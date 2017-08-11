Kraft Heinz: A Model Of Consistency With Another Dividend Increase

The stock is a good option for investors interested in an above-average dividend yield, and regular dividend increases.

When investors think of Kraft Heinz (KHC), one word should come to mind: consistency. Kraft Heinz is one of the most consistent dividend stocks investors can buy.

Kraft-Heinz traces its roots all the way back to 1903. In the 114 years since, it has built a huge portfolio of household brands.

It is a huge company, and operates in a very stable industry. It has dozens of well-known brands, which enjoy steady demand each year.

Its consistency allows the company to raise its dividend regularly. On August 3rd, Kraft Heinz increased its dividend by 4%. It offers a 2.9% yield.

If the share price dips to $83.33, Kraft Heinz will yield 3%. At that point, it would qualify as a true blue chip, which we define as companies with 100+ year operating histories, with 3% dividend yields. You can see the full list of blue chip stocks here.

This article will discuss Kraft Heinz’s business model, and why it is a worthwhile stock for dividend growth investors.

Business Overview

Kraft Heinz is the result of the $45 billion merger of H.J. Heinz and Kraft Foods in 2015. The huge deal created the fifth-largest food company in the world. The combined company has more than 200 brands, which it sells in over 200 countries worldwide.

Some of Kraft Heinz’s brands have been manufactured for more than 100 years.

Kraft Heinz has a select group of eight core brands, which each generate at least $1 billion in annual sales. The 8 core brands are listed below:

2016 was a difficult year for Kraft Heinz. Net sales declined by 3.5% for the year. The decline was due to unfavorable currency exchange. The strong U.S. dollar is a drag on multinational companies like Kraft Heinz. Excluding currency, organic sales increased 0.3% last year.

However, Kraft Heinz’s performance has declined to start 2017. Total sales declined by 2.4% through the first two quarters, compared with the same period last year. Currency was a factor again, but even when excluding foreign exchange, the year is off to a poor start. Currency-neutral revenue declined by 1.8% over the first two quarters.

Earnings continue to grow, since the biggest benefit of the merger is cost savings. Sales are declining in the U.S., but margin gains are helping to offset this.

Integration-related cuts in North America yielded $180 million savings last quarter. As a result, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 0.9% in the U.S. over the first half of the year, even though sales fell.

Kraft and Heinz had very similar business models. After the merger, the combined company will realize significant gains through eliminating duplicated roles across the business.

Continued margin expansion will fuel earnings growth going forward.

Growth Prospects

Kraft Heinz is struggling with soft sales results to start the year. Organic revenue fell in three out of four geographic segments over the first half of the year, led by an 8.3% drop in Canada.

But Kraft is still growing earnings thanks to two specific growth catalysts. First, is cost cuts.

Earnings Catalyst #1: Expense Reductions

Cost cuts were once again a big boost for Kraft-Heinz over the first half. Selling, general, and administrative costs were cut by 14% in the first half of 2017.

Cost savings related to the integration of the two companies totaled $1.45 billion at the end of the second quarter.

This is why Kraft Heinz generated 15% growth in adjusted earnings per share over the first half of 2017.

Earnings Catalyst #2: International Growth

International growth is Kraft Heinz’s second future catalyst, specifically from the emerging markets.

Source: Q2 Earnings Presentation, page 9

Kraft Heinz’s “Rest of World” segment includes Latin America, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. Currency-neutral revenue rose 5.4% in the Rest of World markets over the first two quarters. This growth was due to 1.1% volume/mix gains, and 4.3% from price increases. Specifically, Kraft Heinz racked up double-digit growth in China, Brazil, and the Middle East.

The emerging markets, particularly China, India, and in Latin America, should be a continued growth catalyst for Kraft Heinz. Many under-developed regions where it operates have high economic growth and expanding middle classes.

Continued earnings growth should allow the company to increase its dividend in the years ahead.

Dividend Analysis

Kraft Heinz is not the cheapest stock in terms of valuation. In 2016, the company had adjusted earnings per-share of $3.33.

Based on 2016 results, Kraft Heinz has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26. This is slightly above the S&P 500 Index average, which is 24. As a result, the stock seems to be fairly valued for today's generally overvalued market.

Although Kraft Heinz shares may not be deeply undervalued right now, it still has appeal as a dividend stock.

Kraft Heinz recently increased its quarterly dividend by 4.2%, to $0.625 per share. The new annualized dividend rate of $2.50 per share represents a 2.9% dividend yield.

The dividend appears to be highly secure. Kraft Heinz generated adjusted earnings per share of $1.82 over the first two quarters of the year. The company paid $1.20 per share in dividends over the first half of the year.

The payout ratio was 66% over the first two quarters. A payout ratio of roughly two-thirds of earnings is fairly typical in the consumer products industry. This should give Kraft Heinz room for modest dividend raises each year.

Kraft Heinz is a slow-and-steady dividend growth stock. Its rate of dividend increases has stood at 4% in each of the past two years.

Going forward, investors can reasonably expect mid-single digit dividend growth in most years, with the potential for high single-digit dividend growth, in years of particularly strong earnings growth.

Final Thoughts

Kraft Heinz is a stable company, with a highly profitable business model and a solid dividend. It is nearly a 3% yielder, with the likelihood of dividend increases each year.

Kraft Heinz might not be a growth stock, but it has a lot to offer dividend investors. It has many strong brands which provide a high floor underneath the company’s earnings power.

For investors looking for an above-average dividend yield and dividend growth ahead of inflation, Kraft Heinz is worth considering.

