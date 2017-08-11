SEMAFO's (SEMFF) CEO Benoit Desormeaux on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SEMAFO Inc. (OTCPK:SEMFF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Robert Lavalliere - Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations

Benoit Desormeaux - President and Chief Executive Officer

Patrick Moryoussef - Vice President, Mining Operations

Analysts

Kerry Smith - Haywood Securities

Robert Lavalliere

Thank you, Sarah. Good morning, everyone.

Members of SEMAFO's senior management teams joining me for the call today are Benoit Desormeaux, President and CEO; Martin Milette, CFO; Michel Crevier, Vice President, Exploration and Mine Geology; Sylvain Duchesne, Vice President, Engineering and Construction; and Patrick Moryoussef, Vice President, Mining Operations.

I would like to remind listeners that some of the matters to be discussed during today's call may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to items such as our expectations regarding the market price of gold, time tables, mining operation expenses, capital expenditures guidance and resources and reserves estimates. Such statements are given as of the date of this conference call and involve risk and uncertainty. A number of factors and assumption were made in preparing such statements, and actual results could differ materially. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For additional information with respect to forward-looking statements, risk and assumption, please consult our 2016 annual MD&A and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authority and available on SEMAFO website at www.semafo.com. SEMAFO disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

I make this cautionary statement on behalf of all SEMAFO spokesperson who may address you during this conference call today. All amounts refer to US dollars, unless otherwise stated.

I make this cautionary statement on behalf of all SEMAFO spokesperson who may address you during this conference call today. All amounts refer to US dollars, unless otherwise stated.

With that said, I would like to turn the call to Benoit Desormeaux.

Benoit Desormeaux

Thank you, Robert. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to SEMAFO's Q2 2017 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call. Before discussing our key operational and financial points for the quarter, I'm pleased to confirm that the Q2 grade control results for Zone 9 are in line with our current mineral reserves and corroborate our statement that the geometry of the zone is simpler and more rectilinear than the upper portion.

To come to this conclusion, we drilled 200 holes, completed over 7,500 meters of RC drilling to a vertical depth of 30 meters, conducted drilling over a grid of 12.5 meters by 6.25 meters, drilled over 500 meters on strike of mineralization. That's covering what is to be mined from May through December 2017 on Zone 9. This resulted in 668,000 ton at 4.52 gram per ton for 97,000 ounces of gold compared to 2016 reserves of 633,000 tons at 4.82 gram per ton for 98,000 ounces of gold.

Moreover, we exited the complex upper portion of Zone 9. And ore mined in the months of May and June is in line with our new block model. Grade control by RC drilling is now a permanent feature of our mining operations.

On the operational front, as projected, the Mana Mine produced 48,000 ounces of gold and processed 675,000 ton of ore. In the quarter, grade averaged 2.31 gram per ton, in part due to a decision to take advantage of higher gold price and available milling capacity to process 194,000 ton of low-grade material not included in our reserves. Absent the impact of this decision, head grade would have reached 2.94 gram per ton in the quarter.

Moving on to our financial results; we generated revenues of $59 million in the quarter on the back of the sale of 47,000 ounces. Due to the grade and as expected, our all-in sustaining cost reached $1,074 per ounce. On a six month basis, this equates to an all-in sustaining cost of $976 per ounce. Given that we exited the complex portion of Zone 9 in May, we anticipate a better cost and operational performance in the second half of the year. This will position us to achieve our full year guidance of between 190,000 and 205,000 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of between $920 and $960 per ounce.

Operating cash flow reached $24 million this quarter, similar to the first quarter and, we expect, our cash flow generation during Q3 and Q4. In the quarter, we drew down the incremental $60 million on our credit facility with Macquarie, which increased our overall financial flexibility. At the end of the quarter, our credit facility stood at $120 million, and we held $283 million in cash and cash equivalents.

In the second quarter, we came to a mutual agreement with the government of Burkina Faso, our co-shareholder in the Mana Mine, that no dividend would be paid this year due to our capital commitments in country with regard to the construction of the Boungou Mine.

Speaking of Boungou, construction continues to track against our plan in terms of schedule and capital expenditures. At the end of June, overall construction had reached the 35% completion mark, and we are now guiding for first gold pour in the third quarter of 2018. To date, the water storage facility has been excavated and has accumulated about 250,000 cubic meters of water. Construction of the processing plant is progressing well.

Pre-stripping of the pit has commenced, with 2.1 million tons of rock already moved. And construction of the mining camp will be complete in September. Resettlement of the local inhabitants is anticipated in September. Installation of the vertimill, our first long-lead item, will begin in August. Activities on site have been steadily ramping up, with peak construction expected in the months of October and November. If you want to see some pictures of construction and videos: You can have all these on our website.

On the exploration front, the infill drill programs for the West and East Flank Sectors of the Boungou reserves pit for dominating Siou at depth were both completed in July. The objective of both programs are to convert inferred resources into the indicated category, in addition to completing prefeasibility studies in the first quarter of 2018. At Boungou, just under 50,000 meters of infill drilling were carried out to drill both flanks up to 40 meters by 40 meters spacing. Result continues to be in line with the 80-meter by 80-meter model.

In the border, a regional exploration program involving auger and RC drilling program, commenced on two permits close to the Boungou permit. In June, exploration RC drilling began testing auger drilling anomalies along the 045 Trend, with 1,500 meters completed to date.

Exploration at Mana in the second quarter targeted Siou at depth. To date, a total of 17,000 meters of infill drilling has been completed up to a 50-meter by 50-meter spacing. Some results on the second quarter program returned significant values such as 21.77 gram per ton over 4 meters, 3.9 gram per ton over 46 meters and 7.45 gram per ton over 12 meters.

In Cote d'Ivoire, exploration activity on the Korhogo Ouest permit included completing of a trenching program comprising of a total 11 trenches or 2,000 meters and over 2,200 samples. An RC drill program commenced in July to build on the encouraging trench results.

On the community relations side, in the second quarter, SEMAFO Foundation support the educational sector at Manaba [ph], installing latrines and hand-washing facilities in schools, electrifying high schools and donating bicycles to needy students. Revenue-generating projects such as the sesame project continued to attract producers' interest. During the 2016 and '17 years, farmers from 44 villages generated revenue of $430,000. The quantity of sesame produced increased to 736 ton from 708 ton in the year prior.

In the region close to the future Boungou Mine, the local communities were supported by SEMAFO's foundation inauguration of freshwater boreholes, literacy classes and donation of bicycles. In 2016 and '17, the foundation's first sesame project attracted 250 participants from like villages. In parallel, SEMAFO resurfaced 115 kilometers of public road. Dispense more than 1,000 hours of training to the local population, continues to upgrade the housing facilities of resettled communities, in addition to contributing to local security through renovation of a police station.

In conclusion, while this is not our best quarter, we're happy to highlight that results from the new block model for our Zone 9 test area are in line with our 2016 reserves, that we are now mining a less-complex portion of Zone 9 where the geometry is simpler and more rectilinear; that Q2 financial and operational results were very much aligned with our expectations, that we have a healthy balance sheet; and we are investing in construction at Boungou, which will bring robust team production, lower cash cut and lose cash flow cash flow as of next year.

I'm disappointed in the current share price, which I do not believe reflects the true value of the company, its quality assets, near-term growth platform and potential for cash flow generation. However, we are strongly focused on delivering our 2017 guidance and advancing construction at Boungou to unlock future shareholder value.

Operator, this concludes my formal remarks. I would now like to open up the line for a Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Kerry Smith from Haywood Securities. Please go ahead.

Kerry Smith

Thanks, [indiscernible]. Benoit or maybe Patrick, for the second half of 2017, what percent of your ounce production are you budgeting to come from Siou in total?

Benoit Desormeaux

For the second half of the year, probably 60%, close to 60%, 65% will come from Zone 9.

Kerry Smith

So 60% of the tons from Siou will come from Zone 9.

Benoit Desormeaux

No, 60% of ounces, I was saying. It's probably just a bit lower. Give me a minute. In terms of tons, it's 45% coming from Zone 9.

Kerry Smith

And that's - sorry, Ben. Is that total - is that 6% of the total ounces you're budgeting for the second half; or 60% of the ounces from Siou total, which is a different number?

Benoit Desormeaux

Ounces from the Zone 9 for the next two quarters is 65%.

Kerry Smith

Of the total budgeted production for the company?

Benoit Desormeaux

Ounces, yes. It is 45% of tons. So in fact, we're expecting to process 0.5 million ton from Zone 9.

Kerry Smith

Okay, okay. And is Zone 9 the only zone you're pulling tonnage from Siou currently then?

Benoit Desormeaux

Currently, almost, yes, but in the next six months, 0.5 million will come from the Zone 9. And about 250,000, 275,000 will come from Siou, in the north, where we're mining the Siou vein.

Kerry Smith

Okay, okay, great. And are you now - I know you talked - well, I talked to Patrick about you were thinking you would be able to mine the ore in higher benches than what you've previously done, which was 2.5 meter lifts. Are you now mining the benches in higher lifts all the time? Or what are you doing there?

Patrick Moryoussef

Kerry, it's Patrick speaking. Exactly, we've implemented a lot of different changes with the methodology of going towards an RC, a grade control technique at Siou and at the Wona operation as well. And we are now mining at 3.3-meter lifts. So we're gaining more productivity. And we are able to evaluate with the RC drilling three months ahead of time on our forecast with the grade control, so we've adjusted our forecasts accordingly. And those are the numbers that Benoit provided.

Kerry Smith

Right. I got you. And Patrick, are you thinking that, that 3.3 meters could go to 5 meters over time or do you think 3.3 is kind of where you're going to stay?

Patrick Moryoussef

3.3 is pretty much the limit with the type of excavators we have on site. So we're currently testing them, and we've optimized our mine losses and dilution with that number. And we feel that with the depth of the ore zone at 45 degrees that 3.3 is the ultimate numbers that we take.

Kerry Smith

Okay, no, I got you. And for May and June, it sounds like the reconciliation on the ore tons mined relative to your new block model has been pretty good, but can you quantify that any better? Like, are you seeing bang-on on tons and grade or is there still movement and variance relative to the new block model?

Benoit Desormeaux

Let's say, for May and June, we had a bit better than the model; saying that we had a bit more tons at not 4 grams, but - we got what we were expecting at the grade above 4 grams, but we got a little more at lower grades. So in terms of ounces, we had a bit more ounces.

Kerry Smith

I got you, okay. But it makes 1 - plus, minus 1% maybe then. I'm not - just trying to quantify it a bit more.

Benoit Desormeaux

No, no, it is in the axis of limits. It was positive and - but it's nothing out of ordinary.

Kerry Smith

Right, okay, okay. And I'm not sure if you're going to answer this question or not, but what is - what will the criteria be to declare commercial production at Boungou? You said you would have your first gold pour now in Q3, early Q3, just curious what the parameters are that you have to hit before you start running it through the income statement.

Benoit Desormeaux

Well, that's something that - I can come back to you on this, but I just don't have this. It will be, I will say, pretty much standard figure but probably something like 75% availability [ph] for 30 days, something like that. But I can -

Kerry Smith

[indiscernible], sure.

Benoit Desormeaux

Pardon me.

Kerry Smith

Yes, you can come back. That's fine.

Benoit Desormeaux

Yeah, okay.

Kerry Smith

Great, thanks very much.

Benoit Desormeaux

Thank you, Kerry.

Robert Lavalliere

Thank you and I would like to take this opportunity to remind listeners that our second quarter 2017 MD&A and financial statements are available on our website and on SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. The audio webcast of this conference call will also be available for replay on our website for a period of 30 days. I would like to mention that our third quarter financial and operating results are currently scheduled for publication on or around November 8, 2017. Thank you, and have a good day.

