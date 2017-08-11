The Trade Desk: Performing Perfectly, Priced For Perfection

The Trade Desk (TTD) reported another stellar quarter after hours Thursday. The company is doing everything right, the market knows it, and the stock is priced accordingly.

What they do

The Trade Desk is a demand-side platform (DSP) that allows ad buyers to buy places to put their ads. When you opened this webpage, for example, there was a very quick behind-the-scenes auction as multiple buyers bid on the right to display ads on the site. Mostly these buyers are ad agencies, in The Trade Desk's case, bidding on behalf of clients. The Trade Desk brokers space in a number of verticals: video, audio, connected TV (Hulu, etc.), mobile, and native ads. The Trade Desk has also made a point of expanding internationally, although so far international dollars are a relatively small (~10%) fraction of revenue. This quarter their 20th office in Shanghai joins others in the UK, Australia, Germany, South Korea, Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, France, and Indonesia.

Programmatic

The secret sauce for The Trade Desk is "programmatic" ad buying, which is basically big-data-driven quant techniques applied to ad-buying. With a large set of data, a smart program can figure out how likely a particular customer is to click on (or otherwise respond to) an ad, and bid accordingly. For example, The Trade Desk discovered that Democrats drink are much more likely to drink grapefruit juice than Republicans. (Who knew?) Larger data sets and smarter algorithms mean The Trade Desk can spend less of its customers' money to place more effective ads. This is higher ROI for the advertising company's marketing dollars, which makes them love The Trade Desk.

But programmatic ad brokering has a network effect: the more marketers use The Trade Desk, the more data The Trade Desk can collect about ad responses, yielding bigger data and smarter algorithms for the next round of ad brokering.

An ad agency's best friend

Another secret to The Trade Desk's success is wholly aligning themselves with ad agencies' interests. Some competitors have not stopped with ad brokering, but have gone into working directly for corporations (thus cutting out the ad agency middleman) or selling ad inventory (thus giving themselves a conflict of interest). The Trade Desk does work with a few corporations directly but bends over backwards to declare that they don't intend to threaten ad agencies' business model. That fact, plus excellent customer service, means they sell well to ad agencies. Their SaaS model means revenue is sticky, with over 95% customer retention.

Industry consolidation

Everything I read about the digital ad space says the industry is consolidating. It's a claim borne out by the numbers: small companies like Neulion (OTCPK:NEUL), Tremor Video (TRMR), and SeaChange (SEAC) haven't been able to get traction. The Rubicon Project (RUBI), which once looked promising, has been faltering for over a year with negative growth. TubeMogul (TUBE) was unprofitable when it was bought out by Adobe (ADBE) last year. Several other players in the space, including Turn, Adelphic, and Millenial Media, have been acquired over the last couple of years.

It's a tough business for several reasons. For one, there are scale effects: marginal costs are low, so the big get bigger. In addition, there are the network effects I mentioned, which also winnow the field. Even more consequential, however, is the fact that although the gross amount of digital ad spend is rising, an increasing proportion of it goes to the duopoly of Facebook (FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL). These two walled gardens see a huge number of eyeballs, they have huge amounts of user data, and they sell their own ads. Marketers can't walk away. Though it's a little dated, this article from Fortune gives the picture:

the two digital giants accounted for about 99% of the $2.9 billion in advertising growth in the third quarter [of 2016]-with Google making up about 54% of the total and Facebook about 45%, leaving just 1% for everyone else.

The Trade Desk is winning this fight over scraps in the online ad space, but let's be clear that it's a fight over scraps. Partly to avoid this duopoly, The Trade Desk is expanding heavily into areas like connected TV and international.

Threats: The big dogs

One major threat to The Trade Desk is that one of the big tech companies decides to really horn in on its business. Facebook and Google already make tons of money off advertising, but they do it mostly by selling ads on their sites. Still, nothing The Trade Desk is doing is intrinsically beyond their capabilities, and TTD's business would be a natural extension of their own competencies. Google's Double-Click Bid Manager is already a competitor. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) scotched plans to begin a DSP, the stated reason being that they wanted to avoid junk ads but this may not be the full story. It may simply be a matter of time. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)--another company with marketing know-how and deep big-data AI expertise--also runs a DSP that may be one to watch.

These companies have the natural advantages of already controlling an enormous amount of ad inventory and having access to enormous amounts of user data. The Trade Desk can compete, and they seem to have better ad agency relationships and customer service touches. Still, if the competition were to get direct and heated, this is not a fight I would want to be in.

Threats: The rise of the ad-blockers

The next generation of both Safari and Chrome are slated to contain some technology to block ads and, more importantly, block the ability to track your web surfing activity. From the user's perspective, there's nothing not to like about this: fewer and less annoying ads, more privacy. From the perspective of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google, who already have lots of user data, they are shutting down competition. If Chrome won't display ads that Google doesn't sell, what company will market through anyone but Google?

Even if the browsers don't become Sherman Anti-Trust Act-bait quite as obviously as that, these big companies can effectively shut down the information that competing marketers (including The Trade Desk) need to target their ads. Google, Facebook, Apple, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Pinterest, Amazon, and a few other big sites will have enough user information through their sites to offer a compelling value proposition to advertisers. To be clear, I don't mean that only these sites will sell ads--I mean that DSPs run by these companies will be the best value proposition to broker ads on any site. Everyone else will be left out in the cold.

Results

So far, though, none of the doomsday scenarios has happened. In spite of the fierce competitive environment, The Trade Desk is prospering. Revenue has climbed strongly every quarter on a YoY basis. With one exception, the company has been profitable every quarter since 2014.

The growth rate is in the stratosphere. The company is projecting 50% revenue growth for 2017 and that strikes me as conservative, given growth rates of 76% in Q1 and 54% in Q2. EPS should grow somewhat faster.

Performance has followed. The stock IPO'd in Sept 2016 at $30 and has been trading around $50-55 since a big Q1 earnings report in May. Yesterday another big beat-and-raise was announced and the stock may take another leg up.

Valuation

Although business results have been stellar, the valuation on this company is rich. P/S, using estimated FY2017 numbers, is almost 8. 2017 estimated EV/AEBITDA is 27. Good comps are not easy to find: competitors tend to be either operationally challenged or gigantic behemoths, neither of which makes a good comp. Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) is in the same line of work, roughly, trading at P/S < 2 and EV/EBITDA ~17.

Heading into earnings, the stock was down for the day 7%. Then the very positive report came out after hours, and after-hours trading sent the stock 9% higher, winding up not far from where it started. That jumpiness, to me, is the sign of a fragile valuation, with traders willing to pile in or bail out on any news or no news.

The upshot is that TTD is priced for perfection. As it happens, they are executing perfectly, and if the stock increases again as a result of this most recent report it won't be undeserved. Any stumble in execution, however, could send shares down very hard. For this reason, it's not a stock I want to own at this price, though on a (large) pullback, the excellence of the company makes it attractive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.