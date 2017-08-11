How I Prepared For A Flash Crash In An Overvalued Market

By most accounts, the stock market is dramatically overvalued. The only things that can keep this market floating much longer would be a significant uptick in economic growth with higher corporate profits or more engineering by central banks. I don't expect either anytime soon.

In the meantime, the concentration in the markets gets more and more overwhelming. In an interview with Forex Analytics, I discussed with Dale Pinkert that a flash crash could occur again precisely because of the proliferation of ETFs (about the 10-14 minute range of the interview) and how ETFs magnify big market moves as funds create or destroy shares.

Two years ago, we all woke up to a limit down stock market. On that day, I recommended that investment letter members buy 10 stocks. I bought for clients of my firm as well. That was really hard to do. I have a better plan now.

Slow Growth Forever, Pressure and Flashpoints

As I have covered in my "slow growth forever" articles, it is virtually impossible to see a sustained period of more than about 2-3% domestic economic growth. Globally the rate will be lower than the last few high-growth decades that saw billions climb out of poverty. "Slow growth forever" is due to major secular changes to the world, including aging demographics, global debt structure, technological impact and changing geopolitics.

At the present time, we also are starting to see central banks slightly tap the brakes, not the accelerator. It is important that people remember "don't fight the Fed." Central banks are very powerful and that won't change anytime soon (and probably shouldn't, because the alternative is politicians having more power).

It is also clearly a time of geopolitical upheaval. The situation with North Korea is very serious. China just warned the United States not to attack North Korea first or they would come to North Korea's aid. That's big scary stuff.

In addition, we are seeing essentially a civil war in Venezuela that could disrupt western oil markets. Potentially most disruptive is that once again there are rising tensions between Iran and a coalition of Saudi Arabia, the Gulf Cooperative nations, Israel (figure that one out), Egypt, Jordan and the U.S.

Any number of flashpoints could create volatility in the stock market soon. If the stock market were not so overvalued, it might not be worth the trouble to make a major asset allocation change. However, given the overvaluation, and the way that money moves into and out of markets now, it is imperative to consider your asset allocation and risk right now.

How Overvalued is the Stock Market?

The answer to this question depends on what metrics you use. Some think everything could be in a bubble. Jesse Colombo, a Forbes columnist, has made a cottage industry out of calling out developing bubbles. I tweet with him from time to time, his charts are very interesting.

For the record, I don't believe in all the bubble talk. The simple fact is that there is a lot more money on the planet now due to central banks and that means higher prices in general. What bubble callers don't factor in, is that there is trillions sitting in cash held by millionaires and billionaires. That's a very liquid situation.

By some accounts, there's another $15 trillion on corporate balance sheets. Consider that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) just got to $100 billion in cash holdings. All that idle cash means that we aren't in a bubble yet. If and when it gets to work, then we'll be headed into bubble territory. Until then, we're just expensive.

That all said, I do think the stock market is overvalued and dangerous at this point. Here's the famous and often reviled Shiller CAPE (cyclically adjusted earnings ratio).

Does that scare you? It should a little. But here's something to consider. We have to remember that within that 10 years still reside the earnings depression of the financial crisis. As that comes off, then the CAPE will adjust downward a bit as the "E" rises. That doesn't mean it'll go to normalish, but it's not as horrible as people think. Still, it demonstrates overvaluation.

What we should be more concerned about is a fall off in corporate earnings.

In about a month, we will start to get corporate earnings guidance again. If it disappoints, then we could see some steam roll off the stock market quick regardless of if any of the flashpoints in the prior section take hold. We are already seeing significant rotations.

Two Simple Moves to Prepare for Volatility

In a world where many people have a weird sense of pessimism, which Jeremy Grantham noted in his Q2 letter (seriously, if you aren't reading Grantham's letters then shame on you), many investors are completely ignoring valuation in their portfolios. Grantham leads an interesting discussion why valuations might be a little higher permanently in the letter, it's very worth the read.

To exemplify the point that many investors are ignoring valuation, in a couple recent articles, I suggested selling several historically overvalued dividend stocks that have slow or no growth, and got pilloried by some in the comments. It really does remind me of the "this time it's different" party like it's 1999 investors and the "real estate never goes down" crowd around 2006-07.

The first step to preparing for volatility is to raise cash. By doing that you are giving yourself what Nassim Taleb (The Black Swan) refers to as "optionality" - the ability to strike while the iron is hot or buy when investments are cheap.

If you are willing to acknowledge that some of your holdings might be expensive, it is time to trim some of that out of your portfolios. It will be hard because many feel selling is an admission of being wrong. Get over that. It might be proof you were right. Regardless, a thoughtful evaluation of your asset allocation and asset valuations, should lead you to the place I am, and that's 25% in cash.

Holding a quarter in cash right now is not out of line with intelligent investment thought. Benjamin Graham (Warren Buffett's mentor), in his missive The Intelligent Investor (again, shame on you if you haven't read it), suggested moving more to cash or fixed income when the stock market got expensive. Of course, right now both fixed income and stocks are expensive, so cash it is.

The next step is set one limit order in the only ETF you need to start investing, the PowerShares QQQ (QQQ). The QQQ has outperformed most other diversified and semi-diversified indexes out there since the tech wreck. It has massive secular trends on its side and most of the companies are less prone to the capital cycle than say SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) stocks which are "older economy" and bulky.

Here's a comparison of QQQ to other strategies, including dividend strategies, since just before the financial crisis.

I am setting a Good 'til Cancel limit order at $120 to buy the QQQ. That is a good support level.

I won't use all my dry powder at that middle support zone, I'll use about half. If the world gets dramatically worse, then I'll consider allocating more cash to that ETF at lower prices. If the world doesn't get worse, then I'll start buying more stocks on my Margin of Safety Investing "Very Short List" of stocks that could lead in the next decade.

I will be on vacation the last two weeks of August, camping in the mountains, and I will sleep easy knowing that I raised cash to 25% and have a good limit buy order ready if things get a little dicey in the world and markets.

If you found this useful, "follow" me as I am making the transition from MarketWatch to Seeking Alpha and haven't been found by many yet. Also, please forward, tweet, like this article if you found it helpful. Thank you. You can find a history of my articles via TipRanks.com, which ranks me in the top decile across all time frames.