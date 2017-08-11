Concordia International's (CXRX) CEO Allan Oberman Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Concordia International Corp (NASDAQ:CXRX)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 11, 2017 8:30 A.M. ET

Executives

Adam Peeler - Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Allan Oberman - Chief Executive Officer

David Price - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Subhomoy Mukherjee - Goldman Sachs

Antonia Borovina - Bloom Burton

Andrew Ang - Stifel

Operator

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Adam Peeler, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, Concordia International Corp. Please go ahead, sir.

Adam Peeler

Joining us on the call today are Allan Oberman, Concordia’s Chief Executive Officer; David Price, Concordia’s Chief Financial Officer; Francesco Tallarico, Chief Legal Officer; Adeel Ahmad, CFO of Concordia’s International Segment. Following our prepared remarks today, as we have during previous calls, we will open up the call for sell-side analyst questions. We ask that analysts limit their questions to two each.

I’ll now turn the call over to Allan Oberman for opening remarks. Allan?

Allan Oberman

Thank you, Adam, and good morning everyone. We are pleased to be with you today to review the progress we have made during the second quarter and to share an update regarding our long-term growth strategy. We will also discuss our financial and operating results for the second quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2017.

We continue to take important steps to stabilize the company during the second quarter. We have made progress on the initiatives that we outlined at the beginning of the year, which are intended to strengthen the business and lead the company toward longer term growth. As you may recall, the five priorities we had set for 2017 include raising our level of operational execution, strengthening our financial management and financial discipline, expanding our portfolio, emphasizing ongoing stakeholder outreach, and developing a comprehensive long-term growth strategy.

We believe the recent additions of David Price as our new Chief Financial Officer and the appointments of Itzhak Krinsky and Frank Perier, Jr. to our Board of Directors have had and will continue to have a positive impact as we execute against these priorities. Further, we believe our ongoing emphasis on business stabilization and excellence in operational execution helped contribute to the achievement of our second quarter results that were in line with our expectations.

On a consolidated basis, we generated second quarter revenue of $161 million, which is flat compared to our first quarter 2017 revenue of the same amount. We also recorded adjusted EBITDA of approximately $82 million for the second quarter, which again is consistent with our expectations and is $2 million lower than compared to the first quarter of this year.

Additionally, selling and marketing, general and administrative and research and development expenses together decreased by approximately 6% to $29.5 million in the second quarter of 2017, compared to $31.5 million in the first quarter of this year. A portion of these savings are related to our headcount freeze, which we implemented in November of 2016.

Since then this headcount freeze has resulted in a reduction of our workforce by approximately 14%. This headcount freeze is expected to remain in place through 2017 and should result in further cost savings through continued employee attrition.

Further, with an ongoing focus on cost savings we’re in the process of closing our office in Dubai. Our commercial activities in the Middle East North Africa region will continue in the future through the excellent distributor network we have built in that region.

With a focus on financial management and financial discipline, on a consolidated basis, we generated more than $156 million in cash from operating activities in the first half of 2017, and we ended the reporting period with $302 million of cash and cash equivalents. David will provide additional detail on our consolidated and segment performance, including impairments in a few moments.

I would now like to pivot and provide an update as to the status of the development of our long-term growth strategy. As for the long-term prospects for our business we shared with you during our Q1 call that we were making very good progress in the development of our comprehensive long-term growth strategy.

When I joined the company late last year, I recognized the company possessed three core competencies that collectively had the potential to provide a strong platform for future growth. Number 1, we have a global commercial footprint that enables us to submit, gain regulatory approval, launch and supply products into over 90 countries around the world.

Number 2, we believe we have an impressive network of development partners and contract manufacturers that serve as our virtual product development and manufacturing platform. Number 3, we have a lean cost and tax efficient operating model. In combination, while these are the three excellent core competencies, we believe they alone are not enough. So our business model must transform in order for Concordia to grow.

To that end, we are pleased to announce today that our long-term plan is effectively complete and that our Board of Directors yesterday unanimously approved the strategy. Our new strategic plan known going forward as the DELIVER strategy seeks to accelerate growth by maximizing our existing assets and future market opportunities, expanding our product portfolio, optimizing our operating platform, and strengthening our financial foundation.

We are excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to implementing the DELIVER strategy. We have branded our long-term growth strategy DELIVER because that is what we intend to do, DELIVER. As announced in our press release on June 21, 2017, we are working with Perella Weinberg Partners as our lead adviser with regards to the development and execution for an optimal capital structure as part of our DELIVER strategy. And finally, we are planning to communicate the component details of the DELIVER strategy to you by the middle of September.

Now I would like to speak for a moment about the executive leadership changes announced this morning in our press release. I am pleased to welcome Sanjeeth Pai to Concordia, effective next Monday, August 14 as President of Concordia North America. For the past 10 years Sanj has worked for Cardinal Health where he held a number of senior roles, the most recent being Vice President, Strategy for the Specialty Solutions Division.

Sanj has also been Vice President and General Manager for Cardinal's VitalSource Business and Vice President and General Manager of Cardinal's third party logistics business. Earlier in his career, Sanj worked at Abbott Laboratories, Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, and Baxter Healthcare, as well as Alpharma previously a division of the Actavis Group.

Next, I am pleased to announce that Sarwar Islam has been appointed Concordia's Chief Corporate Development Officer. Sarwar will join the company as a full-time employee effective September 1. Sarwar joined Concordia in January of this year as a strategic advisor to the company. His primary responsibilities since then, has been to assist Concordia through the development of what we are now calling the DELIVER strategy.

Going forward Sarwar will lead a number of the components of the DELIVER strategy, as well as our future corporate development initiatives. Sarwar spent the past 15 years with the Boston Consulting Group, most recently as Partner and Managing Director, and as the Global Head of the Pharmaceutical Generics & Biosimilars practice. During Sarwar’s time at BCG he worked extensively in U.S. and across Europe, including the UK, Germany, France, and Sweden.

Finally, Wayne Kreppner, our current President and Chief Operating Officer will be leaving Concordia effective August 31, 2017. The company will not be looking to fill this position after Wayne’s departure. On behalf of our Board of Directors, I would like to thank Wayne for his leadership, dedication, and stewardship.

Wayne has been a part of Concordia since shortly after its inception and he’s played an integral role in many of the company's major initiatives. We wish Wayne all the best in his future endeavors. I am looking forward to working closely with Sanj and Sarwar, as well as the other members of Concordia's Executive Team and all of Concordia's employees as we begin to execute on the DELIVER strategy.

I’d now like to provide a brief update on the regulatory developments in the UK, which is the largest market in our international segment. As many of you are aware, on April 27, 2017 the UK Health Service Medical Supplies Bill received Royal Assent and the Bill effectively passed into law and became enact. It is our expectation that in the coming weeks the government will begin to consult with industry on different aspects of the new act.

When these consultations do commence we expect that these consultations will run concurrently, and could last until the end of this year. Given the timing surrounding the consultation process, we continue to believe the Department of Health is unlikely to issue any new regulations before early 2018. Thus we believe that any provisions of the act that we anticipate could apply to Concordia will not have a material impact in 2017.

As we have communicated in the past, in the context of this act, we remain positive about the state of UK generics market. The UK has one of the highest levels of generic utilization in the developed world and Concordia's portfolio operates in a very competitive market continuing to provide pharmaceutical cost savings to the NHS. Still on the topic of the UK, I would like to share an update concerning the two ongoing CME matters involving Concordia.

As we have stated previously, we are working co-operatively with the competition in markets authority as it assesses all the facts as we do not believe that Concordia has infringed any competition law with expect to either of these two matters. The case related to Hydrocortisone continues to progress. In March of this year, the CMA issued a statement of objections in this matter.

On May 26, 2017, Concordia submitted its detailed response to the CMA’s statement of objectives. And on July 20, 2017 the company attended an oral hearing to present the key points of its response to the CMA decision panel. The CMA decision panel will now consider the evidence and submissions before it announces its decision, which will likely happen later this year or early next year.

Should the CMA issue an adverse decision to Concordia, we will have every right to a full appeal. The root of appeal will first be to see the competitions appeal tribunal, which is likely to take up to one year, and then if further appeals are required there would be to the English Court's consisting of the High Court, Court of appeal and ultimately the Supreme Court.

The second CMA investigation is a pricing investigation involving less than a handful of Concordia's products. At the end of May, we disclosed that the CMA notified the company that it had held its first stock overview and then it was going to continue with its pricing investigation.

A decision to continue with the investigation is not necessarily an indication that the CMA considers that Concordia had committed an offence, but it is a decision to continue the process. The CMA continues to request from Concordia additional information as it was doing before the first stop/go review and Concordia has been cooperating fully.

A second stop/go review is scheduled for next month in order to determine whether to continue with the investigation or to close the investigation. If the CMA does continue with its investigation there would still be a number of additional steps before the CMA could issue a statement of objections.

If the statement of objections was to be issued, Concordia would have the right to submit a detailed response and to attend an oral hearing prior to any CMA decision. As with Hydrocortisone investigation there would be various roots of appeal in the event of an adverse decision and these would likely take a number of years.

Again, I want to reiterate that we do not believe that Concordia has infringed any competition law with respect to either of these two CMA cases and we will continue to keep you updated as the year unfolds.

Now continuing with the progress update on our 2017 business priorities, we identify the development and expansion of our portfolio as a key priority for 2017, and the long-term growth of the company. Concordia's portfolio is currently made up of more than 200 products sold in over 90 countries around the world.

During the second quarter of 2017, the company launched three new products into markets that have a current IMS estimated value of approximately $3 million. Concordia also has 14 products that have already been approved or awaiting approval by the regulators. These products if launched are expected to compete in markets that have a current IMS estimated value in excess of $100 million.

In addition, the company currently has 26 products as compared to eight products in the first quarter of 2017 under development that are anticipated to launch in the next 3 to 5 years. The company believes that these products if launched will compete in markets that have a current IMS estimated value in excess of $1.5 billion.

We believe that these products include several first to market or early to market opportunities for difficult to make products. In addition, we have 16 products identified for potential development that if launched are expected to compete in markets that have a current IMS estimated value in excess of $500 million. Therefore in total, Concordia's pipeline is now comprised of more than 50 products that could compete in markets that have a current IMS estimated value in excess of $2 billion.

So in summary, relative to the five business priorities we established for 2017, we have made good progress through the first half of the year. We will continue to execute against these priorities as we work to further stabilize the business. We also look forward to beginning to implement our new DELIVER strategy and to communicating the details of the DELIVER strategy to you in September.

With that, I’ll hand the call over to David for his commentary on our second quarter results. David?

David Price

Thanks Allan and good morning everyone. My remarks will address Concordia's three and six month financial results for the period ended June 30, 2017. I’ll provide more color on the impairments we announced this morning via press release and also provide an update with respect to liquidity.

My prepared comments will focus on revenue, gross margin, and adjusted EDITDA because we continue to believe they are important metrics in assessing the performance of the ongoing business. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure and we have included a full reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to IFRS measures, including IFRS net loss in our second quarter MD&A and earnings press release.

As Allan mentioned, consolidated top line revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $160.8 million and $81.8 million, respectively were in line with our expectations for our second quarter, as were the first half 2017 revenue of $321.3 million and adjusted EBITDA of $166.1 million. Second quarter revenue was essentially flat, compared to the first quarter of 2017, and second quarter adjusted EBITDA was approximately 3% lower versus the first quarter of 2017.

Revenue for the three and six months periods ended June 30, 2017 decreased by $70.9 million or 31% and $138.9 million or 30% respectively, compared to the corresponding periods in 2016. These year-over-year decreases are primarily due to lower sales from both the Concordia North America and international segments, as well as lower foreign exchange rates impacting translated revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2017 decreased by $60.5 million or 43% and $17.1 million or 41% respectively, compared to the corresponding periods in 2016. The decline is primarily due to lost sales lower sales and gross margins from both with Concordia North America and International segments, as well as the lower foreign exchange rates.

Consolidated second quarter gross profit of 69% declined from first quarter 2017 levels of 72%. This is primarily attributable to a shift in product mix within our Concordia International and North America segments. The company recorded a decrease in gross profit percentage of 8% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2017 compared to the same period in 2016, primarily due to a change in the mix of product sales to lower margin authorized generics and generic products within both the Concordia North America segment and the Concordia International segment.

The decrease in gross profit percentage of 2% for the six months ended June 30, 2017 versus the same period in 2016 is primarily lower because the comparative period included a non-cash fair value adjustment to inventory of $18.6 million associated with the acquisition of the Concordia international segment. Excluding this non-cash adjustment, gross margin percentage during the six-month period has declined due to the shift in product mix as I previously described.

On a segmental basis, North America revenue of $45.5 million exceeded our first quarter 2017 results by approximately 9%, primarily due to higher revenue from branded products, partially offset by a decline in revenue from authorized generics. Revenue for the three-months ended June 30, 2017 decreased by $34.8 million or 43%, compared to the corresponding period in 2016. The decrease was primarily due to a $15 million decrease from our Plaquenil authorized generic and a $6.3 million decrease from Donnatal.

The declines on both products were primarily due to competitive pressures. Revenue for the six-months ended June 30, 2017 decreased by $81.6 million or 48%, compared to the corresponding period in 2016. The decrease was primarily due to a $36.2 million decrease in revenue from our Plaquenil authorized generic, a $12.6 million decrease in revenue from Donnatal, and $2 [ph] million decrease in revenue from Lanoxin, and $11 million decrease in revenue from Nilandron.

Regarding Donnatal, subsequent to quarter-end, a US District Court upheld its grant to the company of treble damages, against Method Pharmaceuticals, LLC and its principal owner. However, late in the second quarter of 2017, we became aware that a second competitive product to Donnatal has entered the market. To date, this new entrant has had a modest impact on our market share.

However, this product combined with the first non-FDA approved copy of Donnatal that ends at the market last year has taken approximately 30% of Donnatal's market share. We continue to assess the legal rights of the second product to be on the market and are assessing our legal options against this third party. We will continue to provide updates as appropriate.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 78% North America for the three-month period ended June 30, 2017 and 80% for the six-month period. This represents a decrease of 7% and 6%, respectively compared to the corresponding periods in 2016. The decrease was primarily due to a shift in product mix to a higher proportion of authorized generic products with lower profit margins. North America growth profit percent for the first quarter this year was 82%.

Moving to the International segment, Concordia's International segment revenue for the second quarter was $115.3 million, compared to $118.7 million in the first quarter of the year. Revenue for the three-months ended June 30, 2017 decreased by $36.1 million or 24%, compared to the corresponding period in 2016. The decrease was partially attributable to a $17.1 million decrease in revenue as a result of the foreign currency impact of Sterling weakening against the US dollar, compared to the corresponding period in 2016.

The primary drivers of the remaining decrease were a $4.3 million decrease from Prednisolone, a $3.1 million decrease from Nefopam, a $2.9 million decrease from Liothyronine Sodium, and a $2.9 million decrease from Trazadone. These lower product volumes and revenues are primarily due to continued competitive market pressures.

Revenue for the six-months ended June 30, 2017 decreased by $57.3 million or 20%, compared to the corresponding period in 2016. The decrease was partially attributable to a $36.2 million decrease in revenue as a result of the foreign currency impact of Sterling weakening against the US dollar. The primary drivers of the remaining decrease were a $5.3 million decrease from Hydrocortisone, a $4.8 million decrease from Nefopam, a $7.9 million decrease from Prednisolone, and a $4.1 million decrease from Trazadone.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue for the three-months ended June 30, 2017 decreased by 6%, compared to the corresponding period in 2016. The decrease was primarily due to a decline in revenue and a shift in product mix to a higher proportion of sales from products with lower profit margins.

Gross profit percent declined to 66% in the second quarter 2017, compared to 69% in the first quarter of the year, also because of a shift towards sales of products with lower margins. In July 2017, the Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency granted marketing authorizations to a competitor for its version of Liothyronine Sodium. To date we have not seen this product in the market.

Moving now to the impairments that were recorded this morning. During the second quarter of 2017, the company recorded total impairments of $987.1 million. There are four main areas where we have recorded impairments. Firstly, intangible assets related to the Concordia North American segment.

During the second quarter of 2017, the company recorded an impairment charge of $106.9 million on the product rights associated with Donnatal as the company determines that the continued market share pressures from existing competitors and the launch of an additional competitive product during the second quarter of 2017 represented a triggering event for impairment.

Secondly, intangible assets related to the Concordia’s International segment. During the second quarter of 2017, the company concluded that certain triggering events had occurred with respect to certain product rights within the Concordia international segment. These triggering events included the granting of marketing authorizations for competitive products and increased price competition with respect to certain products.

The company recorded a total impairment charge of $339.2 million, primarily related to Liothyronine Sodium of $128.2 million, Fusidic Acid $83.3 million, Prednisolone $41.7 million, Nefopam $17.4 million, and $31 million of other intellectual property impairments. And impairments of $37.6 million was also recorded related to intangible assets associated with the manufacturing processes for certain impaired intellectual property.

Thirdly, in process research and development charges related to the Concordia International segment. During the second quarter of 2017, the company recorded an impairment charge of $31.6 million, related to IPR&D. This impairment relates to projects with lower future forecast compared with those forecasts at the time of the acquisition of the Concordia International segment and intern IPR&D projects that have recently been abandoned.

Fourthly, goodwill related to Concordia's International segment. As a result of increased competition with an Concordia International segment as noted through the impairments on products I just described, the company concluded that these events require the company's perform an assessment of goodwill associated with the Concordia International segment for impairment.

As a result, the company determined an impairment charge on goodwill as required in the amount of $509.5 million. This impairment charge determines using a discounted cash flow model associated with an anticipated future cash flow from the Concordia International segment.

With respect to liquidity, please note that our second quarter interim financial statements and MD&A continue to provide an expanded discussion regarding the company's liquidity, capital structure, and our assessment of our ongoing operations. Our cash position as of June 30, 2017 was $301.8 million, compared to $397.9 million at the end of 2016.

This decrease in cash during the first half of 2017 is partially attributable to Concordia making its final contingent consideration payment to the former owners of the Concordia International business of approximately $103 million, including interest offset by $155.6 million of positive cash flows from operating activities.

The company is currently not subject to any financial maintenance covenants under its long-term debt agreements. The company is only subject to maintenance covenants on its revolving facility, which we have currently not drawn upon. The covenants apply in the event that the revolving facility is drawn by more than 30% of the total revolver value of $200 million, which is $60 million.

At the present time, we believe that cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2017 along with positive cash flows from operations will be sufficient to meet liquidity; current liquidity needs over at least the next 12 months. In our previous calls, we have made reference to anticipated single-digit decreases in revenue and adjusted EBITDA for 2017, compared to the Q4 2016 run rate.

During the first half of this year, we have seen a 6% decrease in revenue from that run rate and to the cost saving initiatives we have enabled adjusted EBITDA to be 4% above the Q4 2016 run rate. We anticipate that the additional competition for Donnatal and the anticipated launch of a competitive product for Liothyronine Sodium later this year will negatively impact our second-half performance. We believe that both revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the second half of the year will reflect a low double-digit decline from the first half of the year.

I’ll now hand the call back to Allan for his closing remarks.

Allan Oberman

Thanks David and thank you to the entire Concordia team for your hard work and dedication during the first six months of 2017 in the execution of our five-point business stabilization plan and your contribution to the development of the deliver strategy. We are also grateful to our stakeholders for your ongoing support. We are optimistic for the future, as we enter the next phase of Concordia's development where we now see the potential for long-term value creation. We look forward to sharing our DELIVER strategy with you in the coming weeks. Thank you.

And now we will open the call for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question this morning comes from Subhomoy Mukherjee from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Subhomoy Mukherjee

Yes, thanks, a couple of question. One is, could you talk a little bit about what is the expected timing for, when we might get some more details around the capital restructuring initiatives? And secondly, what kind of details should we expect in the September - in the mid-September timeframe around the new strategic plan?

Allan Oberman

Yes thanks Subhu for your question. By mid September - we are working on developing now the communication of the DELIVER strategy and included in that communication will be the component details that support the DELIVER strategy, including any aspects of realignment of a capital structure. So, we will be addressing all of that in our upcoming communication by the middle of September.

Subhomoy Mukherjee

Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from David Martin from Bloom Burton. Please go ahead.

Antonia Borovina

Good morning Antonia on the line for Dave. My first question is regarding the North American segment, you saw higher volumes of Plaquenil and Lanoxin this quarter. Do you believe this is a seasonal fact or something else? And then secondly regarding Donnatal with the non-FDA approved product on the market are you facing any unexpected challenges there, getting it off the market.

Allan Oberman

So, thanks for the question. We will start with the first one, the North American segment; each quarter we are going to have puts and takes on various products up and down. I think the way we view the North American segment is in - as we work to stabilize our business we are working to stabilize the US segment of the business. The one key element really is your second question, which is Donnatal, and the impact that the first non-approved - non-FDA approved product has had and the impact of the second competitor. And just as we did in the method case and we’re currently doing with the second non-FDA competitor, we’re exploring all of our regulatory and legal options from which to try and find a way to address these products that we don't believe should be on the market.

Operator

Our next question comes from Andrew Ang from Stifel. Please go ahead.

Andrew Ang

Yes, hi thanks. First question on the realignment of the capital structure, without finality surrounding the UK regulation, if I understand you right, help me understand how you would be handicapping the impact of that regulation on your financial performance and why would you be comfortable in optimizing your capital structure prior to that?

Allan Oberman

Well Andrew again thanks for the question and clearly we will get into more detail of this, when we come together in September, including specifically the potential impact of the NHS cost bill, but I would say a couple of things in advance. One, a significant portion of our business in the UK is in a core generics business. That core generics business is a competitive business, and pricing, basically comes as a result of multiple competitors.

When you heard David talk about Q2 in the international segment, I think simply put we saw additional competitors across wide number of our products and therefore we think we have the ability to forecast the future in a way that’s equally consistent with the way you would forecast any business when looking to do a long range strategic plan. So, we feel pretty good about the way we’ve approached it, and we will share more detail that with you by mid-September.

Andrew Ang

Okay. Just a follow-up to that, so given that you guys have your optimal structure in mind, having shared or having had preliminary discussions with any creditors at this point either term loan lenders or bondholders?

Allan Oberman

We are working with our advisors to develop the plan on how to move forward. So, I will just defer that question as we’re working directly with our advisors.

Andrew Ang

Okay and then just one point of clarification, and I will jump back. On your EBITDA, when you said down double-digit for the second half of the year, low double-digit for the second half of the year, I don't believe I heard you right, is that compared to the first six months of this year, was it sequentially or was it compared to the second half of last year? I'm sorry, didn't hear it - didn't quite catch that.

David Price

It is sequentially, so compared to the first of this year.

Andrew Ang

Yes. That's what I thought. Okay, just wanted to be clear. Thanks very much guys for your time.

Allan Oberman

Thanks Andrew.

Operator

And I’d now like to turn the call back to Mr. Peeler for closing remarks.

Adam Peeler

Thanks Carol and thank you everyone for participating today. This concludes our second quarter 2017 results conference call. You may now disconnect.

