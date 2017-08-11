Citi's New Business Plan: More Of The Same

Citi (NYSE:C) presented its 2018 – 2020 business plan during the Investor Day carried out in July 25.

The future strategy of Citi draws on the key advantages that have made the US lender the most global bank in the word: an unparalleled global network of financial subsidiaries (present in 98 markets) and the largest global payments system in the world (present in 63 markets) combined with global industry leading franchises (first worldwide treasury and trade solutions franchise, second fixed income market franchise and first global credit card issuer).

We said in our first article on Citi:

Modern Citigroup’s core is its extraordinary global payment system (TTS): a unique, secure and efficient cash payments network spread across circa 100 countries around the world. The fact that City is present in so many countries makes it vulnerable to anything going seriously wrong in almost any geographic area. Citi is particularly vulnerable to emerging markets. In the current context of the emerging markets crisis Citi is likely to increase its stock price less than other US banks with no retail exposure outside the United States.

The business plan 2018 – 2020 does not change any of the key structural drivers of the American lender: the edge of Citi – its global reach in terms of treasury and corporate services – is its curse as well: the exposure to all major macroeconomic negative events taking place around the world.

The 2018 – 2020 business plan

In broad terms, the business plan’s aim is to streamline the business structure of Citi, make it more efficient and increase return on equity.

The Global Consumer Banking Group will 1) focus its efforts on 19 key markets and major urban locations 2) rationalize its technological platform in the US and its card products global offering 3) invest in state of the art digital capabilities, enhancing risk analytics and using big data technology and 4) develop its franchises in the United States, Mexico and Asia further.

This should lead to a significant improvement in metrics by 2020 and a structural long term ROTE of around 20%.

The Institutional Markets Group will leverage its advantages - the largest proprietary network in the world, trading floors covering 77 markets, leading global FICC player and the best clearing and custody network in the world – to increase market share and expand its key investment banking franchises. The outcome of this should be to increase ROTE from current 13.1% till over 14% structurally on the long term.

The joint goal of both Institutional and Global Consumer business plans is to maximize synergies between them and with the cash management network though the implementation of 1) a common business process 2) a common network and 3) a common data management system.

This new integrated vision should be wrapped by a strong risk management culture across its different components.

The whole business development strategy should have as a final result the increase of Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA).

A more detailed set of targets for 2020 is set in the main presentation of the Investor Day.

Revenues should grow 3% CAGR to 2020, with net income increasing between 5% – 10% and Earnings per share increasing of between 15% and 20%.

Cost income ratio should reach 50% and Return on Assets should be between 90bps – 110bps, and ROTE (Return on Tangible Equity) around 11% by 2020.

Structurally in the long term, ROTE should be around 14%, which means around 12% Return on Total Equity.

Can they do it?

Excluding disruptive macroeconomic events, the plan seems to be feasible.

According to the plan, top line revenues will be fuelled by 4% CAGR growth in the Global Consumer Banking Division and 9% in the Institutional Clients Division.

This, combined with a 3% reduction in expenses and around a 1.0% NCL rate should generate the 5% - 10% earnings per share growth necessary to reach those return on equity goals stated in the business plan, a 13.0% CET1 Ratio and a 86% pay out ratio in 2020.

But “excluding disruptive macroeconomic events” means excluding a lot in the case of Citi. Our thesis on the US lender, stated in several articles, is that structurally its Return on Equity (ROE) will always be inferior to competitors due to its global reach; Citi has a very compelling value proposal for multinationals operating across the world, but this business design exposes the bank to most of major negative political or macro economic events around the world. This situation structurally generates lower return on equity compared, for example, with competitors with operations exclusively in the United States such as Wells Fargo.

China and Citi’s stock price

As we have expressed several times – see articles “China, Hong Kong and stock prices: scope for a carry trade” and “Hang Seng, a resilient play in Hong Kong, for now” - we believe a major macroeconomic readjustment is brewing in China. That event would certainly have a negative impact on Citi’s stock price via lower earnings – or most likely heavy losses – from its subsidiaries in East Asia.

In terms of stock price, Citi has increased its valuation progressively over the last five years from minimums of $28.9 to current levels of $67.22. Nevertheless, at 0.87 times Price Book Value the US lender is still underperforming US competitors such as JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) - 1.4 times Price book value -, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) - 0.99 times - or Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) - 1.44 times Price Book value.

In terms of Price Earnings, Citi stock was quoted as of today at 12.99 times, compared with 13.48 times Price book value for JP Morgan and 12.9 times Price book value for Wells Fargo.

We have been talking for several months – See article “Citi pair trade has been extremely profitable and is still open” – about a pair trade selling upside volatility at Citi and buying upside volatility at BAC. Given the analysis above, we believe this sort of investment will continue being very profitable for the foreseeable future.