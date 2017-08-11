Was I Wrong To Sell RCI Hospitality?

RCI Hospitality (RICK) posted third quarter results that I found to be nothing short of fantastic. The company greatly exceeded my projections for Q3 results—particularly as same-store sales growth was just ok in Q2, and we have generally seen several instances of weak results in consumer spending-driven industries like autos and retail. However, it appears consumers have just been spending their money upgrading to VIP rooms at strip clubs. I sold my stock after RICK was added to the Russell 3000 Index, but I may have sold too soon. Let’s look at RICK’s quarter, and what I believe shares are worth today.

Q3 Performance Driven by “Robust” Comps

I hope long-time readers appreciate my little joke, but RICK’s Q3 comps were robust by any measure, with same-store sales up 6.8% on a consolidated-basis, driven by an 8% increase in the nightclubs segment. CEO Eric Langan noted that the increase was driven by a strong rebound in customer count and VIP spending. Sales of alcohol jumped 8% y/y while services revenues jumped a whopping 20% y/y. Some of the growth was attributable to the wonderful acquisition of Scarlett’s Cabaret. However, I think it is important to note that the business existing clubs are performing exceptionally well.

Bombshells comped basically flat in the quarter, which was not shocking given the aging of the restaurants as well as industry dynamics that continue to not favor casual restaurant dining. Sales in the segment dropped 7.9% y/y to $4.6 million as a result of the closure of one restaurant. Langan’s commentary on the call explained that the entire industry is a bit spooked given sitdown dynamics and cannibalization from fast casual competition, limiting interest from franchisees. RICK is prototyping a cheaper Bombshells that may be slightly more attractive.

Overall, sales for the quarter jumped 10.2% y/y to $37.4 million, which drove operating margins substantially higher to 23.2%, an increase of 280 basis points y/y. Overall, this drove non-GAAP EPS up 38% y/y to $0.47. Year-to-date, net income is up 9% y/y, but due to the aggressive share buyback program, EPS is up 13% y/y.

Thoughts on Capital Allocation and the Share Price

RICK suggested it will be able to generate $21M in free cash flow in FY18, which is fairly consistent with what I projected as the accretion from the Scarlett’s deal, but a great number nonetheless. More importantly, Langan noted that the company does not plan on issuing any dilutive stock in the near-term given the strong free cash flow yield on shares.

Aside from a few comments on where the share price will go, there was very little other new information. Management continues to pursue its strategy of high value acquisitions, a disciplined focus on ROIC, and a commitment to growing free cash flow as opposed to revenue. I am very happy to hear about a lighter emphasis on expanding Bombshells.

Truth be told, I have been a skeptic about CEO Eric Langan’s transformation over the past few years. I had grown accustomed to quarters or even years with proper management countered by a bizarre decision that destroyed shareholder value. I fear the day that I wake up to a press release saying that RICK has bought a car dealership or an Arby’s. However, I am officially ready to say that I do not see that happening again. RICK is disciplined and focused on the businesses they know and create a lot of value in operating.

Why did I sell? I thought the value of the stock ran too far too fast, and prior to some forecast adjustments, I thought the stock was about fairly valued. I (unfortunately) have a limited pool of capital to invest, and I had my eyes on some more attractive investment ideas. I sold around $25, but I think I may have sold too soon.

After this quarter, I have upgraded my fair value base case to $24, giving a range of $22-28 depending on the company’s ability to increase free cash flow. Admittedly, I think RICK could become a perpetual value machine, with the fair value of the stock increasing 7-10%/yr, so investors could potentially due well now buying the stock. Given my preference, I am likely to be a buyer again under $20 (if it hits).

