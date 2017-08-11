Previewing Wal-Mart Earnings

Photo credit

Wal-Mart (WMT) has been on a tear of late. Shares have rallied basically all year – minus a pullback in June – and new highs were hit just this week. The rally looks strong technically and with an impending earnings report due out in just a few days, we’ll get a read on whether or not the move higher can continue from here. I’ve been critical of WMT’s strategic direction a few times in the past but I seem to be in the minority; sentiment is very high. That leads us to the discussion of the Q2 earnings report and what we need to see for shares to continue their trek higher.

First we’ll begin with the rally, which is mighty impressive if I’m honest. As I said, I’ve differed with WMT management on strategic direction in reference to things like in-store pickup and the Jet acquisition, but no one else seems to care. In fact, those things seem to be part of the bull case, which I have a bit of a hard time understanding given that they negatively impact WMT’s margins, but I won’t fully rehash that argument here.

On a technical basis, the rally still looks very strong. After the pullback in June the stock made a bottom both in terms of price and the momentum indicators and since then, it has rocketed higher to $82 earlier this week. The momentum indicators look a little overbought here and while that’s a good thing to see during a rally – as it indicates healthy bullish conviction – you don’t necessarily want that right up against an earnings report. The reason is because that means the bias on a neutral or weak report is definitely down and that the expectations for getting the stock to move higher from here are much higher than they otherwise would be. At any rate, WMT looks strong here and has a few options for support should a pullback ensue, so bulls are undoubtedly in control.

In terms of what WMT needs for this rally to continue, it is pretty simple. First, it needs to produce a solidly higher comp sales number. Mega-retailers have been struggling for a couple of years now with weak traffic but WMT’s Q1 suggested that perhaps the weakness has found a bottom and that the worst is behind us. Analysts are looking for 1.7% sales growth in Q2 and in order for that to happen, WMT needs to at least match its mid-1% comp from Q1. Indeed, WMT’s own guidance puts that level at the low end of the range so expectations are going to be very high. If it isn’t able to do that, the stock should sell off. If it can do closer to 2.5%, that would be a signal to the bulls that the rally potentially has some legs. WMT’s traffic number was strong in Q1 but average ticket was weak; if it can combine traffic growth with even a bit of ticket growth, we could be off to the races higher.

The other, more important thing I’ll be looking for in Q2 is how margins performed. As I said a bit earlier, WMT’s margins have been a problem but they’ve also largely been ignored by investors infatuated with revenue growth. WMT’s margins in Q1 were weak yet again as operating income fell even with higher revenue, which is something I’ve been calling out for several quarters now. Investors have largely ignored weak margins but at some point, they will matter. As I mentioned, WMT has been doing things that will help revenue growth but hurt margins in the process. I’m keen to see that WMT is at least making progress towards repairing its margins but higher margins do look out of the question at this point. In other words, if margins declines are equal to or better than Q1, that’s probably good enough.

On the whole then, WMT looks like the bar is pretty high. The stock is trading near its highs, it is overbought, and expectations for revenue are also very high given the company’s own guidance. I fully expect margins will be weak but at the same time, they have been for a while and nobody seems to care. Perhaps Q2 is when people start to care but at any rate, even if you exclude that from the equation, the bar is very high for WMT in Q2. If you’re long, there’s no reason to sell into the report but do be prepared for a pull back as it will take a gargantuan effort for WMT to continue higher. It’s not impossible, but the odds look like they’re against it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.