OHA Investment's (OHAI) CEO Steven Wayne on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

OHA Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:OHAI)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 11, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Steven Wayne - President and Chief Executive Officer

Cory Gilbert - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Steven Wayne

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon. I would like to welcome all of you to our company’s second quarter 2017 earnings call. I am joined on the call today by Cory Gilbert, our Chief Financial Officer.

The presentation we are about to review was posted to our website earlier today under the Events & Presentations heading of the Investor Relations tab. We also refer you to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that was filed yesterday.

I will now turn to Page 4 and provide a summary of the developments for OHAI for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017. NAV declined $0.26 per share in the second quarter of 2017 to $2.76 from $3.02 at the end of 2016. This decline largely stems from a $4.7 million write-down of our investment in Castex, a legacy energy portfolio investment, which we placed on non-accrual at the beginning of the year. I will cover the Castex write-down and other portfolio investment developments later in the presentation.

From a financial standpoint, we finished the quarter with $145,000 of net investment income or $0.01 per share and declared distributions of $0.02 per share. Cory will provide more detail on the financial results later on in the presentation.

During this quarter, we added $1.4 million of principal amount to our existing $5.5 million second lien term loan in PAE Holdings and existing OHAI portfolio investments. Additionally, we had realizations of $1.4 million, which included a partial pay-down in our investment in Talos Production senior unsecured notes of $0.5 million at par and almost $1 million remittance from our investment in Gramercy most of which was applied to basis.

As you may recall from previous quarters, Gramercy is our CLO equity investment that was called back in December and continues to liquidate its underlying collateral. We ended the quarter with $12 million in cash.

As a brief backdrop of the market environment in which we operate, private equity activity which generally drives new money financing opportunities in the below-investment-grade credit markets continued its recent decline in the second quarter of 2017 as deal counts declined 39% and capital invested declined 29% compared to levels in the second quarter of 2016.

Performance in the U.S. high yield market continues to be strong as the broad high yield the quarter up 2.1% in the first half of 2.9%. High yield spreads have continued to tighten to levels near their post-financial crisis tights.

In the leverage loan market, U.S. institutional new issue activity is at record highs, although a significant amount of this activity has been repricings and refinancings rather than new money transactions. Year-to-date, this market has returned 2.7%.

Activity in the middle-market remains somewhat muted and mixed. While issuance of syndicated middle-market loans, loans with loans amounts of $350 million or less did increase in the second quarter to $9.2 billion from $8.1 billion in the first quarter, issuance by companies with EBITDA of $50 million or less declined 30.7% from the first quarter of 2017 and 7.8% compared to the second quarter of 2016. In both the broadly syndicated and middle-markets, new issue yields have continued to decline making for a challenging environment to find new attractive investments.

I will now turn the call over to Cory to discuss the financial results for the second quarter.

Cory Gilbert

Thank you, Steven. The financial summary for the second quarter can be found on Page 5. Our investment income for the quarter totaled $2.5 million or $0.12 per share. Base management fees were $496,000 or $0.02 per share and there were no incentive fees incurred for the second quarter.

Our net investment income totaled $145,000 or $0.01 per share. We recorded net realized and unrealized losses totaling $5 million or $0.25 per share during the quarter, primarily related to a $4.7 million or $0.23 per share write-down of our investment in Castex. Steven will provide additional commentary on this write-down and other portfolio activities in a moment.

Altogether, we reported a net decrease in net assets from operations of $0.24 per share after our $0.02 per share distribution declared in June and paid in early April, our net asset value declined to $2.76 per share, a 9% decline from the first quarter.

We continued our practice to seek positive assurance from a third-party valuation firm on all Level 3 assets with fair values in excess of $10 million on a quarterly basis. We will also seek positive assurance on other Level 3 assets with any fair value below $10 million at least annually. This quarter, we saw and received third-party positive assurance on 99% of our Level 3 assets with any fair value.

On Page 6, this shows the net investment income section of our income statement for the second quarter of 2017, compared to our results for the first quarter of 2017 and for the second quarter of the prior year. Investment income for the second quarter of 2017 was $.5 million unchanged from the first quarter and decreased by $1.9 million or 43% compared to the second quarter of 2016. The decrease from the same quarter prior year is primarily a result of placing our investment in Castex on non-accrual status in the first quarter of 2017 and no income recognized from our limited term royalty investment in ATP/Bennu in 2017.

As mentioned in our last earnings call, we placed our investment in Castex on non-accrual status based on our March 31, 2017 valuation, which reflected a determination that estimated future payments received from this investment will no longer be sufficient to cover all the contractual principal and dividend amounts on this investment. Therefore, we continued to not recognize any dividend income from our investment in Castex during the second quarter of 2017.

Interest expense for the quarter was $984,000 or $0.05 per share, compared to $974,000 or $0.05 per share in the first quarter of 2017 and $975,000 or $0.05 per share in the same quarter of the prior year. Quarter-over-quarter, interest expense is flat as the average amount borrowed on our credit facility remained unchanged at $40.5 million.

Management and incentive fees to our advisor were $74,000 lower in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the prior quarter as a result of lower base management fees. Compared to the same quarter prior year, base management fees were lower by $271,000. There were no incentive fees incurred in 2017 or in the second quarter of prior year.

Other G&A expenses for the quarter were $840,000 or $0.04 per share, compared to $714,000 or $0.04 per share in the first quarter of 2017 and $1.3 million or $0.06 per share in the same quarter prior year. Quarter-over-quarter, G&A expenses were higher due to higher legal costs partially offset by lower employee related expenses. Compared to the same quarter prior year, other G&A expenses were lower due to lower legal costs and lower employee related expenses.

As a result, our net investment income for the second quarter of 2017 totaled $145,000 or $0.01 per share, compared to $193,000 or $0.01 per share in the prior quarter. In comparison, net investment income for the second quarter of 2016 totaled $1.3 million or $0.06 per share.

Turning to Page 7, you can see the summary of realized and unrealized gains and losses in the portfolio for the relevant quarters. During the second quarter, our investment in Shoreline, a legacy energy related portfolio company was deemed worthless from a tax perspective. Therefore, the loss on our investment was reclassified from unrealized in the second quarter and had no effect on the company’s NAV in 2017. Our investment in Shoreline was completely written-down to $0 in 2016 from a GAAP perspective.

Now, let’s look at the net unrealized losses on the lower half of the page. There, the significant driver of the unrealized loss is from Castex, a legacy energy related investment. Steven will provide more commentary on the portfolio valuation changes in a moment.

Moving onto Page 8, you will find a graphical presentation of the components of the quarterly results and their respective impact on our net asset value per share. Net asset value at the beginning of the quarter was $3.02 per share. Net investment income was $0.01 per share. This was offset by the second quarter distribution of $0.02 per share and the net negative adjustments in the valuation of our investment portfolio totaling $0.25 per share with $0.23 of that related to our write-down in Castex. These all combined to reduce our net asset value per share to $2.76 for a quarter-over-quarter decrease of $0.26 per share or 9%.

Now let me hand the call back over to Steven.

Steven Wayne

Thanks, Cory. Let’s go to Page 10. As shown here, OHA has been able to invest $128.8 million in 14 new portfolio companies since September 30, 2014, which we believe validates the thesis of OHA’s origination capability for OHAI. During that same period, we realized $119.5 million of investments including $81 million through the full or partial realization of OHA investments. OHA has been able to generate a weighted average unlevered gross IRR of 14.7% on the seven fully realized OHA investments. Since closing the new credit facility in 2016, we have made investments in two new non-energy portfolio companies totaling $16.9 million of par value. As I mentioned earlier on the call, this quarter we added $1.4 million of second lien term loan in PAE at a price of 99 increasing our total position to $6.9 million. We initially purchased $5.5 million of this term loan at a price of 97 and this asset earns interest at a rate of LIBOR plus 9.50% with a 1% LIBOR floor.

We ended the quarter with $12 million in cash on our balance sheet, most of which is available for new investments and $16 million available to draw on our credit facility. At the end of the second quarter, the fair value of our portfolio investments totaled $84.5 million excluding our un-invested cash. And as noted on the bottom of the page, they are split 68%-32% between floating rate and fixed rate investments. Also, 58% of our portfolio investments based on fair value were classified as Level 2.

Turning to Page 11, despite investing just over $130 million over the past 11 quarters, which includes $1.7 million of additional investments in legacy assets, the size of our portfolio by fair value has decreased 51% since September 2014, driven by $108.8 million in net negative valuation changes and $119.5 million of realizations. Let’s now go to Page 12. In response to questions we often get, we have added this page this quarter to better illustrate and explain the significant decline in NAV that OHAI has experienced since September 30, 2014 when OHA became the investment manager of OHAI. As shown here, on that date, the portfolio consisted of $171 million of investment assets in 10 portfolio companies concentrated heavily in the energy industry.

The price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil or WTI was over $90 a barrel, but almost immediately started dropping falling to around $50 a barrel at the end of 2014. In early 2016, WTI was under $30 a barrel and today it is recovered to the high $40s. This commodity price movement in conjunction with similar movement in the price of natural gas took its toll on these legacy energy assets and over the past 11 quarters, we have had to write down over $103 million of the original $171 million of investment assets or 61% of the fair value. Most of that $101 million has come from the seven legacy energy assets that totaled $127 million of the $171 million of investment assets. As noted below, the amounts written off shown here do not take into account any additional investment, paid in kind interest or dividend or discount accretion subsequent to September 30, 2014.

Now turn to Page 13, while the portfolio maybe smaller this chart does show material difference in the composition and diversification of today’s portfolio. Although our energy exposure is now under 20% as I just discussed too much of this reduction in energy exposure has come from the write down of legacy energy investments. Away from the energy positions, we have substantially diversified our portfolio into a wide range of industries.

Turning to Page 14 for a more detailed look at the company’s portfolio changes during the recent quarter, I’ll focus my comments today on the meaningful changes in the portfolio during the quarter. During the quarter, we once again wrote down our investment in the redeemable preferred units of cash ex-2005 LP. Originally, a $50 million face investment, we hold an 8% redeemable preferred stock that pays an 8% cash dividend or 10% if paid in kind. Under the terms of the original investment, we were entitled to an additional make whole that would increase our total return at redemption.

Per the agreement, since the company picked us more than three consecutive quarters, the total return upon redemption previously increased from 12% to 13.5%. Preferred unit holders had a put right starting on July 01, 2016 and we exercised this right on that day. The put right and redemption process is more fully described in Footnote 8 of the June 30, 2017, schedule of investments in our recently filed 10-Q. And as I’ve mentioned in previous earnings calls, we did not receive cash pursuant to the put during the initial 90-day phase, which ended September 29, 2016. As a result, our make whole has further increased from 13.5% to 18% and certain rights have attached. The valuation methodology for our preferred stock is driven by determination of Castex’s enterprise value as of the balance sheet date. Based largely on updated oil and gas reserve information Castex management provided, which indicated a much lower reserve base than previously provided, we reduced the value for our Castex preferred units to $12.3 million last quarter. Based on the recent production and updated commodity curves, we once again, lowered our valuation now down to $7.6 million at June 30, 2017.

As noted in our 10-Q, the entity through which Castex produces and develops oil and natural gas may undergo a restructuring, bankruptcy, asset sale or other transaction that could adversely affect the fair value of our investment in Castex and our expected return. I would like to emphasize that there is no guarantee that the outcome of such a transaction would be favorable to us or would enhance the value of our preferred LP interest. Also, as mentioned last quarter, we are subject to the risk that Castex or its creditors may make business decisions with which we disagree and that Castex management may take risks or otherwise act in ways that are adverse to our interests.

On Talos, our legacy energy asset, last quarter we discussed in detail that it entered into an exchange arrangement with certain holders of the senior unsecured notes. We now hold $11.5 million following the repayment that we received at par and $0.5 million of our senior unsecured notes during the second quarter. The price of the Talos bonds move from 66% of par at March 31, 2017 to 63.5% of part at June 30, 2017. As a Level 2 asset, we rely on pricing services or broker quotes at the balance sheet date to determine fair value of this investment.

During the quarter, we received $980,000 from our liquidating investment in Gramercy of which we applied $946,000 to our basis. Although not a significant driver of value changer in the quarter, I would like to point out that we again reduce the value of our equity investment in OCI Holdings by $200,000. As a reminder, we have a 20.8% diluted equity ownership in OCI’s common equity and $19.0 million of principal amount of subordinated notes in OCI. OCI, a home health provider of pediatric therapy services to Medicaid patients in Texas, has been negatively been impacted by Medicaid reimbursement rate reductions, which were proposed in June of 2015 and were officially implemented by the State of Texas effective December 15, 2016. Even prior to the implementation of these reductions, OCI experienced pressures on rates in certain parts of its business and reduction in visit volumes. As a result, recent operating performance and cash flow have continued to suffer.

On May 31, 2017, the Texas legislature agreed to the 2018, 2019 biannual budget, the new budget which goes into effect on September 01, 2017 restores approximately 25% of the original rate cuts subject to a number of specific provisions relating to pediatric therapy reimbursement. OCI management continues to address its cost base and pursue operating initiatives to best position itself for success in the new Medicaid rate reimbursement environment that will apply for the next two years. Also subsequent to quarter-end, we executed the ninth amendment to our note purchase and security agreement with OCI that allows the company to continue to PIK its LIBOR plus 12% cash interest through August 31, 2017.

So, let’s move on to another snapshot of our investment portfolio, the yield comparison on Page 15. This table focuses on the yield in our portfolio both as it relates to cost and fair value. Based on our current yielding investments, which includes any PIK component from performing investments, our portfolio yielded 12.6% and 13.0% based on fair value and cost respectively at June 30, 2017. This compares to 12.8% and 12.5% respectively at the end of the prior quarter. As shown on Page 16, we now have 12 active investments including the zero value investment in ATP/Bennu as compared to 10 at September 30, 2014. Eight of these are new investments made by OHA and they now constitute 61% of the portfolio on a fair value basis.

This ends our formal presentation for today. On Pages 18 and 19, you will see the current and selected historical price curves for both oil and natural gas. Thanks for your time today, for your continued interest in OHAI. I’ll now turn the call over to the operator to coordinate the Q&A process.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Dan Lipin, Private Investor. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thank you. I come on late, but is there any path towards getting the raise on the ROE on these [indiscernible] fund, hard to make up the expenses with $55 million net assets.

Steven Wayne

I’m not really sure what the question in there but, yes, obviously we’re trying to redeploy whatever assets we have in new investments. We’re trying to figure out how to get to the rest of this legacy asset portfolio and we’re continue to monitor our expenses and minimize them to the extent we can, but clearly at this size, it does make it difficult for us to generate high amounts of investment income. Obviously to the extent, we could raise more capital if we were not trading at such a discount we would certainly look to do that and try and deploy that in long the lines with the current investments that we’ve been able to invest since we takeover. So I understand – the point in frustration and it is hard to generate the kind of returns that investors expect in a vehicle like this at this size. So we are mindful of that and we continue to try and work on ways to fix that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from the line of George Gaspar, Private Investor. Your line has been open.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Hello, can you hear me?

Steven Wayne

Yes, we can. Right, could you just relate again. You indicate there is 12 active investments. Is that correct?

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. In the valuation relative to investment that you have is what can you lay out again please.

Steven Wayne

I’m not sure I understand the question.

Unidentified Analyst

What would be the – how do you – the evaluation of relative to what you invested is a perspective or I’m just trying to measure how valuable these are.

Steven Wayne

All of these investments have been valued by our valuation committee and have been reviewed and at least our level 3 assets by an outside third party. So I’m not sure if that answers your question, or what specifically you’re looking for but we don’t value them at cost, the cost of particularly the legacy investments were highly, obviously much higher. So if you look on Page 15 of the investor presentation, it does talk about – it gives investment, by investment. The – both the principal sum originally are cost and where our fair value is today.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I’m not looking at that online, but could you just relate this [indiscernible] in energy situation again, I think, you’d indicated there is $11.5 million holding at this point in time, is that correct?

Steven Wayne

That is correct. It’s a $11.5 million face value that we have left. It was marked this quarter at $7.3 million.

Unidentified Analyst

I’m sorry, would you please repeat that.

Steven Wayne

Sure. We have – we hold a $11.5 million of principal amount.

Unidentified Analyst

Right, right.

Steven Wayne

That our original cost was $11.5 million.

Unidentified Analyst

Steven Wayne

And at the fair value it was marked on our balance sheet at 6.30 at $7.3 million.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Alright. And now – was that a further write-down in the quarter then to get it $7.5 million or was that previously done?

Steven Wayne

It was – it had been previously there. As I talked in my remarks, the price changed slightly during the quarter. It moved from 66 at the end of the third quarter to 63.5 at this quarter. So there was a slight write-down of 2.5 points, but on the flipside, it also did reduce by about $0.5 million because we received $0.5 million of payment at par during the quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Right, right. Any level of confidence that you can get out of this situation ultimately for what it stands for on your books at this time?

Steven Wayne

Well, we stand by our marks clearly. That is marked as I also said by pricing service, it’s a Level 2 asset, so we don’t mark that ourselves in valuation committee. But we are – we just did receive $0.5 million at par and we are hopeful given that the maturity of this asset is in February of next year. So we are less than six months from maturity of that. We are hopeful we could receive par on that asset.

Unidentified Analyst

Right, right. Okay. And the amount of money available for investments at this time, you indicated there is $12 million in cash and is it a $16 million possible credit draw?

Steven Wayne

It is $16 million. Although the $16 million does expire, we lose the ability to invest that in the middle of September that was a one-year delay draw facility from when we close the facility. So, if that doesn’t get used by the middle of September, it will expire.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And what are your possibilities of get a rating [ph], new credit draw to give you some flexibility to make additional investments beyond that $12 million in cash?

Steven Wayne

Beyond that I would say between now and the middle of September, it’s unlikely we would find enough investments to both invest our usable cash as well as draw lien. As we’ve said very clearly, we remain discipline, we are not going to buy assets that we don’t feel like good investments. We are not going to – the expiration of the delay draw isn’t going to drive us to make any investment decisions that we otherwise would want to make.

Unidentified Analyst

I see. Okay, all right. Thank you.

Steven Wayne

Okay.

Steven Wayne

Thanks, operator. I want to thank everyone for their time today and I look forward to speaking with you again on next quarter. Thanks.

