoped (in one case, a new bottling technology platform showed excessive wear in real-world use and GEA had to spend to make it right with customers). The company has also seen ongoing inefficiencies from its new organizational structure (which was supposed to reduce costs), including higher temporary worker costs and wage inflation.

Arguably worse has been management's handling of these challenges. To offer one example, management hosted a Capital Markets Day in early October of 2016 and gave relatively neutral to upbeat commentary about the business; just two weeks later, the company announced a meaningfully weaker than expected third quarter. Throughout this process, management has not done a good job of communicating the end-market challenges, the company's planned response(s) to these challenges, and how it would better manage its cost structure. With that, a lot of investor confidence has drained out of the story.

The Opportunity

GEA Group has to show that it can move past (and learn from) these recent problems with new product/technology releases – if management cannot maintain its reputation as a top-level supplier of equipment that reduces costs and improves efficiency, they will see rivals like Alfa Laval and SPX Flow gain share. Management likewise has to show that it can drive better margins and that targeted reductions in production and procurement costs will do more than just offset unexpectedly high labor costs.

Management's expectation of 4% to 6% organic revenue growth over the next few years seems reasonable in the context of a recovery in dairy farming equipment spending, ongoing adoption of automation in food/beverage manufacturing (as well as overall growth in packaged food and beverage demand, led by emerging markets), and growth through cross-selling GEA's technologies in related markets like pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and oil/gas. Longer term, it think GEA can grow revenue at a rate around 4%.

I do believe that margins can and will improve from here. The involvement of a new activist investor (Belgium's Groupe Bruxelles Lambert) should help focus management's attention on operational improvements, and the company seems to be moving beyond its elevated labor cost issues. As new project costs abate and volumes recover (leading the company back to organic revenue growth), more operating leverage should be visible, allowing the company to get back into the high single-digits for FCF margin.

The Bottom Line

I've increased my discount rate by a half-point to account for the unexpected revenue volatility and management's unimpressive responses to some of the challenges it has seen. Even with more modest growth assumptions, though, the decline in valuation has pushed the shares back into what looks like a buyable zone. With just modest end-market growth, GEA Group shares should be able to produce a high single-digit to low double-digit total annual return from here.

I am a fan of buying good companies when they're down. Although there have been some missteps here, GEA Group still has very strong share in its core markets in dairy processing equipment and equipment used to produce food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals. I don't believe that market share, nor the double-digit ROICs were a product of luck or accident, so I believe this is an interesting name to consider as a turnaround at today's price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRFS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.