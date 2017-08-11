Some like it hot when it comes to their U.S. equity allocations. But I believe stock investing is a dish best served cold in the current market environment.

Fanfare Of Growth

“I feel a funny sensation in my toes. Like someone is barbecuing them over a fire.”

--Joe, Some Like It Hot, 1959

So how does heat manifest itself in U.S. stock investor portfolios? Through sizzling stocks that are found on the growth side of the equity style spectrum.

The allure of growth stocks (IVW) for many investors is understandable. Your focusing on sexy companies that are expanding their businesses, revenues and in some cases earnings at a rapid pace, which is not easily come by in the persistently sluggish post crisis economy. And many of these companies are providing new products and services that are changing the world right before our eyes. After all, it is hard to believe that it was just a decade ago that Apple (AAPL) launched the smartphone market with the introduction of the iPhone and Facebook (FB) had only just begun to make itself available to users. One can only imagine where we will be a decade from now in 2027, but it is exciting to consider the companies that will take us there and the stock price performance that will come along with such transformative innovations.

Checking The Thermometer

But while growth (IWF) is hot, it does not mean that it is the best investment alternative in all market environments. For on the other side of the stock (IVV) style temperature spectrum is the refreshing cool of value (IVE).

One of the most common misperceptions among investors about stocks (SPY) is the notion that they should bias toward growth stocks in order to maximize the long-term value (IWD) of their portfolio. But this is not necessarily the case. For while growth stocks certainly have their merit, it is also important to recognize that just as the seasons change throughout the year, so too does the leadership between growth and value over time. Put simply, the market (DIA) will go through extended periods where growth will lead while value trails behind followed by extended periods where value leads while growth lags. As a result, the two styles of hot growth and cold value often end up netting each other out with similar long-term returns over time.

A Dish Best Served Cold

While I’m not averse to adding some spice to my stock portfolio diet at any given point in time and have even been known to back up the truck to buy and hold growth stocks for extended periods along the way, from my perspective, stock investing is a dish that is best served cold.

Why do I favor value over growth over the long-term? Put simply, because of the more favorable risk-adjusted return characteristics.

I will admit, I like a good bargain and buying things on sale. At the same time, I’m loathe to buy something where the crowd has long ago pushed up the price to make it too expensive for my liking. But the notion of getting a good deal is simply not enough to justify a style bias if one is not getting rewarded for it. And what is interesting that despite the common perception that growth should do better than value over time, the exact opposite tends to be true over the long haul.

Consider the following example. Over the 27 year calendar period from 1990 to 2016, U.S. large cap growth stocks as measured by the Russell 1000 Growth Index produced an annualized return of +8.54%. Along the way, growth stocks led value stocks in 13 out of the 27 years, which is just about even and suggests that growth and value each have their equal turn in leading the market. And the average return differential in any given calendar year is just 0.05 percentage points in favor of growth, which is effectively also effectively even and confirms that growth stocks should not be expected to perform that much better in any given calendar year over time all else equal.

As for the annualized return for U.S. large cap value stocks as measured by the Russell 1000 Value Index over this same 27-year time period, it is measurably better at +9.33%. While a difference of 80 basis points in annualized return may not sound like a lot, compounded over the course of a quarter century results in major differences in dollar value.

What adds even further to the appeal of value over growth is the fact that these higher returns have come with lower risk. For example, U.S. large cap growth stocks have generated these annualized returns with a risk as measured by returns standard deviation of 21.02%. U.S. large cap value stocks, on the other hand, have generated their higher returns with meaningfully lower risk with a standard deviation of 16.40%.

This risk-adjusted returns advantage for value is not just confined to the large end of the size spectrum. In fact, the differentiations are even more pronounced the further one travels down in size from large to small.

For example, while U.S. mid-cap growth stocks as measured by the Russell Mid-Cap Growth Index (IWP) registered an annualized return of +9.63% with a standard deviation of 24.15% over this 27-year time period, U.S. mid-cap value stocks as measured by the Russell Mid-Cap Value Index (IWS) generated returns of +10.83% with risk at 17.62%.

Going further down the spectrum, while U.S. small cap growth stocks as measured by the Russell 2000 Growth Index (IWO) returned +8.43% with risk of 22.97%, U.S. small cap value stocks as measured by the Russell 2000 Value Index (IWN) returned more than two and a half percentage points higher at 10.92%. The standard deviation was four percentage points lower at 18.99%.

Higher returns with lower risk over time across the size spectrum: such is why I prefer the cool and refreshing taste of value, indeed.

Taking Today’s Market Temperature

“Some like it hot and some sweat when the heat is on

Some feel the heat and decide that they can't go on”

--Some Like It Hot, The Power Station, 1985

Of course, just because value outperforms growth with less risk over long-term periods of time does not mean that it will always do so during the various short-term periods of time along the way. After all, one is likely better to favor growth over value on an intermediate-term basis that may last a few years if we are operating in an environment where value has been outperforming growth for an extended stretch. But such is not the case in the current market. In fact, the exact opposite has been true for some time.

Since the calming of the financial crisis from 2009 to 2016, U.S. large growth stocks have outperformed U.S. large value stocks in five out of the last eight calendar years. For small caps, it has been six out of eight.

And while value stocks did a great deal of catching up versus their growth counterparts in the 2016 calendar year in outperforming by double-digits across the size spectrum, growth has resoundingly reclaimed its post crisis dominance thus far in 2017. For whereas growth stocks have been soaring by double-digits year to date, value stocks have been crawling higher in the low single-digits.

Thus we are left with the following today for stock investors: the opportunity to acquire or shift allocations toward securities in the U.S. stock market toward value stocks that offer higher returns over long-term periods of time with less risk and have been out of favor for a historically long period of time relative to their growth counterparts. All the more reason to consider allocations to value today.

Patience

All of this leads to an important principle associated with value investing. While growth investing often offers the quick moving excitement of more wild return swings and more immediate gratification, value investing requires more patience.

Often, value stocks are “on sale” either on an absolute basis (low P/E, etc.) or relative to the market (P/E lower than the S&P 500 Index) for a reason. Sometimes these reasons are justified. Other times the company is simply being misunderstood by the market. But the process of extracting the more satisfying long-term returns that come from value investing requires the recognition that these outsized returns may not be extracted immediately but instead may require both time and patience to reap the full rewards.

As a result, one should not necessarily pour into value stocks within the U.S. stock segment of their investment portfolio with the expectation that they will begin reaping the benefit of such a shift right away. Rotations between growth and value play out over time. And the rewards associated with value investing also often take longer to play out. But for those with patience and the time horizon to allow events to play out, the relative rewards of biasing toward value are particularly meaningful going forward over the coming years in today’s market environment.

The Bottom Line

Some like it hot by biasing growth when it comes to their U.S. stock portfolio allocations. But I prefer the cool, refreshing taste of value instead for their more favorable risk-adjusted return characteristics over time. And the fact that growth has outperformed value for a historically long stretch now during the post crisis period only adds to the appeal of biasing toward value in U.S. stock portfolios going forward. The rewards of such a marginal shift may not be immediately, but patience should be rewarded over time if history is any guide.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

