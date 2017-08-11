DGI:  It's About The Income, But Sometimes Things Don't Always Seem Right

That nagging suspicion caused me to look deeper and that is why I am submitting this article. To clear things up, a bit.

But after the last article, I started having some doubt as "something didn't seem to be quite right"

Good, bad, or ugly made no difference. The end result was the end result and that is what we would print.

No matter how the comparisons shook out, I would report them as they were.

Introduction

When I started this series of articles, comparing The Perfect Portfolio to various ETFs, I really had no idea where my research would take me. I went into this with a completely open minded perspective and with the idea that regardless of how things shook out, that I would present the results without any spin or make any excuses about those results.

I have to admit, that as a Dividend Growth Investor, I believe that my strategy for investing for income, is a good strategy. Why?

Well, I have a universe of Dividend Growth Stocks to choose from. That universe is something that I can have at my fingertips at the end of every month, in the form of the Dividend Champion, Dividend Contender, and Dividend Challenger list that David Fish publishes on line.

These are companies that have a history of increasing dividends annually for 5+ years in a row (Challengers), 10+ years in a row (Contenders) and 25+ years in a row. But this list of companies has more than just the dividend histories for these companies. You should check it out here and actually see the wealth of information that is available to investors like us, from this incredible tool.

What I Discovered

When I began to peel back the onion on the performance of The Perfect Portfolio and the 5 ETFs that I was exploring, the numbers that I came up with, relative to dividend income, capital appreciation and total return, were incredibly interesting, at least to me.

As a DGI, the dividend income portion of the results is my main focus, as it is with many other DGI. We generally purchase stock in companies that have a history of increasing dividends annually and we try to purchase stock in those companies at a value related price as well as with a Dividend Growth Rate that exceeds the rate of inflation in the economy.

Pretty simple construct.

But Something Is Not Quite Right Here

But in putting the numbers into a format that was easy to review, I found that one ETF seemed to excel relative to the dividend income portion of the mix, and that ETF was SPDR Dividend Appreciation (SDY).

The dividend income from SDY was $17.402 greater than the dividend income produced by The Perfect Portfolio. I found that to be a stunning result.

Not only did SDY produce more dividend income than The Perfect Portfolio, but it also outperformed all of the ETFs that were part of the “contest.”

The SDY also beat the next best performing ETF when looking at dividend income, the iShares Dividend Appreciation (DVY), by $22,520. The other ETFs? Not even in the hunt.

While I was prepared to bring closure to this series with the comparisons of capital gain and then total returns, I kept having this nagging feeling that “something is not quite right here.”

It bothered me so much, that I pulled my follow-up article and set it aside, for now. It also bothered me enough to dig in a little deeper and what I found should be of interest to you, as much as it was of interest to me.

So Let’s Peel Back The Onion

The Perfect Portfolio was started with a $100k investment in 10 different companies. Each purchase made was for $10k per position. The end result was a portfolio that was going to throw off 4.36% yield the first year. The assumption moving forward was that every year after 2009, there would be a dividend increase of 6% or more, year over year.

That is exactly what took place, with the initial investment and the two additional $100k investments that were made in 2010 and 2011.

An investor who put $100k to work with SPDR Dividend Appreciation would have had a starting yield of 4.17% in 2009. So The Perfect Portfolio and SDY began relatively close to one another in terms of the initial yield point.

It's what happened in the years since 2009 that becomes interesting.

When I looked at the Dividend Growth Rate for SPDR Dividend Appreciation, something stood out.

Do you see it? Look at the first line, which is reporting the dividend income as reported on the fund web page.

Dividends in 2009 were $1.73 a share, then the next year, 2010, they were $1.74 a share.

In 2011, the dividend was $1.74 and then went up to $1.91 a share in 2012.

When 2013 rolls around, the dividend grew to $2.87 a share, which was a 50% increase over 2012.

In 2014 the dividend goes to $3.74, which was a 30% increase over the previous year, and then in 2015 to $4.56, which was a 22% increase in the dividend.

How does that happen? None of the other ETFs had Dividend Growth Rates that approached those increases. Neither did The Perfect Portfolio.

Digging A Little Deeper

So when I decided to look into this "phenomenon," something different from my own portfolio and the other ETF's performance stuck out. The Perfect Portfolio, unlike the ETFs, has had zero turnover. There were no sales of any position held, either total position or partial position.

But that is not true of SDY. At Schwab, when you look at the summary page for SDY, you will see something that I hadn't seen before.

On the left hand side of the table above, you should notice a line that says "Portfolio Turnover 32%."

Here's what State Street Global Advisors (the management of the SDY) says in their prospectus (emphasis mine):

The Fund pays transaction costs, such as commissions, when it buys and sells securities (or “turns over” its portfolio). A higher portfolio turnover rate may indicate higher transaction costs and may result in higher taxes when Fund Shares are held in a taxable account. These costs, which are not reflected in Annual Fund Operating Expenses or in the Example, affect the Fund's performance. During the most recent fiscal year, the Fund's portfolio turnover rate was 32% of the average value of its portfolio. Stocks included in the Index have both capital growth and dividend income characteristics, as opposed to stocks that are pure yield, or pure capital oriented, and must meet minimum float-adjusted market capitalization and liquidity requirements. Stocks within the Index are weighted by indicated yield (annualized gross dividend payment per share divided by price per share) and weight-adjusted each quarter.

Well, That Changes Things, Now, Doesn't It?

A big "whoopsie" on my part. But, hey, this can become one of those "teachable moments."

SPDR Dividend Appreciation began having short term and long term capital gains distributions in its portfolio in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016.

Previous to these dates, 2007 was a capital gains distribution year and then the SDY began the practice again, starting in 2013.

Here is the link to their distribution page at their web-site.

When we back out the short term and long term capital gain distributions and focus only on the actual income from dividends, the change in result is dramatic.

The income from dividends is reduced by $41,208.42 to the new dividend number of $84,880.94 from dividends.

Looking At Dividend Income

Ranking the dividend income performance of The Perfect Portfolio and each of the 5 Exchange Traded Funds, from largest dividend contribution to the smallest dividend contribution, our results look like this:

The Perfect Portfolio produced the most dividend income with $108,687.26 in dividend income followed in order by iShares Dividend Appreciation (DVY), Vanguard High Dividend Yield (VYM), SPDR Dividend Appreciation, SPDR S&P 500 Index Trust (SPY), and Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG).

Why Did This Happen?

So from the first component of stock market investing, DGI proved to be a leading strategy. I think that there are a number of reasons for this result that might not appear to be obvious to many non-DGI.

First, there's stock selection. In my portfolio, I select which companies I'm going to own, based my opinion as to their value at the time of purchase. You might say, "Well, Dave, the value has nothing to do with dividend income." But, it does. First when buying at a value the yield point is going to be higher than if you were to purchase the same company at a higher valuation than the initial purchase. I don't have any arbitrary bylaws to follow, in regard to my portfolio composition.

Second, that focus on value pricing not only gives you a higher yield point, when you consider the higher yield point (which has the component of having a "dollars paid") the dividend growth rate begins to impact a higher dollar dividend from the start of the investment cycle. So the DGI portfolio can begin with a higher yield than the EFT and if the dividend growth rate stays above inflation, then the end result should be more dividend income, yer over year.

Third, the stocks that most DGI select are Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and those companies have a history of increasing dividends annually for at least 5 years straight

Fourth, many DGI do not trade their positions. So if dividends are reinvested, then the DGI gets additional shares, which get additional dollars paid in dividends, and it becomes a "wash, rinse, and repeat" situation. For DGI who are not reinvesting dividends, but using them as income supplements or sources of capital to purchase addition shares of stock, the fact remains that the DGI doing this is also not trading his holdings. That, in turn makes the dividend component a clearly defined and measurable component as opposed to getting things mixed up (as in our example of SDY) with capital gain distribution clouding the true dividend income component.

Fifth, many DGI do not rebalance their portfolios. The Perfect Portfolio has not been rebalanced one time since it's been in existence. Any "overweight" position is almost irrelevant to the DGI as long as the dividends keep increasing. Not rebalancing the portfolio avoids short- and long-term capital gain distribution consequences.

Conclusion

When it comes to creating an income stream that increases annually, with the target increase being greater than inflation, then you might want to consider dividend growth Investing.

From what we've seen so far, at least from the income portion, the results are pretty plain to see. As I said in a previous article, there are all kinds of nuances to investing that DGI proponents use. I don't want to debate the merits of those nuanced practices, but the core practice of owning companies that increase dividends annually and increase those dividends at a rate that is greater than inflation just can't be ignored as an investment strategy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT ABBV CL JNJ KO KMB CVX MO MCD PG RAI T VZ XOM INTC MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.